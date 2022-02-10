 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Anti-vax convoy to disrupt the Superb Owl? We're gonna need Drebin on this one   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
67
    More: Murica, United States, Super Bowl, Department of Homeland Security, anti-vaccine mandate convoy of truckers, Super Bowl XLIII, Super Bowl XLIV, law-enforcement, Super Bowl XL  
•       •       •

879 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 10 Feb 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will definitely win over the hearts and minds of the nation.  Also La traffic might stop them.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bringing traffic to a crawl in L.A.?  How would anybody be able to tell that it was different from any other day?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What route are they taking?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 279x181]
What route are they taking?


Is that the skit that convinced the world that only Californians refer to freeways and highways as 'the #'?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go for it.

Prevent the Super Bowl from taking place.

The nation will adore you for it.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The convoy is in Canada near Detroit.  How is it going to affect the Superb Owl in LA?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go for it.  Also livestream it I wanna watch you plague rats get shot.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shoot them, this is America.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH PLEASE, OH PLEASE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: The convoy is in Canada near Detroit.  How is it going to affect the Superb Owl in LA?


Because Fox News is telling people that they should do this in the USA.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never going to happen. They'd slaughter every protestor they found to keep the Super Bowl from being disrupted.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... I don't know who to root for here.

It's like when an HOA goes after a MAGAt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA pro sports fans have never been known to be particularly hospitable to fans of the visiting team. Superb Owl weekend was always gonna have its share of LA locals hating on Chargers fans but these trucker dudes might be in for more Reginald Oliver Denny than they were hoping for if they inject themselves into that conversation.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt the working class is going to attack the working class fans. Then again, few workers can afford tickets.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: grokca: [Fark user image 279x181]
What route are they taking?

Is that the skit that convinced the world that only Californians refer to freeways and highways as 'the #'?


New Jersey gives directions by exit
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were obstructing the CFL's Grey Cup game, nobody would care - not even Canadians.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"public -afety officials"

Did the author ever to work at the plane-arium in South Park by any chance?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They are definitely going to follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington."

I'm glad they're protesting against these Federal lockdowns.  Why is Joe Biden locking everything down?  It's all locked down now.  He needs to end the lockdown.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "public -afety officials"

Did the author ever to work at the plane-arium in South Park by any chance?


Way to go Boo, criticize someone's writing and then fark up your own post about it, very nice bravo.

/facepalm
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: sleze: The convoy is in Canada near Detroit.  How is it going to affect the Superb Owl in LA?

Because Fox News is telling people that they should do this in the USA.


I dropped in on the fuxmews comments to tell them fentanyl is the newest covid cure they don't want us to know about
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Go for it.  Also livestream it I wanna watch you plague rats get shot.


Not from the cops, but from the Rams fans.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Go for it.

Prevent the Super Bowl from taking place.

The nation will adore you for it.


You sounds optimistic.  You need to spent more time on social media to solve this issue.

"Public support" isn't the goal. The goal is to energize the base. The Nazi didn't care about public support 90 years ago. They won't start now.

Fox News et al will do their best to put the blame on Biden.

Republicans will meet with the protesters to portray Democrats as elitist.

It will work.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: This will definitely win over the hearts and minds of the nation.  Also La traffic might stop them.


LA Traffic?  More like LA "Celebratory" gunfire.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Give us an excuse.
 
bisonjelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for some civil forfeiture, those trucks are worth a lot.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 469x316]
Give us an excuse.


Yeah, I'd subscribe to that newsletter.  Deny them permission to cross the border into the US.  Any Canadian trucker who attempts to cross the border is considered an unlawful enemy combatant and shot on sight.

I don't think Trudeau would really mind being rid of them, and we could get Canadian Bacon II out of the deal.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: GregInIndy: Go for it.

Prevent the Super Bowl from taking place.

The nation will adore you for it.

You sounds optimistic.  You need to spent more time on social media to solve this issue.

"Public support" isn't the goal. The goal is to energize the base. The Nazi didn't care about public support 90 years ago. They won't start now.

Fox News et al will do their best to put the blame on Biden.

Republicans will meet with the protesters to portray Democrats as elitist.

It will work.


If you think football ranks low on the priorities of their base I think you are mistaken. CTE IS A HOAX!!
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabid fooball fans would rip them apart with their teeth, and burn the bodies on a diesel-fueled pyre of 18-wheelers.

Please. Please. Please God.
Let this happen.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember when the same crowd was going to disrupt DC back during the Obama administration (calling themselves "teabaggers")?  Google does:

http://www.back2stonewall.com/2013/10/breaker-1-9-massive-fail-trucker-patriots-promise-thousands-30-trucks-show.html

/duckduckgo doesn't.  Google had it on the third hit of "trucker convoy tea bagger dc beltway", ddg couldn't get it on pages 1-2 (gave up)
//ddg image search found it quickly (probably because they existed, unlike hypothetical US trucking terrorists)
///I think the cops pulled them all over before anyone was shot, the article has almost no detail
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 469x316]
Give us an excuse.


Well, the U.S. Army is a big sponsor of the NFL, so it's not that much of a stretch.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 279x181]
What route are they taking?


In May I'll be driving in LA for the first time, prior to that I've only done public transit when flying out.

90% of my knowledge of how I'll get around is based on that skit and Kermit the Frog's short-lived Muppet ABC series.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Go for it.  Also livestream it I wanna watch you plague rats get shot.


Was gonna say. Look at the area around the stadium. You want to parade your white nonsense around Hawthorne, Inglewood, and Watts? Be my guest.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psst: nobody tell them about the, um, substantial diversity of Inglewood until they arrive at the stadium.

