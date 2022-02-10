 Skip to content
(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Stores: We're not selling marijuana, we're just giving it away as a gift when you buy something else. State: Nice try   (fox40.com) divider line
There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fuck over it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.


The only reason is some places might cheap out and sell some schwag and everyone will get midi fever
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Only the rich people who give us $1m+ for a distribution license get to do that.  Get back in line, plebs"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.


Agree, but at the same time I do not agree with business selling illegal products under the pretense that they're gifts.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DC has been doing this forever, Free gift with purchase, of course the Purchase is a plain white t-shirt that costs $50
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers" and will provide opportunities for people affected by the enforcement of now-scrapped marijuana laws, OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement. "Illegal operations undermine our ability to do that."

Why the hell did you legalize without first figuring out how you're going to merchandize? The black market and the overwhelming demand were already there.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magorn: DC has been doing this forever, Free gift with purchase, of course the Purchase is a plain white t-shirt that costs $50


That awkward moment when you get home empty-handed, and it just says "Kanye" on it,,,,
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Drew Carey show episode where they sold maps to the location of their free beer.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eh, worked with foie gras.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.


I agree with you but until that happens this scheme has been tried and failed before.

"I'm selling plastic baggies, the crack rock is a gift".

These idiots remind me of the sovereign citizen morons who are shocked when they still get arrested and sent to jail for breaking the law.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Free weed with purchase is the way to get weed in DC, since republicans in congress, being for small government and all, would had blocked the legislation for full legalization with dispensaries and tax collection for local gov
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stupid business owners this is the US, you can only do that with guns.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Previously to legalization our seeds would show up in the mail with a children's toy, which I always thought was funny.

Sure, give the $2.00 puzzle to the kid and keep the seeds for mom and dad.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I used to visit the Brooklyn Brewery's tasting room back in the late-90's/early-00's.  They didn't have a license to sell beer directly to the public.  So at the entrance they had a booth where you could purchase these little wooden tokens with their logo on it for $1 each.  Then once inside the main room, you could exchange the token for a pint.  Don't know how long they kept that going.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: I used to visit the Brooklyn Brewery's tasting room back in the late-90's/early-00's.  They didn't have a license to sell beer directly to the public.  So at the entrance they had a booth where you could purchase these little wooden tokens with their logo on it for $1 each.  Then once inside the main room, you could exchange the token for a pint.  Don't know how long they kept that going.


$1 pints in the early 00s? How shiatty was their beer?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like when you sell cups to a free keg party.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, man.  In Illinois which is, like, here.  That stuff is totes legal, man.  And you know what?   It's like


Oh, man.  Where was I?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.

I agree with you but until that happens this scheme has been tried and failed before.

"I'm selling plastic baggies, the crack rock is a gift".

These idiots remind me of the sovereign citizen morons who are shocked when they still get arrested and sent to jail for breaking the law.


That's a bad analogy because it's been legal to have & smoke weed for the past 8 years, you just can't sell it until the state spends another decade figuring out how they can get their fingers in the pie. It'd be a lot easier if it was legal at a federal level, but the president's self-esteem team get upset if you expect him to do anything.
 
I hate thursdays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.

Agree, but at the same time I do not agree with business selling illegal products under the pretense that they're gifts.


The product in question shouldn't be illegal in the first place.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magorn: DC has been doing this forever, Free gift with purchase, of course the Purchase is a plain white t-shirt that costs $50


The neatest was a small place where you could get prints by local artists with your free gift.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Joe Peanut: I used to visit the Brooklyn Brewery's tasting room back in the late-90's/early-00's.  They didn't have a license to sell beer directly to the public.  So at the entrance they had a booth where you could purchase these little wooden tokens with their logo on it for $1 each.  Then once inside the main room, you could exchange the token for a pint.  Don't know how long they kept that going.

$1 pints in the early 00s? How shiatty was their beer?


