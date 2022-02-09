 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   SUV slides into Rouge River after driver gets out to pee on side of the road. This might be the first Rogue number One that didn't end up with Darth Vader killing everyone   (freep.com) divider line
    Michigan, Dearborn, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Allen Park Police Department, Wayne County, Michigan, Detroit River  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Allen Park police said: "Don't drive on the banks of the Rouge River."


Oh NOW you tell me!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like I said in the last thread, just find a parking lot and pee into an empty Gatorade bottle.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TAKE IT!  take it
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, the Death Star did most of the work....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dang. You'd think he would have learned his lesson the other day
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Like I said in the last thread, just find a parking lot and pee into an empty Gatorade bottle.


Am I weird because i don't carry empty Gatorade bottles in my car? Or even drink gatorade?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is his brother Peat ok?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rogue One ended with everyone dying.  The bit with Vader was a teaser trailer for Star Wars.
 
redmid17
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
you gotta be pretty dumb to drive that close to a river bank, but I wasn't smart as a teenager. That said I never sunk my '95 buick skylark in a local watersource.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Like I said in the last thread, just find a parking lot and pee into an empty Gatorade bottle.


Yes, use the bottle, or you may splash your shoes off the concrete.
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The big dummy did this yesterday, too!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Find a private spot in the parking lot to pee in the wide-mouth bottle.

Dump it.

Split.

/"It's my pee on your rocks!"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

// It's funny because Alan Tudyk improvised the slapping.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That may be the worst greenlit headline I've ever seen.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice car for a 17 year old. My first car was.... considerably cheaper. And older. And smaller.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: That may be the worst greenlit headline I've ever seen.


Don't worry, it won't be around for long.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mofa: [Fark user image 425x172] [View Full Size image _x_]
// It's funny because Alan Tudyk improvised the slapping.


If a machine ever "slaps" your face, the first thing you will want to do is go find your nose.
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Close but no cigar. It's pronounced like rouge, the make up (roozh). So headline is null and void.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I blame subby for this drawing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I did the same thing yesterday and boy was I embarrassed when it was posted on Fark.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good to see the best new era Star Wars movie referenced.

/fight me
//somewhere in the geek or sports tab
///THERE IS NO HORIZON!
 
