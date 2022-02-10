 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Suddenly, machete-wielding woman   (wral.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers: "Is she single?"
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He called it a machete. Some folks call it a Kaiser blade.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And you didn't just drive away?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The man said he wasn't able to get a good look at the woman or the make and model of the car she was in."

Really?  Why not?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't think that's how blackhats hack vehicles...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: "The man said he wasn't able to get a good look at the woman or the make and model of the car she was in."

Really?  Why not?


Maybe he was distracted dodging the giant knife?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Disapproves.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: And you didn't just drive away?


Red light, dude.  RULES ARE RULES!

Would have to know more before calling this guy an idiot.  Maybe another car was in front of him and he was blocked in.  Maybe he has a death wish.  Or maybe he is just a bit slow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hammettman: Schmerd1948: And you didn't just drive away?

Red light, dude.  RULES ARE RULES!

Would have to know more before calling this guy an idiot.  Maybe another car was in front of him and he was blocked in.  Maybe he has a death wish.  Or maybe he is just a bit slow.


Maybe he froze?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like he could have neutralized the threat by throwing chocolates and a heating pad at her.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like how multiple times it mentioned how he thought about whether or not to get out of his car. Pro tip: NEVER LEAVE THE CAR.

/unless she's in the car already. then leave the car
 
