(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Denny's manager involved in meth and fentanyl enterprise. The Grand Slam also included cocaine and bath salts   (local21news.com) divider line
    Denny's manager, Heroin, fentanyl enterprise  
posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 10:05 AM



19 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He probably needed them to get through the late shifts with the drunks and all.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Brian yells at baby at Denny's
Youtube rMeRlcNwWsA
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny, I was just at a Denny's in Florida and saw that on the menu.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But nowadays you can't smoke at Denny's, so how are you to put out a cigarette butt into the yolk of some uneaten over easy eggs?
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That sounds like more of a Waffle House thing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He probably needed them to get through the late shifts with the drunks and all.


Yeah, those drugs really help manage frustrating working conditions

/s
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would have expected that at a Waffle House, but a respected establishment like Denny's?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jtown: That sounds like more of a Waffle House thing.


Home of the smothered and coverd krokodil
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My developmentally disabled sister worked at a Denny's in Denver. She died in an accident when she was hit by a truck. I was shocked that so many co-workers came to her funeral. They obviously liked her. I'll always have a warm spot in my heart for Denny's because of that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Denny's isn't thrilled about this franchise's new Rooty-Tooty-Meth-And-Apache
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A guidance counselor at Santa Rosa Junior College just got arrested for dealing meth, along with her son. She just completed her Masters degree in the last year or so. I just saw she was arrested, it didn't say if she was dealing from school.

Meth is the worst.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Picklehead: My developmentally disabled sister worked at a Denny's in Denver. She died in an accident when she was hit by a truck. I was shocked that so many co-workers came to her funeral. They obviously liked her. I'll always have a warm spot in my heart for Denny's because of that.


Dang. That is sobering. I am sorry for the loss of your sister. I hope the little joke I made was not in poor taste (even though it kind of already was).
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Melissa Sue Lingenfelter


continentaltire.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ok, subs, that was better than mine
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He probably needed them to get through the late shifts with the drunks and all.


I mean, really? Doesn't meth and managing a Denny's go hand in hand? What is so Farkworthy of this??

//now if the manager at an Olive Garden was dealing meth...
 
saywhat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wasn't something like this part of the plot line of Breaking Bad?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So Dennys is now a needle and crack pipe distribution point for homeless drug addicts now? They've got the drugs. All you need now is a shower, that will never be used, and a nurse.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: So Dennys is now a needle and crack pipe distribution point for homeless drug addicts now? They've got the drugs. All you need now is a shower, that will never be used, and a nurse.


LOL homeless aren't the typical Denny's customer:

Denny's Fight - Chicopee, MA
Youtube AOofWO6tbRY
 
