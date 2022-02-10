 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Walmart, stealing, temper tantrum, caught on camera: Yep, it's pretty much Florida in a headline   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Crime, Mattel, Winter Haven, Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, Employment, Winter Haven police, police department, woman  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 12:08 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No meth, no alligators - not quintessential Florida.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perhaps she should try some other retail chain.

franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.iheart.comView Full Size


Something tells me picture FTA is not the Walmart in question.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She grabbed a razor for me.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suspect? I would think so.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She looks the type to think:  "It's not MY fault this happened, it's YOUR fault for catching me!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.iheart.com image 288x162]

Something tells me picture FTA is not the Walmart in question.


Cripes -- trying that again:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I gotta watch a 30-second ad to see a white woman throwing a fit? I saw that all the time as a child when my mother lost it over some stupid shiat.

Pass.

Also, let's not pretend this couldn't have been any other state. It absolutely could have. "Only in Floriduh" is only appropriate for things involving gators, old people in giant retirement communities or Disneyworld.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: [i.iheart.com image 288x162]

Something tells me picture FTA is not the Walmart in question.

Cripes -- trying that again:
[Fark user image image 369x245]


Been to the winter haven Walmart, actually looks like that from what I recall. There are some definite run down stores in FL and Polk County, that's not one of them. If you would like context for the county, search google for sheriff Grady Judd. He's the Polk County sheriff; you'll understand the county a bit more then.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The green hair and green hands from the dye job intrigued me.  Most hair coloring kits include disposable gloves.  Unless you think the world is running out of crappy disposable gloves and these will be worth a fortune, you kinda wanta use 'em.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once, when I was five. I enjoy stealing, it's just as simple as that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: [i.iheart.com image 288x162]

Something tells me picture FTA is not the Walmart in question.

Cripes -- trying that again:
[Fark user image image 369x245]

Been to the winter haven Walmart, actually looks like that from what I recall. There are some definite run down stores in FL and Polk County, that's not one of them. If you would like context for the county, search google for sheriff Grady Judd. He's the Polk County sheriff; you'll understand the county a bit more then.


"supercentre"
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: OmnomnomCookies: New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: [i.iheart.com image 288x162]

Something tells me picture FTA is not the Walmart in question.

Cripes -- trying that again:
[Fark user image image 369x245]

Been to the winter haven Walmart, actually looks like that from what I recall. There are some definite run down stores in FL and Polk County, that's not one of them. If you would like context for the county, search google for sheriff Grady Judd. He's the Polk County sheriff; you'll understand the county a bit more then.

"supercentre"


Good catch!
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have any of you been to Wal*Mart in Mexico? Security there, at least the uniformed ones, carry shotguns. It's quite a thing to see.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Have any of you been to Wal*Mart in Mexico?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.