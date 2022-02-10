 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Tennessee's new license plates have the added bonus of being invisible to license plate readers   (wkrn.com) divider line
48
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Tennessee resident with one of the new plates, I am okay with this.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure some will pay extra for this feature.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dammit I know I have my tiny violin around here somewhere...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holman is an electrical engineer who has his own LPR system at his home. He said he created it using cameras that are commonly available on the market, adding specific software that allows his cameras to read license plates that go by their field of vision.
"I've used those to give police info about license plates on vehicles involved with crimes on my street," Holman said.

I hate this guy.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Holman is an electrical engineer who has his own LPR system at his home. He said he created it using cameras that are commonly available on the market, adding specific software that allows his cameras to read license plates that go by their field of vision.
"I've used those to give police info about license plates on vehicles involved with crimes on my street," Holman said.

I hate this guy.


He doesn't sound well-liked and it he needs a new hobby
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That isn't a bug subby. I keed.

Actually that might not be a bad idea. I remember when Wisconsin went from Yellow/Black to White/Red and the cops were whining about readability. Part of me thinks that was on purpose by the legislature because it was too easy to read a plate... even if they were connected to someone with money/power.

So let's have fun with red light camera companies, since they demand cities shorten times of yellows to generate MOAR FINES and fake improve safety.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oopsy!
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I doubt he had any of the short-lived Ontario blue-with-white-letters plates pass by, although how would he know? Ours weren't easy to read at any time, unless you were directly behind and fairly close. The Province went back to the old, perfectly good plates. Reluctantly, because they really wanted to be the We Made It Better Government.

/they aren't
//they aren't making Ottawa better
///the convoy thing is embarrassing
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The guy in the article sounds like a real asshole.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Winterlight: As a Tennessee resident with one of the new plates, I am okay with this.


Just wait until they decide to cancel the new plates and force you to pay to have a corrected-new plate issued...
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: The guy in the article sounds like a real asshole.


Oh, I'm sure he's upgrading his cameras. Not gonna get past him.
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so is there a clear coat someone could apply to their plate that would screw with the cameras but be invisible to the naked eye ?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I say let's set up a 24/7 reality show 'watch' lived streamed of this guys movements every time he leaves the house.

Follow him to the exciting places he visits...and record his purchases at wal mart, wal green, etc.
Interview his neighbors about any suspicious activities, parking violations etc.
Investigate his police records, court and tax documents.
Let's just lay it all out on the table.
Because you know he *Might* be a criminal. You never know until you look.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmm, now I want LPR cameras at my house.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: The guy in the article sounds like a real asshole.


How so?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kindms: so is there a clear coat someone could apply to their plate that would screw with the cameras but be invisible to the naked eye ?


That tru-coat though, come winter...
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tennessee needs to being back the fish plate.

He's likely using the open license plate reader project.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: I say let's set up a 24/7 reality show 'watch' lived streamed of this guys movements every time he leaves the house.

Follow him to the exciting places he visits...and record his purchases at wal mart, wal green, etc.
Interview his neighbors about any suspicious activities, parking violations etc.
Investigate his police records, court and tax documents.
Let's just lay it all out on the table.
Because you know he *Might* be a criminal. You never know until you look.


And go through his trash on trash day.
Record the contents.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Holman is an electrical engineer who has his own LPR system at his home. He said he created it using cameras that are commonly available on the market, adding specific software that allows his cameras to read license plates that go by their field of vision.
"I've used those to give police info about license plates on vehicles involved with crimes on my street," Holman said.

I hate this guy.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I remember when Wisconsin went from Yellow/Black to White/Red and the cops were whining about readability.


Wisconsin plates deteriorate. I've had plates from four different states in four decades and I've never seen anything like that before.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
duenor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.


The systems work, and they do help solve crimes. Count me as one of them.

Without homeowners doing stuff like this, burglaries, catalytic thefts, tailgate thefts, package thefts, etc... PD just comes, tsk tsk, and that is the end of that. What do you want them to do, lie in wait behind a bush all day hoping the crook comes back again?

Cameras and lpr cams are not at all illegal and I have the full support of everyone in my neighborhood.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: inglixthemad: I remember when Wisconsin went from Yellow/Black to White/Red and the cops were whining about readability.

Wisconsin plates deteriorate. I've had plates from four different states in four decades and I've never seen anything like that before.