Let it be a surprise.
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I... I don't know who to root for here.

It's like when an HOA goes after a MAGAt.


I would root for the HOA because the MAGAts need to know what life is really like under authoritarian rule that they are so willing to impose on others.

An HOA making decisions on distinctly non-Christian religious beliefs led by non-cisgender members perhaps.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disrupting traffic in the name of one protest or another has been going on for awhile, and whether the majority of Fark supports it or not depends on the cause.

Personally I think it's counterproductive no matter what you're trying to draw attention to. Does this get press? Of course. Does it build sympathy for your cause? Fluck no. This isn't how you win friends. It's an extortion tactic.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games to send money to a Canadian protest from America until it interferes with the Superbowl.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stand your ground. claim you felt threatened and acted in perceived self-defense. run over protesters with impunity.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: sleze: The convoy is in Canada near Detroit.  How is it going to affect the Superb Owl in LA?

Because Fox News is telling people that they should do this in the USA.


How is this not incitement of criminal activity?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 469x316]
Give us an excuse.


Move your truck.

No.

Okay. (Signals 1st tank in a line of them). Please exit the vehicle immediately or face arrest. We are not responsible for any damages during the impounding and relocating of your vehicle. You will be able to contact the state police in approximately 5-10 business to discover the location of your vehicle, so that you may pick it up, after payment of the fines has been made. Due to a backlog of shipping containers, most vehicles will be drug approximately 100 miles.

Mah freedumbs!

[blank stare]

Fine, I'll move.

Sorry sir/madame, you have already forfeited that decision. Boys, please be as careful as you can (winky face).
 
eagles95
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Superb Owl is the biggest money maker for the NFL and NBC. They will make sure it goes off. Those drivers will wake up in a CIA black site on the other side of the world while their big rig is scrapped out for parts. The owners (most die hard Republicans) are not giving up their revenue share for some toothless methhead truck driver.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Disrupting traffic in the name of one protest or another has been going on for awhile, and whether the majority of Fark supports it or not depends on the cause.

Personally I think it's counterproductive no matter what you're trying to draw attention to. Does this get press? Of course. Does it build sympathy for your cause? Fluck no. This isn't how you win friends. It's an extortion tactic.


Only excuse for disrupting traffic with a protest is if the traffic itself is a protest, then I'm all for counterprotesting it.  Heck, stick pipe bombs in their undercarrisges. I hear that's legitimate poitical discouse.

OTOH, you block the road I need, I am going to drive slowly forward.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: grokca: [Fark user image 279x181]
What route are they taking?

Is that the skit that convinced the world that only Californians refer to freeways and highways as 'the #'?


Wait, the world? People believe that sh*t?

/if it's not the Parkway or the Turnpike, it's a #
 
Muta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Just shoot them, this is America.


Is Kyle Rittenhouse heading over there to defend all the commerce that surrounds the Super Bowl?
 
eagles95
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 469x316]
Give us an excuse.

Move your truck.

No.

Okay. (Signals 1st tank in a line of them). Please exit the vehicle immediately or face arrest. We are not responsible for any damages during the impounding and relocating of your vehicle. You will be able to contact the state police in approximately 5-10 business to discover the location of your vehicle, so that you may pick it up, after payment of the fines has been made. Due to a backlog of shipping containers, most vehicles will be drug approximately 100 miles.

Mah freedumbs!

[blank stare]

Fine, I'll move.

Sorry sir/madame, you have already forfeited that decision. Boys, please be as careful as you can (winky face).


I would honestly pay $29.99 on ppv to watch this happen.   All proceeds going to helping NFL alumni with health issues.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a bunch of malcontents, just being all pissy because their governments won't bow down to the lunatics.
 
special20
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Way to "own the libs" who call it "sports ball".
 
Muta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Disrupting traffic in the name of one protest or another has been going on for awhile, and whether the majority of Fark supports it or not depends on the cause.

Personally I think it's counterproductive no matter what you're trying to draw attention to. Does this get press? Of course. Does it build sympathy for your cause? Fluck no. This isn't how you win friends. It's an extortion tactic.


I think federal and state policy should be based  on how badly a group of people can fark up traffic.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Enigmamf: grokca: [Fark user image 279x181]
What route are they taking?

Is that the skit that convinced the world that only Californians refer to freeways and highways as 'the #'?

Wait, the world? People believe that sh*t?

/if it's not the Parkway or the Turnpike, it's a #


Here in WA, we say "I-5", "I-90" or "405". In SoCal, they say ""the 5", "the 405", etc.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: grokca: [Fark user image 279x181]
What route are they taking?

In May I'll be driving in LA for the first time, prior to that I've only done public transit when flying out.

90% of my knowledge of how I'll get around is based on that skit and Kermit the Frog's short-lived Muppet ABC series.


You'll be fine.  Just avoid the freeways unless you have a far commute.  And always give yourself an hour.
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: EdgeRunner: Disrupting traffic in the name of one protest or another has been going on for awhile, and whether the majority of Fark supports it or not depends on the cause.

Personally I think it's counterproductive no matter what you're trying to draw attention to. Does this get press? Of course. Does it build sympathy for your cause? Fluck no. This isn't how you win friends. It's an extortion tactic.

Only excuse for disrupting traffic with a protest is if the traffic itself is a protest, then I'm all for counterprotesting it.  Heck, stick pipe bombs in their undercarrisges. I hear that's legitimate poitical discouse.

OTOH, you block the road I need, I am going to drive slowly forward.


Bring a bag of roofing nails or jack and toss a handful under their tires.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.