They have some great beers.  The cost was low because there was no middle-man, packaging, or shipping costs.  The beer came directly from the vats they were produced in. And it was usually to promote new beers they were planning to release soon.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Joe Peanut: I used to visit the Brooklyn Brewery's tasting room back in the late-90's/early-00's.  They didn't have a license to sell beer directly to the public.  So at the entrance they had a booth where you could purchase these little wooden tokens with their logo on it for $1 each.  Then once inside the main room, you could exchange the token for a pint.  Don't know how long they kept that going.

$1 pints in the early 00s? How shiatty was their beer?


You needed more than 1 token to buy the beers, FWIW.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The problem is, as it always is with government, T-A-X-E-S.
Oh sure, the legislators are worried about the effect it will have on the "utes", but those worries disappear once a fat envelope is passed to them, with a wink and a nod. I'm from Illinois, but I'm sure it's no different in New York.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: BigNumber12: Joe Peanut: I used to visit the Brooklyn Brewery's tasting room back in the late-90's/early-00's.  They didn't have a license to sell beer directly to the public.  So at the entrance they had a booth where you could purchase these little wooden tokens with their logo on it for $1 each.  Then once inside the main room, you could exchange the token for a pint.  Don't know how long they kept that going.

$1 pints in the early 00s? How shiatty was their beer?

They have some great beers.  The cost was low because there was no middle-man, packaging, or shipping costs.  The beer came directly from the vats they were produced in. And it was usually to promote new beers they were planning to release soon.


I guess I was wrong.
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Arkkuss: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.

I agree with you but until that happens this scheme has been tried and failed before.

"I'm selling plastic baggies, the crack rock is a gift".

These idiots remind me of the sovereign citizen morons who are shocked when they still get arrested and sent to jail for breaking the law.

That's a bad analogy because it's been legal to have & smoke weed for the past 8 years, you just can't sell it until the state spends another decade figuring out how they can get their fingers in the pie. It'd be a lot easier if it was legal at a federal level, but the president's self-esteem team get upset if you expect him to do anything.


Is it not legal to give it away there? It is in Oregon. How does a state prove that it's "actually" selling it when they're technically not?

If I suck a dude's dick after he buys me dinner and takes me to a movie, is that prostitution now, too?

This is a problem of the state's own making.
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magorn: DC has been doing this forever, Free gift with purchase, of course the Purchase is a plain white t-shirt that costs $50


Hey, I bought those King Weedy socks because I liked them. The weed gift was irrelevant.
 
p51d007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And once they get the "legal" distribution setup, here's what will happen.  Some street level dealers
will break into the stores, steal the weed, bag it and sell it...100% profit!  CAPITALISM at its best.
But, this will be one crime that NY won't put up with, because they will be losing out on TAX
money from the "legal" sales of weed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.

The only reason is some places might cheap out and sell some schwag and everyone will get midi fever


Yup. And the only cure for midi fever is MIDI cowbell.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This didn't work in the 80's when fraternities tried giving away "free" beer by selling $5 cups.
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Joe Peanut: I used to visit the Brooklyn Brewery's tasting room back in the late-90's/early-00's.  They didn't have a license to sell beer directly to the public.  So at the entrance they had a booth where you could purchase these little wooden tokens with their logo on it for $1 each.  Then once inside the main room, you could exchange the token for a pint.  Don't know how long they kept that going.

$1 pints in the early 00s? How shiatty was their beer?


Their brewmaster won a James Beard award in 2014. Not sure how that reflects on their brew in the early aughts, tho.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: I used to visit the Brooklyn Brewery's tasting room back in the late-90's/early-00's.  They didn't have a license to sell beer directly to the public.  So at the entrance they had a booth where you could purchase these little wooden tokens with their logo on it for $1 each.  Then once inside the main room, you could exchange the token for a pint.  Don't know how long they kept that going.


That's how gambling pachinko in Japan works. You take your tokens to the shop next door.

I mean...... its not gambling!
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wonder if they could get away with a "suggested donation"?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just legalize it at the federal level already.

