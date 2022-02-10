 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1996, world chess champion Gary Kasparov lost a game of chess to IBM's Deep Blue computer, a defeat partly due to Deep Blue's constant trash talk calling Kasparov a "meatbag"   (history.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, Garry Kasparov, world chess champion Garry Kasparov, Anatoly Karpov, Deep Blue, World Chess Championship, first game of a six-game match, Jos Ral Capablanca, Mikhail Botvinnik  
•       •       •

65 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 12:26 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it was also cracking wise about his mother.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought we were bags of mostly water.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kotor. Nice.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: I thought we were bags of mostly water.


Yeah, but the bag itself is made of meat.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice queenside castle, meatbag.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're Made Out of Meat
Youtube 7tScAyNaRdQ
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.