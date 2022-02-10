 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Five rangers, one soldier killed in Benin park ambush. Bard, cleric, shaman just shake their heads   (aljazeera.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Niger, Late last year, Burkina Faso, West Africa, Africa, northern Benin park, Sahel, Sahara  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 2:35 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needed more meat shields.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the Ranger cross the road?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the Marshall?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is on the rogue.

But then again, I always play the rogue, so there is no telling.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TIL there's a nation called Benin.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And of course, never any love for the monk
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bernie Sanders killed my healer.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: And of course, never any love for the monk


Hanzo main, eh?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Why did the Ranger cross the road?


Because his peen was stuck in the chicken
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: TIL there's a nation called Benin.


Same here.

I will assume this is because they've no petroleum that needs our freedom.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: TIL there's a nation called Benin.


*sigh*

A tad dated, but

Animaniacs - Yakko's World - HIGH QUALITY
Youtube x88Z5txBc7w
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, we know they weren't 1st edition. Can't have more than 3 rangers in a group.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 355x316]

[Fark user image image 285x197]


Sonofabiatch I was literally planning the exact same post

/great minds
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 355x316]

[Fark user image image 285x197]


I just realized their national park is in the dog knot section of the nation.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is Benin funny? I googled it, but still don't get the joke.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I blame Niger.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They killed five....

Fark user imageView Full Size



...but there was a sixth who lived.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ranger(s) down.

I miss EverQuest.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