They legalized same-sex marriage and nothing bad happened, right? It's been nothing but peace and prosperity for this country ever since!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: And once they get the "legal" distribution setup, here's what will happen.  Some street level dealers
will break into the stores, steal the weed, bag it and sell it...100% profit!  CAPITALISM at its best.
But, this will be one crime that NY won't put up with, because they will be losing out on TAX
money from the "legal" sales of weed.


naw, man.  The dealers don't got no worries, dude.  They still deliver.  They still take short pay and if you don't got the cash, they'll take your tv or a TV that you have nearby.   Plus, they call you up and tell you they got something special or here's some on a discount.

Can't, like, walk in to a dispensary with the mom's oxy and ask about trades, man.   They are a cash biz, dude.   Plus, you gotta pay the state tax!  Why can't the state pay its own taxes, man?  I'd pay the homer tax, if I was a homer but I like the ladies.   NTTATWWT, man.
 
joromano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
so a woman can give away the pussy all day but as soon as she charges a penny for it she's a criminal, while the inverse holds true for weed.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

antisocialworker: Wonder if they could get away with a "suggested donation"?


I've got your suggested donation right here.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a pretty common tactic of dope dealers. Give the first hit away for free, then once you're addicted, they got you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Marcos P: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.

The only reason is some places might cheap out and sell some schwag and everyone will get midi fever

Yup. And the only cure for midi fever is MIDI cowbell.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


My band once opened up for Blue Oyster Cult and I mentioned cow-bell.

They nearly punched my lights out.

Bloom explained to me how much they hated that SNL skit.
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

joromano: so a woman can give away the pussy all day but as soon as she charges a penny for it she's a criminal, while the inverse holds true for weed.


It's the same, actually. You can give away pot in New York, but you can't sell it.

People have to be looking at this and seeing just how absolutely stupid our systems are.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: UltimaCS: Arkkuss: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.

I agree with you but until that happens this scheme has been tried and failed before.

"I'm selling plastic baggies, the crack rock is a gift".

These idiots remind me of the sovereign citizen morons who are shocked when they still get arrested and sent to jail for breaking the law.

That's a bad analogy because it's been legal to have & smoke weed for the past 8 years, you just can't sell it until the state spends another decade figuring out how they can get their fingers in the pie. It'd be a lot easier if it was legal at a federal level, but the president's self-esteem team get upset if you expect him to do anything.

Is it not legal to give it away there? It is in Oregon. How does a state prove that it's "actually" selling it when they're technically not?

If I suck a dude's dick after he buys me dinner and takes me to a movie, is that prostitution now, too?


Sorta!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When Canada implemented the GST (7% goods and services tax) things like produce were exempt.  So a laundromat was selling potatoes for like $10, tax free.  Every potato came with a free laundry service.

They didn't get away with it for long.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: When Canada implemented the GST (7% goods and services tax) things like produce were exempt.  So a laundromat was selling potatoes for like $10, tax free.  Every potato came with a free laundry service.

They didn't get away with it for long.


The State never appreciates our humor
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Claude Ballse: Marcos P: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: There is zero reason why marijuana should not be able to be sold nationwide everywhere alcohol or cigarettes are sold: grocery stores, drug stores, quick mart gas stations, etc.

Get the fark over it.

The only reason is some places might cheap out and sell some schwag and everyone will get midi fever

Yup. And the only cure for midi fever is MIDI cowbell.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

My band once opened up for Blue Oyster Cult and I mentioned cow-bell.

They nearly punched my lights out.

Bloom explained to me how much they hated that SNL skit.


Good for you.

I once yell "FREEBIRD!" at Celine Dion in Vegas. Completely sober.

My wife hit me, but but it was worth it. She would have been the one with egg on her face had Celine granted my humble request.
 
spleef420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: This is a pretty common tactic of dope dealers. Give the first hit away for free, then once you're addicted, they got you.


I've been searching for the mythical "first one's free / try before you buy" dealer for 30 years...haven't found one yet.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: "New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers" and will provide opportunities for people affected by the enforcement of now-scrapped marijuana laws, OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement. "Illegal operations undermine our ability to do that."

Why the hell did you legalize without first figuring out how you're going to merchandize? The black market and the overwhelming demand were already there.


Because Gov. Cuomo blocked any attempts at legalization (he didn't much like the medical regime, either) until the stories about dead grammas and harrassed interns started to take him down.
 
