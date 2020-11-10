 Skip to content
(13 ABC Toledo)   Ya got the wrong Ottawa there, buddy   (13abc.com) divider line
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the smartest people.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a valid bomb threat.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles Barkley called in a threat?

In The Annapolis
Youtube TCjtv3Cz0Jg
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not your buddy, guy.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't half the job literally being able to read a map?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'm not your buddy, guy.



 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy lives in Akron, Ohio. We're not dealing with a mastermind here, criminal or otherwise. He's probably been outwitted by 13 year olds on Xbox Live.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete idiots.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'm not your buddy, guy.



 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Ottowa Illinois.  Should I be concerned about these rioting unvac'd truckers?  Maybe I should flee to Peru, which is right down the river.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought things were always kind of quiet around Putnam county.


/obscure
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And on top of that, Ontario is in California. What a country!
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a hoser, eh!
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top People


 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'm not your buddy, guy.


I'm not your guy, fwiend.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And these are the jeniuses who think they should run the world.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The guy lives in Akron, Ohio. We're not dealing with a mastermind here, criminal or otherwise. He's probably been outwitted by 13 year olds on Xbox Live.


The only people in Akron Ohio are the ones who are too dumb to realize what a shiathole it is and leave.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Top People

[media.npr.org image 850x636]


I hope historians in the future continue to recognize what a hilarious moment that was, and how it summed up that administration.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An American guy. We're exporting our terrorism to other countries.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Not the smartest people.


It gets to the point where it starts becoming politically incorrect to mock them if you know what I mean.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Normally you arrest people that make bomb threats and call in fake shooting incidents.     Then your lawyer and a judge figure out your bail, then you go home and wait for your trial or manage to get the charges dropped.

You don't walk around free and easy until the DA decides if they are going to pursue charges.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MBooda: And on top of that, Ontario is in California. What a country!


There's a Canadian, Texas

Also, there is a Vancouver, Washington and a Vancouver, BC which I find particularly confusing sometimes.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's also a Toronto, Ohio....slightly smaller than its namesake.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There was a swatting a couple years ago that resulted in a death.  The man was killed by police.   Also, wasn't even the right address of the person the asshole was trying to get revenge on.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And these are the jeniuses who think they should run the world.


The what?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: MBooda: And on top of that, Ontario is in California. What a country!

There's a Canadian, Texas

Also, there is a Vancouver, Washington and a Vancouver, BC which I find particularly confusing sometimes.


And there is a St Louis and an East St Louis, a Chicago and and an East and west Chicago. What the fark is your point?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Between Akron and Cleveland is an outlet mall that has a Nike Store. I freaking love Nike Stores.

/Thats all I got
//Don't bomb Nike
///There had to be 3 slashies, I don't make the rules
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Third Man: There's also a Toronto, Ohio....slightly smaller than its namesake.


It's not the size of your tower..
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ottawa, Kansas standing by and on the lookout...
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The guy lives in Akron, Ohio. We're not dealing with a mastermind here, criminal or otherwise. He's probably been outwitted by 13 year olds on Xbox Live.


I'm assuming the rubber fumes have messed up the whole city.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ohio, you'll find some of America's bluntest instruments here.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mrshowrules: MBooda: And on top of that, Ontario is in California. What a country!

There's a Canadian, Texas

Also, there is a Vancouver, Washington and a Vancouver, BC which I find particularly confusing sometimes.

And there is a St Louis and an East St Louis, a Chicago and and an East and west Chicago. What the fark is your point?


The Vancouvers aren't even that far apart and Vancouver, Washington is not a tiny town.  It is 180,000 people so it gets talked about a significant amount on the news.  When you hear weather reports or talk about wildfires (for instance) it can be confusing (sometimes) because they are both all in the same large region.

Does that help explain Francis?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe they should just drop in across the border or the Lake, which ever is easier.  Let the RCMP question him, in French.  I'm sure he knows more than he's saying.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: The Third Man: There's also a Toronto, Ohio....slightly smaller than its namesake.

It's not the size of your tower..


It's the motion of the lake?
 