[th.bing.com image 474x266]


I'm starting to see that on my New Mexico plates, mostly in the center where there is just a Zia symbol.  But the colors are also fading as well, because of the unrelenting sunlight that makes our state so warm.
 
togaman2k [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only time this kind of guy is Ok is when he is some sort of war vet that went through some shiat and on disability who watches the street for suspicious activity from the couch in his carport that he took from your driveway on bulky trash day before the city could take it. He smokes a couple packs a day and has more beer cans than trash in his bins. His wife is a shift manager at Cracker Barrel. He holds a weekly cash poker game in the carport and freely shares his beer and cigs. He also open carries a .57 in case "shiat goes down."

This *very specific* type of guy is allowed to play neighborhood cop. Not Nosey-Mc-upset-he-got-rejected-from-that-job-at-NASA-engineer.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What Kind of asshole has his own Homebrew LPR?

LPRs in general In My opinion should be MASSIVELY regulated or banned outright.   Some of the nastier things repo companies are doing with them is sickening

Meanwhile if you are at al handy, a bank of IR LEDS mounted next to your car's License plate lights should be more than sufficent  to "wash out" you plate for speed cameras and LPR's while being invisible to any LEO who inspects your car
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We had something like this in Ontario recently. They introduced new plates with similar colour scheme: white lettering on the dark blue background. I don't know how it looked on the cameras but at night the blue background reflected the light (there was something reflective in the paint) but the letters didn't, so the letters were practically invisible.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

duenor: optikeye: I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.

The systems work, and they do help solve crimes. Count me as one of them.

Without homeowners doing stuff like this, burglaries, catalytic thefts, tailgate thefts, package thefts, etc... PD just comes, tsk tsk, and that is the end of that. What do you want them to do, lie in wait behind a bush all day hoping the crook comes back again?

Cameras and lpr cams are not at all illegal and I have the full support of everyone in my neighborhood.


Going through your trash isn't Illegal. Perhaps that's needed to make sure you aren't using child porn or illegal drugs. That system works too.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.


Yeah...I live on short, dead-end street with only eight houses on it, so I pay a bit of attention to "strange" cars that happen to drive by, especially ones that stop in the street or generally just look out of place, but the guy from TFA sounds like a complete farking tool
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jaytkay: inglixthemad: I remember when Wisconsin went from Yellow/Black to White/Red and the cops were whining about readability.

Wisconsin plates deteriorate. I've had plates from four different states in four decades and I've never seen anything like that before.

[th.bing.com image 474x266]

I'm starting to see that on my New Mexico plates, mostly in the center where there is just a Zia symbol.  But the colors are also fading as well, because of the unrelenting sunlight that makes our state so warm.


They're built very cheaply nowadays, I think intentionally. This way you have to get them replaced on a regular basis.

Winter is even more fun as I've seen the plates go near perfect white from road salt... good luck reading that plate lol.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
fark the police
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Geoff Peterson: The guy in the article sounds like a real asshole.

How so?


A lot of Farkers really hate people who don't just lay there and take it like good victims.
 
hestheone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you can actually say "I've used those to give police info about license plates on vehicles involved with crimes on my street,"  then the readability of license plates by cameras is the least of your worries.  It's past time to move somewhere else.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

duenor: optikeye: I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.

The systems work, and they do help solve crimes. Count me as one of them.

Without homeowners doing stuff like this, burglaries, catalytic thefts, tailgate thefts, package thefts, etc... PD just comes, tsk tsk, and that is the end of that. What do you want them to do, lie in wait behind a bush all day hoping the crook comes back again?

Cameras and lpr cams are not at all illegal and I have the full support of everyone in my neighborhood.


I'm sure all your neighbors are thrilled
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Same problem here in Ontario.  Somebody in Ford's MOT thought it was a brilliant idea to change the colors without consulting the police.

Typical problem with top-heavy bureaucratic organizations not talking with each other.
Or as they should be named "overpaid seat warmers"

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-licence-plate-foi-findings-1.6154105
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

duenor: optikeye: I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.

The systems work, and they do help solve crimes. Count me as one of them.

Without homeowners doing stuff like this, burglaries, catalytic thefts, tailgate thefts, package thefts, etc... PD just comes, tsk tsk, and that is the end of that. What do you want them to do, lie in wait behind a bush all day hoping the crook comes back again?

Cameras and lpr cams are not at all illegal and I have the full support of everyone in my neighborhood.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone just got a new Farkie
 
talkertopc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Electrical engineer Tim Holman from Tennessee, maybe Nashville, sounds like a swell guy, if one's idea of a swell guy is a creep. What else does he use his cameras for? I hope his neighbors changed the default passwords on their routers or any indoor wifi surveillance equipment.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: optikeye: I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.

