(Oregon Live)   ... and in a handicap match, Bear defeated the team of Man, Man, and Gun   (oregonlive.com) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you could say that bear was . . . bad news
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's got to be at least 5 or 6 Far Side cartoons in this article.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sure, "accidentally"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The right to

bear

arms

Oooowhoa
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A repeat with a better headline? In my Fark?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The article does not mention if they found any proof that a bear was involved, all the they seem to have is the word of the guy who shot himself after shooting his brother.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
folklore.usc.eduView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jesus. Poor guy, Poor family all around.
The bear is almost just a joke you make to lighten the mood at the wake....
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I guess you could say that bear was . . . bad news


Bad new bears can turn their lives around.

Then:
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Now:
i0.wp.comView Full Size



/I knew him in my youth
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would have said Bigfoot instead of bear.  Then, somehow made the gun disappear after shooting myself.  Then, they'd think they had an armed Bigfoot roaming around shooting people.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The article does not mention if they found any proof that a bear was involved, all the they seem to have is the word of the guy who shot himself after shooting his brother.


Well why would he make something like that up?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The right to

bear

arms

Oooowhoa


That's what he gets for bringing a gun to a bear fight :P
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What really happened and we all know it.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah there was no bear.

Its a straightforward murder/attempted suicide.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: talkertopc: The article does not mention if they found any proof that a bear was involved, all the they seem to have is the word of the guy who shot himself after shooting his brother.

Well why would he make something like that up?

[pbs.twimg.com image 600x300]


Maybe the bear shot them both and ran off.
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: talkertopc: The article does not mention if they found any proof that a bear was involved, all the they seem to have is the word of the guy who shot himself after shooting his brother.

Well why would he make something like that up?



Also how would he make it up since he ended up killing himself as well.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Previous discussion: https://fark.com/comments/12120736?from_page=main
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HahahahahHa
Hahahaha
Love it
They Must have good guys with guns
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Imagine how much worse the outcome could have been if they weren't armed!
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Second Amendment says you have a right to arm bears.  My dyslexic grandpa told me so.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.