(ABC7Amarillo)   Kimball evades US Marshals in Amarillo, Texas, as agents start a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, cow house, outhouse and tourist trap selling giant steaks in that area   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, felony drug charges, Hindi-language films, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, Man, car's driver, capture, chase  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He is probably still looking for the one armed man.
 
detonator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: He is probably still looking for the one armed man.


Too soon
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: He is probably still looking for the one armed man.


He could fine him just a few threads down.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kimball!
 
Myria
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Which drug?  If it's weed, the cops can go to hell.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KarmicDisaster: He is probably still looking for the one armed man.


In Texas? There are many, many armed men.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Still the most exciting thing to happen in amarillo since...

since..

<hmm>
 