Yeah...I live on short, dead-end street with only eight houses on it, so I pay a bit of attention to "strange" cars that happen to drive by, especially ones that stop in the street or generally just look out of place, but the guy from TFA sounds like a complete farking tool


We've always had neighborhood watch. For crimes and such.
But having any car, any license plate being scritinized by 'helpful guy' gets into a 'precrime' kinda watch.

Sure, if there's an actual crime. Yard cameras and data are help. For the CRIME. Not the Pre-Crime.
Heck...one of my friends had a warrant for his arrest when he joined the Marines and his Mom forgot to return some library books and get a tail light 'logged' as fixed. When he came back after four years it popped up when he got license renewed.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Winterlight: As a Tennessee resident with one of the new plates, I am okay with this.


Ditto.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

togaman2k: The only time this kind of guy is Ok is when he is some sort of war vet that went through some shiat and on disability who watches the street for suspicious activity from the couch in his carport that he took from your driveway on bulky trash day before the city could take it. He smokes a couple packs a day and has more beer cans than trash in his bins. His wife is a shift manager at Cracker Barrel. He holds a weekly cash poker game in the carport and freely shares his beer and cigs. He also open carries a .57 in case "shiat goes down."

This *very specific* type of guy is allowed to play neighborhood cop. Not Nosey-Mc-upset-he-got-rejected-from-that-job-at-NASA-engineer.


I want one of those new .57 ghost gun AR Glocks.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Wisconsin plates deteriorate. I've had plates from four different states in four decades and I've never seen anything like that before.


Definitely seeing that on a generation of Kansas plates.  It's new in part because plates were traditionally changed out every 7-8 years. Literally every single year before 1976. They stopped changing them out for budget reasons, so now there's a lot of plates that are ~15 years old (they're the peeling ones) with some over 20 years old now (the older ones have actually held up better).

Mind you, there's a lot of cars in the 2003-2007 era with worse paint than a lot of 30 year old cars.  There was a period of experimenting with lower-VOC poly clearcoats before the chemistry was totally worked out.  I wonder if that same problem applied to plates.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: inglixthemad: I remember when Wisconsin went from Yellow/Black to White/Red and the cops were whining about readability.

Wisconsin plates deteriorate. I've had plates from four different states in four decades and I've never seen anything like that before.

[th.bing.com image 474x266]


I always find it funny when my 20 year old plates are in better condition than plates issued less than 5 years ago.  They had a bad batch that delaminated within a couple years.  In general, the newer plates don't last as long as the older plates.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: NM Volunteer: jaytkay: inglixthemad: I remember when Wisconsin went from Yellow/Black to White/Red and the cops were whining about readability.

Wisconsin plates deteriorate. I've had plates from four different states in four decades and I've never seen anything like that before.

[th.bing.com image 474x266]

I'm starting to see that on my New Mexico plates, mostly in the center where there is just a Zia symbol.  But the colors are also fading as well, because of the unrelenting sunlight that makes our state so warm.

They're built very cheaply nowadays, I think intentionally. This way you have to get them replaced on a regular basis.

Winter is even more fun as I've seen the plates go near perfect white from road salt... good luck reading that plate lol.


But not too cheaply, my plate will be 6 years old next month.
 
jdcgonzalez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do we know that LPR systems available to law enforcement, security, and intel services use the same IR and imaging systems as a Ring doorbell camera?

I don't know much about the techmologies, and am genuinely curious as to whether the issue is with the plates or this one particular guy's system?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

duenor: The systems work, and they do help solve crimes. Count me as one of them.


So...put your money where your mouth is.

Publish your name/address...and the crowd can follow you...every movement every purchase, every item tossed away...every drug you take..every web site you visit...every beer you buy.

If you have nothing to hide, and commit no crime, comrade. Why would you object.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One man's flaw is another man's feature.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bet this guy has cameras in the change rooms at the local rec centre, too.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

duenor: optikeye: I think the real problem here is this guy is a 'home alone cop' that using IR cameras to record personal data from strangers in his neighborhood for some sort of 'wannabe cop thrill' he gets. Sure report suspects but being 'little brother' recording everyone's coming and goings...and then batching about blurry license plates from your home 'watch' system is a bit .... well...disturbing.

The systems work, and they do help solve crimes. Count me as one of them.

Without homeowners doing stuff like this, burglaries, catalytic thefts, tailgate thefts, package thefts, etc... PD just comes, tsk tsk, and that is the end of that. What do you want them to do, lie in wait behind a bush all day hoping the crook comes back again?

Cameras and lpr cams are not at all illegal and I have the full support of everyone in my neighborhood.


"It's not illegal!"; the mating call of the inveterate asshat.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.