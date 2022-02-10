 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Drug seizures on Rikers Island in NYC went up between April 2020 and May 2021, when visitors were not even allowed on the island. You can't explain that ...unless some guards are doing some business on the side   (thecity.nyc) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing what sort of person is willing to be a prison guard for the shiat they're paid, this should be the least surprising thing ever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the drugs are giving you seizures you might want to change your dosage, unless you are into that sort of thing.

/s
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise that sort of thing most likely goes on at every prison  and jail in the US if not  the world.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No visitors? They'll still snort detergent.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be some other explanation, these people are saints.

They're basically cops, the most wholesome, trustworthy, heroic people there are.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Biden

/s
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Staff brings drugs in.
Staff sells drugs to inmates.
Staff seizes drugs and reports inmates.
Staff sells the drugs again.

The beatin's go on and on and on.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My aerial drone has paid for itself ten times over in a month.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NYPD are new york's finest and NYFD are new york's bravest.

NY correctional officers call themselves new york's boldest. Which, ew. Do you even want your correctional officers to be bold? Sounds like something you'd see on a bumper sticker next to a MAGA sticker on a pickup that doesn't run.

/smuggling drugs into Rikers is pretty bold, I guess.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Staff brings drugs in.
Staff sells drugs to inmates.
Staff seizes drugs and reports inmates when the check bounces.
Staff sells the drugs again.

The beatin's go on and on and on.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When you have people in authority positions spending long periods of time around members of organized crime, bribery and extortion attempts are inevitable.  The criminals will get someone, somehow.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
between April 2020 and May 2021, when visitors were not even allowed on the island

Uh, except attorneys.

/nah, couldn't be. Could it? Couldn't be
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I worked at prison, there is no way I would smuggle drugs or do any of the crap guards routinely get caught doing.  Last thing I would ever want was to be locked up inside the same institution where I was working.

Hell even if they send you to another prison in another state, chances are some inmates are gonna recognize you.

Of course I imagine these guys are not too bright.  I remember you had to get a 90 on an assessment test to be a cop in Florida, and if I remember correctly you only had to get a 70 on the same test to go into corrections.  I imagine that twenty point difference is where they do the bulk of their recruiting.   Which while the stereotype of cops being dumb is largely the invention of spoiled rich kids who get pulled over too frequently, there are enough cops on the lower end of the spectrum that I worry about our friends in corrections.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A friend of my son got a prison guard job.  He very quickly was able to buy a motorcycle and boat.  Tried to get my son to apply.  I pointed out that $12/hr isn't enough to buy those toys and he was probably on the take.  Didn't find out for sure because he soon crippled himself when he wrecked his hot shot motorcycle.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Note this is a report of drug seizures.  Not total drugs in the complex.  If staff now have fewer prisoners and no visitors to monitor, they can spend more time performing searches and seizures.  You need to account for all the variables.

Guards bringing in drugs?  Of course they do.

Guards are the only ones that bring in drugs?  Of course not.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MBooda: between April 2020 and May 2021, when visitors were not even allowed on the island

Uh, except attorneys.

/nah, couldn't be. Could it? Couldn't be


It is probably a combination of bad lawyers and crooked guards.  If you think either profession, or any profession is completely clean, you are fooling yourself.

Hell you can not even trust priests and Mother Teresa was a huge grifter who was into bad stuff, meaning all the nuns in her order are sus.  There is no profession that is either completely corrupt or completely innocent.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Must be running short of visiting wives....or mistresses

standrewsmedia.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: No surprise that sort of thing most likely goes on at every prison  and jail in the US if not  the world.


The heroin addicts shooting up out in the open of a Saudi prison was a surprise to me.

(TV segment about prison conditions around the world.)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If I worked at prison, there is no way I would smuggle drugs or do any of the crap guards routinely get caught doing.  Last thing I would ever want was to be locked up inside the same institution where I was working.

Hell even if they send you to another prison in another state, chances are some inmates are gonna recognize you.

Of course I imagine these guys are not too bright.  I remember you had to get a 90 on an assessment test to be a cop in Florida, and if I remember correctly you only had to get a 70 on the same test to go into corrections.  I imagine that twenty point difference is where they do the bulk of their recruiting.   Which while the stereotype of cops being dumb is largely the invention of spoiled rich kids who get pulled over too frequently, there are enough cops on the lower end of the spectrum that I worry about our friends in corrections.


While you're not wrong about not wanting to be ex-law enforcement of any kind in prison, at least in the U.S. they do not send people to the same facility they worked in, or even nearby.  And it's not just because they're worried about the prisoner's safety.  On the other side of the problem is they know all the layout, procedures, security holes, who can be bribed for what, etc etc.  They also most likely still have 'friends' inside that owe them a few.   Not ok for obvious reasons.  Ex-cops and the like get shuffled off across the state or wherever, sometimes they'll even make a deal with a nearby state and send them there (and usually take one of that state's problem children reciprocally.)  Seen more in smaller states without a lot of options to choose from or distance to create
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If I worked at prison, there is no way I would smuggle drugs or do any of the crap guards routinely get caught doing.  Last thing I would ever want was to be locked up inside the same institution where I was working.


OTOH, if the inmates know you got busted because you were keeping them supplied, they'll probably give you a pass.

Doesn't help in recruiting the next guard if you beat the shiat out of the guard who was previously supplying you. It's probably one of the recruiting tools: "If you get busted and end up in here with us, we got your back."
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I was a prosecutor I'd be absolutely merciless on prison guards that traffic any contraband but especially drugs.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More are in the jail than just COs and inmates. There are teachers or attorneys or clerical workers, drones, food service, etc. There are scumbags in every profession. And drones. Don't forget the drones. And the mail.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When my ex was in prison in Florida, cartons of cigarettes were $150 through the guards.  1/4 of a cigarette was $1.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: If I was a prosecutor I'd be absolutely merciless on prison guards that traffic getting a cut of any contraband but especially drugs.
 
