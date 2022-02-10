 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Indonesia to buy 42 Rafale jets, no doubt having chosen the French fighter over the US F-35 due to cost concerns, reliability numbers, and in-cockpit ashtrays   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Parly said the "strategic partnership will benefit from the deepening of our defence relations"

Sounds filthy, go on...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, they probably saved like $47 trillion and got some free cheese and wine.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And as a bonus their pilots won't have to learn how to swim.

/Re the two recent F-35 falling off carriers incidents.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, they probably saved like $47 trillion and got some free cheese and wine.


Shockingly, depending on the model of F-35 being offered, it may be cheaper than the Rafale.  Generally agreed upon unit price for Rafale is up between $110 million and $120 million.

/Guessing that maybe the upkeep is cheaper?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Generally agreed upon unit price for Rafale is up between $110 million and $120 million.


Seriously?  Wow... I know they are capable aircraft i just had no idea they were getting that much for them.

TommyDeuce: /Guessing that maybe the upkeep is cheaper?


Has to be... The costs for upkeep on our new models seem to be quite insane.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: NewportBarGuy: Well, they probably saved like $47 trillion and got some free cheese and wine.

Shockingly, depending on the model of F-35 being offered, it may be cheaper than the Rafale.  Generally agreed upon unit price for Rafale is up between $110 million and $120 million.

/Guessing that maybe the upkeep is cheaper?


F-35 upkeep seemd to be on the harsh side. And no upgrades or changes on your own. Hell, they likely won't even start if Uncle Sam says no.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Rafale would likely win in a dogfight with the F35 and cost almost half to operate.

Admit it U.S. military complex, you're producing overpriced crap.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The F-35 should have been made by Fiat: Fix It Again, Tony. I know my Ram "ProMaster" van goes down more often than a drunk Chi-O.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice man
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When they hit the button for the guns a white flag pops out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The U S will slip in there and wreck the deal like they did with the Aussie U boat.

Start with re-engined F-4s and work up.
"You know what would look really good out there on that there flight line?  F-15s.  You like tiger stripes?  I can get you tiger striped F-15s.  Rowl, amairite?  F-15s.  Kings of the air.  Drop bombs right on to top of the wedding cake.  Drop a load of napalm like it Apocalypse Now. Got missiles that shoot down other missiles.  F-15s.  Now, we're talking planes, parts, training and all the extras.  Just sign here.  We'll tell they French you had a change of heart.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: NewportBarGuy: Well, they probably saved like $47 trillion and got some free cheese and wine.

Shockingly, depending on the model of F-35 being offered, it may be cheaper than the Rafale.  Generally agreed upon unit price for Rafale is up between $110 million and $120 million.

/Guessing that maybe the upkeep is cheaper?


According to TFA, the UAE bought 80 Rafales for $19 bn. That's $237.5 million apiece.

Of course not all of that is for the aircraft - maybe it includes things like parts, maintenance equipment, and training, but it's still a pretty hefty pricetag.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the fact you can probably buy those 42 for the same price as a single F-35....
 
