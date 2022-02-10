 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russian Olympic skater fails drug test. Doping experts say they were suspicious when they saw all the crack on the ice   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
If the Russian team is disqualified, the United States team would be elevated to the gold medal for the first time in the event.

Congratulations to the USA on their gold medal win.
 
EL EM
14 minutes ago  
Bronze for Canada's skater!
 
shut_it_down
14 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the girl, because it's not like she had a choice in any of this. But at the same time, screw Russia because they keep on doing this and need to just be outright banned from international competition. This stupid "competing as the ROC" thing is the absolute dumbest shiat.
 
freakdiablo
13 minutes ago  
Tax Boy
12 minutes ago  
Just legalize doping already:

Weekend Update: Kevin Nealon on the All-Drug Olympics - SNL
PaceyWhitter
12 minutes ago  
Wait, but they had the test a month ago and they let her compete?  Seems to me they should have either banned her from competition or let it go.  Were they just hoping she wouldn't medal so it wouldn't matter?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
11 minutes ago  
The russians were cheating?!?!?!?!  I may just die of shock 🙄
 
Valter
9 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Wait, but they had the test a month ago and they let her compete?  Seems to me they should have either banned her from competition or let it go.  Were they just hoping she wouldn't medal so it wouldn't matter?


In terms of corruption the IOC is pretty much the crème de la crème.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
7 minutes ago  
"We had a situation arise yesterday that has all sorts of implications,"


bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Wait, but they had the test a month ago and they let her compete?  Seems to me they should have either banned her from competition or let it go.  Were they just hoping she wouldn't medal so it wouldn't matter?


Yeah, I don't understand this either. She failed a drug test two months ago. Sending her to the European championships and the Olympics anyway is just putting her medals at risk. Russian has so many high-level female skaters at the moment, they could have sent someone else and still won.
 
thehobbes
7 minutes ago  
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
3 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Wait, but they had the test a month ago and they let her compete?  Seems to me they should have either banned her from competition or let it go.  Were they just hoping she wouldn't medal so it wouldn't matter?


It's about ratings. She was the favorite to win and a lot of people probably tuned in to watch her performance. That's free cash for clicks and views. And now they'll get even more clicks so people can tune into hear about the scandal. It'$ alway$ about the money.
 
baorao
3 minutes ago  
she's 15. a least give her a chance to prove she can't do it cleanly before sending her through the doping regimen you (ROC) dickbags.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
less than a minute ago  
