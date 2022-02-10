 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The viral marketing for Wordle is getting a bit much   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Assault, Chicago, Crimes, 80-year-old Chicago woman's bed, Denyse Holt, Shower, Aggravation, SWAT  
•       •       •

923 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 3:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
C R A Z Y
 
ukexpat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gives one pause for thought.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [Fark user image image 563x900]


I'm am now convinced that Chuck Tingle is the pen name Mike Pence writes under.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone sent a SWAT team to their mother's house because she didn't play wordle? After all the wrongful police shootings that's actually crazier than the suspect was.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nobody going to mention the rampant cheating?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The intruder - identified as 32-year-old James H. Davis III, who was reportedly bloodied from a broken window - slipped into Holt's bed while clutching a pair of scissors, the station said.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thosw: Nobody going to mention the rampant cheating?


I mean, the guy crawled into her bed with a knife.  I wouldn't say she's cheating on someone.
 
saultydog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Gives one pause for thought.


I would have had it in 2 tries today if I had stopped to think for a moment more.
 
lurkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's Word Mastermind- all it takes is a pencil and some scrap paper.
I played it in the car on road trips in the 70's.
What's next, The Great Pong Revival?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meth is a helluva drug.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sheesh. Mr. Davis musta really wanted to know the answers.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wonders if she'll get the same police visit if she simply forgets to do wordle one day.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably time for a strategic pause.
 
pdieten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

theresnothinglft: Wonders if she'll get the same police visit if she simply forgets to do wordle one day.


That's an amusing idea but I bet the daughter couldn't get her mom on the phone at all and sent the cops around for a welfare check, and who knows what happened when they showed up at the door
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Someone sent a SWAT team to their mother's house because she didn't play wordle? After all the wrongful police shootings that's actually crazier than the suspect was.


It's even crazier you think the woman called the cops and the SWAT team was immediately sent out.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somewhere, a 70 year old lady is at risk of falling through the cracks because she's the only person still playing Sudoku.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Russ1642: Someone sent a SWAT team to their mother's house because she didn't play wordle? After all the wrongful police shootings that's actually crazier than the suspect was.

It's even crazier you think the woman called the cops and the SWAT team was immediately sent out.


Woman: I think my mother might be dead.

Police: Don't worry ma'am, we'll go make sure.

Woman: ... Pardon me?

Police: *charging lever* Lock and load! Go! Go! Go!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.