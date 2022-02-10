 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   New Zealand police break up trucker protest, apparently unwilling to let blockades and artificial supply chain issues endanger Second Breakfast   (aljazeera.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Protest, National Library, successive protesters, best possible position, Ardern last week, Wellington  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 10:22 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how it's done, Canada. Stop being polite to Nazis and plague rats.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.


They fix the cable?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.


They Have demanded to meet with Trudeau.

It's time to arrest the lot of them, impound the trucks, and auction them off to pay for the damage they caused.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Border closures and sometimes strict lockdowns have helped New Zealand escape the worst of the pandemic. The country has reported just 53 virus deaths among its population of 5 million

But but but what about the economy? What about the job makers? For the mere cost of thousands of lives, they could have been so much better off!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hit the bullseye on the wrong target.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This is how it's done, Canada. Stop being polite to Nazis and plague rats.


I'd love to shake my fist at Canada, but we Americans - who basically exported that shiat to Canada, and provided more than a little funding for those Canadian idiots - can't really throw stones from our glass McMansions right now.

Hell, more than a few of our Nazis & plague rats are in office right now, helping to sicken & kill more Americans.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pippin!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the thread below...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mods, go have breakfast or something, damn!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The upside of these convoy protests is that I now get my pick of truck stop prostitutes since the truckers are elsewhere.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The upside of these convoy protests is that I now get my pick of truck stop prostitutes since the truckers are elsewhere.


Yeah go for it buddy. I'm sure you won't catch anything.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.


Robot Chicken - Give a Mouse a Cookie #FamilyFox Compilation
Youtube AdOOgivAYno
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.

They Have demanded to meet with Trudeau.

It's time to arrest the lot of them, impound the trucks, and auction them off to pay for the damage they caused.


Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.

The mayoral knob in Windsor though hasn't even tried, he doesn't seem to want to get involved at all.


One guy in Ottawa moved a temporary structure after being asked to by one of the convoy leaders, the other protestors didn't know that and now they're harassing him online and over the phone.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: CarnySaur: The upside of these convoy protests is that I now get my pick of truck stop prostitutes since the truckers are elsewhere.

Yeah go for it buddy. I'm sure you won't catch anything.


When you play the lot lizard lottery, you've already lost.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So it is possible to arrest and remove people trucker protests, with a relatively limited number of cops, at least when you law enforcement forces aren't infested with far right extremists.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Private_Citizen: Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.

They Have demanded to meet with Trudeau.

It's time to arrest the lot of them, impound the trucks, and auction them off to pay for the damage they caused.

Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.

The mayoral knob in Windsor though hasn't even tried, he doesn't seem to want to get involved at all.


One guy in Ottawa moved a temporary structure after being asked to by one of the convoy leaders, the other protestors didn't know that and now they're harassing him online and over the phone.


Play hardball. Arrest them (beat/tase/pepper spray/ rubber bullet them if they resist) and then give the tow companies an ultimatum, tow the trucks or lose the contract and be banned for life.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: CarnySaur: The upside of these convoy protests is that I now get my pick of truck stop prostitutes since the truckers are elsewhere.

Yeah go for it buddy. I'm sure you won't catch anything.


Yeah, I'm waiting to hear the vaccination status of my lot lizards before I get down to it.
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.


I read those words to the sound of:

Limp Bizkit - Nookie (Official Music Video)
Youtube JTMVOzPPtiw


/it almost kind of fits sort of
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.


I have serious doubts about how hard they've tried to disperse these assholes.

Arrest the truckers for blocking traffic and failure to dispense, noise ordinance violations, disturbing the leave, etc etc, then use their farking keys to drive the trucks to a holding area.

It certainly looks a lot like the cops are sitting on their hands here.
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Private_Citizen: Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.

They Have demanded to meet with Trudeau.

It's time to arrest the lot of them, impound the trucks, and auction them off to pay for the damage they caused.

Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.

The mayoral knob in Windsor though hasn't even tried, he doesn't seem to want to get involved at all.


One guy in Ottawa moved a temporary structure after being asked to by one of the convoy leaders, the other protestors didn't know that and now they're harassing him online and over the phone.


Imagine if you had access to a wrecker right now. you could clean up by charging 10X the amount and they would pay.

Then once done just retire to somewhere nice.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Boo_Guy: Private_Citizen: Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.

They Have demanded to meet with Trudeau.

It's time to arrest the lot of them, impound the trucks, and auction them off to pay for the damage they caused.

Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.

The mayoral knob in Windsor though hasn't even tried, he doesn't seem to want to get involved at all.


