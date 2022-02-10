 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   This Valentine's Day, why not surprise someone special with jail time?   (clickorlando.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Police, local police department, Valentine's Day month-long special, Nash County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina, Valentine's Day wordplay, melancholy crowd, News outlets  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 10:53 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an ex-president is convicted, do they still get protection?
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wish I had a job I could crowdsource out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Merltech: If an ex-president is convicted, do they still get protection?


Good question. I hope to find out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anybody up for a Valentine's Day Massacre this year?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do your own jobs, lazy pigs
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Prison profits down again?
 
extrafancy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That reminds me I need to finish coloring valentines cards for my prison penpals.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.