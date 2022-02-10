 Skip to content
(CNN)   Don't worry, North Carolina, this was just a case of some loose sand. Not global warming related, not at all. No sirree, no global warming here. Damn loose sand. We'll get that fixed   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weird, they built houses on a spit of sand that has been moving around since forever, then they're surprised when it moves around some more.

Of course, every inch the sea rises, the less there will be above sea level (thanks, Ric Romero!)

Having an expectation of permanence in a constantly moving environment is not rational.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The home is a loss, but at least the property has great sedimental value.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: The home is a loss, but at least the property has great sedimental value.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: The home is a loss, but at least the property has great sedimental value.


I'm sure the owners took it for granite.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
seas eat away at the North Carolina coast

As they have since they've been measuring 'em.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Move 1999
Youtube Woc0FvEuMRI
 
hereinNC
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The house for your viewing pleasure.    It has friends too.  All looking to go for a dip in the deep blue.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/24183+Ocean+Dr,+Rodanthe,+NC­+27­968/[nospam-﹫-backwards]53*5­8­27131,-75.4630014,327m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x89a45b0d94a50de5:0x7db59b77ce0e40!8m2!3d35.5829361!4d-75.4616833
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To make the sand harder why don't they just pound it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you go down to Oak Island, NC, the current beachfront houses used to be third row.  You can actually find some parts of the previous beachfront road offshore.  Oh, and this was 40 years years ago.  Rising sea level has been around for a while.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How's Otisburg?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NC resident since '91. The outer banks are beautiful but overbuilt and supported by our tax dollars.  A lot of people serving in the state legislature or who donate money to political parties also own large vacation rental homes that go for $5K/week in the summer.  The demand is strong enough you can pay $1,000,000 for a home on the beach and still make money.

This means there is a LOT of political clout to have government money spent to support the infrastructure required to maintain expensive homes built on shifting sands. If homeowners had to pay for actual flood insurance this whole business model wouldn't be viable, but flood insurance is offered at way below cost.  I watched a documentary where the same house was rebuilt several times over the past 20 years and insurance just keeps rebuilding it over and over again, paying out many times what the house is worth.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/business-of-disaster/
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember, the Teahadists in the NC Genital Assembly banned state government agencies from acknowledging rising sea levels and climate change.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: If you go down to Oak Island, NC, the current beachfront houses used to be third row.  You can actually find some parts of the previous beachfront road offshore.  Oh, and this was 40 years years ago.  Rising sea level has been around for a while.


That isn't a rising sea level, but the barrier islands on the East Coast move.  Florida would be underwater if the sea rose that much.  And I seem to remember that Maryland had to bulldoze beach back up Ocean City from at least 40 years ago as well (no idea what they've been doing since.  Probably lost a bunch of oceanfront stuff in a hurricane and forced them to respect the dunes).

Keep dunes and build behind them and you should be ok (even Florida seems to have learned this).  Build past them/knock them down and watch everything erode.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Something something wise man house on rock. Something something foolish man house on sand. Rains came, winds blew, waters rose and all that.
 
eagles95
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love the Outer Banks. We try to get our friends from back home to join us there in the summer on vacation just so they can experience it since its going to get swallowed up by the sea after a bad hurricane or 2. Amazing beaches and very relaxing without all the stupid boardwalk crap of other east coast beaches.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Free-market capitalism.

Glad no one was injured or killed. This time.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Weird, they built houses on a spit of sand that has been moving around since forever, then they're surprised when it moves around some more.

Of course, every inch the sea rises, the less there will be above sea level (thanks, Ric Romero!)

Having an expectation of permanence in a constantly moving environment is not rational.


There are billions of dollars worth of houses and condos sitting on barrier islands on Florida's gulf coast.

One hurricane rolling up that coast will show the owners what the words barrier island mean.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Something something wise man house on rock. Something something foolish man house on sand. Rains came, winds blew, waters rose and all that.


Matthew 7:24-27

/you're welcome
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Al Roker's Forecast: The home is a loss, but at least the property has great sedimental value.

I'm sure the owners took it for granite.


That's certainly one of the boulder opinions I've seen.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: Nimbull: Something something wise man house on rock. Something something foolish man house on sand. Rains came, winds blew, waters rose and all that.

Matthew 7:24-27

/you're welcome


It's not Eek-a-mouse? Bogus.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Madman drummers bummers: Al Roker's Forecast: The home is a loss, but at least the property has great sedimental value.

I'm sure the owners took it for granite.

That's certainly one of the boulder opinions I've seen.


I was going to make that pun.

Gneiss one.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Remember, the Teahadists in the NC Genital Assembly banned state government agencies from acknowledging rising sea levels and climate change.


Everyone knows, natural disasters are just God judging people for breaking rules. Since marriage is sacred, maybe God is judging that house in particular for Madison Cawthorn for getting a divorce. Can we see if sacrificing him to a volcano would appease God?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Madman drummers bummers: Al Roker's Forecast: The home is a loss, but at least the property has great sedimental value.

I'm sure the owners took it for granite.

That's certainly one of the boulder opinions I've seen.


I might be full of schist.
 
cleek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eagles95: I love the Outer Banks. We try to get our friends from back home to join us there in the summer on vacation just so they can experience it since its going to get swallowed up by the sea after a bad hurricane or 2. Amazing beaches and very relaxing without all the stupid boardwalk crap of other east coast beaches.


indeed. it is amazing how different a NJ beach and an NC beach are.

we go to Emerald Isle in the early fall, and there have been times when i've been literally the only person on the beach as far as I can see.
 
oldfool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The seas get high on global warming. We should declare a war on drugs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Normal erosion does not = global warming, as far as I can tell.

Shorelines have been eroding for as long as there have been shorelines. It's a normal thing, not a result of temperature. We notice the progression of it now because rich people build expensive houses on beaches and cliffsides and towns build things like boardwalks and business districts in those locations. Then when geological change ensues, as it always has, they whine about losing valuable property and get governments to tax everyone else so they can continue to profit without the possibility of loss. They should be told to pay for it themselves or fark off forever.

Global warming is a thing, it's just not the thing that causes this. The thing that causes this is the ocean. Doesn't matter how high it is. Where it meets land, there is erosion. Even rocks are eroded away, eventually. It's worse in some areas than others, but it is inevitable.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They included the address in the article.  I looked it up on Zillow.  Zillow said the house lost almost 2% of its value

Fark user imageView Full Size



and would cost about $6,000 to repair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shhh!  It's getting a drink!  We don't want to startle it.

Majestic, no?
 