One guy in Ottawa moved a temporary structure after being asked to by one of the convoy leaders, the other protestors didn't know that and now they're harassing him online and over the phone.

Play hardball. Arrest them (beat/tase/pepper spray/ rubber bullet them if they resist) and then give the tow companies an ultimatum, tow the trucks or lose the contract and be banned for life.


They also brought their kids, they'll use them as shields. It's making the police even more reluctant to go in and crack heads.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Boo_Guy: Private_Citizen: Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.

They Have demanded to meet with Trudeau.

It's time to arrest the lot of them, impound the trucks, and auction them off to pay for the damage they caused.

Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.

The mayoral knob in Windsor though hasn't even tried, he doesn't seem to want to get involved at all.


One guy in Ottawa moved a temporary structure after being asked to by one of the convoy leaders, the other protestors didn't know that and now they're harassing him online and over the phone.

Play hardball. Arrest them (beat/tase/pepper spray/ rubber bullet them if they resist) and then give the tow companies an ultimatum, tow the trucks or lose the contract and be banned for life.


Or have their trucks driven away to impound with fairly unskilled drivers, grinding the gears all the way.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Boo_Guy: Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.

I have serious doubts about how hard they've tried to disperse these assholes.

Arrest the truckers for blocking traffic and failure to dispense, noise ordinance violations, disturbing the leave, etc etc, then use their farking keys to drive the trucks to a holding area.

It certainly looks a lot like the cops are sitting on their hands here.


I have those doubts as well, many have complained about the Ottawa cops in a similar fashion during this.

They have handed out some tickets, although I don't know what the current number is at. Someone got an injunction against the Truckers to stop the honking and they've arrested a few of those that kept honking afterwards.

Ottawa's police chief has also complained that his people are tired and demoralized. They asked for reinforcements but Ford has been MIA when it comes to the protest and the Ontario police certainly aren't going to offer their help unless Ford makes them so the Ottawa cops are mostly sitting around with their hands up their asses.

I just mentioned to someone else upthread that they brought their kids too, so it's making the cops even more reluctant to do anything.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apparently there's talk of doing a similar "protest" in DC soon. I need to find out who makes those police spike strips and invest a lot of money there. Remember when the Right was advocating for killing anyone who blocked traffic whenever protesters were on the highways? I'm sure they'll be consistent with their endorsement when this happens.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Boo_Guy: Private_Citizen: Marcus Aurelius: Canada gave their mouse a cookie.  Never give a mouse a cookie.  They'll demand to meet with Trudeau next, and we all know where that leads.

They Have demanded to meet with Trudeau.

It's time to arrest the lot of them, impound the trucks, and auction them off to pay for the damage they caused.

Ottawa police supposedly tried to tow the trucks but none of the tow truck companies that Ottawa usually contracts with would go anywhere near them, they want nothing to do with it.

The mayoral knob in Windsor though hasn't even tried, he doesn't seem to want to get involved at all.


One guy in Ottawa moved a temporary structure after being asked to by one of the convoy leaders, the other protestors didn't know that and now they're harassing him online and over the phone.

Play hardball. Arrest them (beat/tase/pepper spray/ rubber bullet them if they resist) and then give the tow companies an ultimatum, tow the trucks or lose the contract and be banned for life.


The city can sue the towing companies for breach of contract.

That said, it can offer a truce: if you give us info on who intimated you and your company, give us the tip and we will forget the lawyers.

Also, can't they use a crane to move the trucks?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Apparently there's talk of doing a similar "protest" in DC soon. I need to find out who makes those police spike strips and invest a lot of money there. Remember when the Right was advocating for killing anyone who blocked traffic whenever protesters were on the highways? I'm sure they'll be consistent with their endorsement when this happens.


There's a map going around online right now showing routes from across the US that would join up as they move east to blockade DC.

I couldn't find it on google but there's the EU version, it's similar in style to the US map which seems suspicious, some wonder if Bannon might be involved in this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If towing companies won't tow the trucks, I'm sure the city could come up with a bunch of city-owned garbage trucks to haul them out. And if the trucks are too big for a garbage truck to haul, that's what blowtorches are for.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RobotSpider: Apparently there's talk of doing a similar "protest" in DC soon. I need to find out who makes those police spike strips and invest a lot of money there. Remember when the Right was advocating for killing anyone who blocked traffic whenever protesters were on the highways? I'm sure they'll be consistent with their endorsement when this happens.


DC is completely gridlocked already, so I'm not sure what it is they could shut down.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.