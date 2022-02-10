 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19, joining Spain's King Felipe VI and Denmark's Queen Margrethe II as royals who have tested positive this week   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a good week for Royals. What's next, the Kansas City Royals get caught in a scandal?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe stop all the incest?

I know PornHub keeps pushing it, but come on now. This is a public health issue.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day after attending a reception with Chancellor and Home Secretary Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel... Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-and is forced into self-isolation | Daily Mail Online
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
camilla's probably fine... I assume she's been on the ivermectin for quite some time now.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fingers crossed.

assets.vice.comView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All part of the long game.
First Charles,
Then William & all his kids.
Then the queen.
Then Harry - the hardest one of all.
Then - boom - Archie is the first American King. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland become the 51st, 52nd, 53rd and 54th states.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millions of Brits immediately begin hoping with all their heart upon hearing the news.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex, I'll take who gives a rats ass for 400
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah gawd King, is that Harry's music?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cunning plan in the event that this goes pear-shaped:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Totes adorbs - with a long line of other attractive "herstorians" in waiting.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to know what Prince Andrew has tested positive for.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. *sip
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go away parasite
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: All part of the long game.
First Charles,
Then William & all his kids.
Then the queen.
Then Harry - the hardest one of all.
Then - boom - Archie is the first American King. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland become the 51st, 52nd, 53rd and 54th states.


At the same time, the European Union merges with the US also, to become the EUSA.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sofa King Smart: camilla's probably fine... I assume she's been on the ivermectin for quite some time now.


It'll take more than Covid to bring ol' Camilla down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we miss the party?

Why wasn't I invited to this party?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: All part of the long game.
First Charles,
Then William & all his kids.
Then the queen.
Then Harry - the hardest one of all.
Then - boom - Archie is the first American King. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland become the 51st, 52nd, 53rd and 54th states.


That would be like watching your two most toxic friends get back together.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sofa King Smart: camilla's probably fine... I assume she's been on the ivermectin for quite some time now.


That's a joke I'm not gonna touch.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I don't want to know what Prince Andrew has tested positive for.


if there's a loving god, a Bobbitt.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I have a cunning plan in the event that this goes pear-shaped:
[Fark user image 300x304]
Totes adorbs - with a long line of other attractive "herstorians" in waiting.


my wife woves Wucy
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Not a good week for Royals. What's next, the Kansas City Royals get caught in a scandal?


Fire at the Crown Royal plant.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is self isolating? But, But who's going to dress him, shave him, wipe his royal arse for him? I feel so bad for the poor man.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Sofa King Smart: camilla's probably fine... I assume she's been on the ivermectin for quite some time now.

It'll take more than Covid to bring ol' Camilla down.

[Fark user image 210x210]


broken leg, hoof and mouth disease...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I have a cunning plan in the event that this goes pear-shaped:
[Fark user image 300x304]
Totes adorbs - with a long line of other attractive "herstorians" in waiting.


Her majesty's Royal dildo and Royal ben-wah ball are quite impressive.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone who refers to themselves as royalty or pretends that their family line is special because of geopolitical power absolutely deserves to catch covid and die. It would be very amusing if all royal families everywhere were wiped out.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

daffy: He is self isolating? But, But who's going to dress him, shave him, wipe his royal arse for him? I feel so bad for the poor man.


I don't doubt he is hugely pampered by mere mortal standards, but many of the more lurid claims, that a servant puts toothpaste onto his toothbrush for example, come from an incident decades ago where he broke his shoulder and for a few weeks had to have help like this.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

daffy: He is self isolating? But, But who's going to dress him, shave him, wipe his royal arse for him? I feel so bad for the poor man.


I know it's a joke about how royals aren't able to do any of those things but is it the same for rich people here in the U.S.?  If that's the case then it makes a book like "Atlas Shrugged" an even bigger joke than it was previously since it expects the reader to believe that rich people who have always had servants doing everything for them, can go out and live on their own without the assistance of any servants.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not a good week for Royals. What's next, the Kansas City Royals get caught in a scandal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I don't want to know what Prince Andrew has tested positive for.


You can't get HIV from stuffed animals. They're just cuddly toys.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Anyone who refers to themselves as royalty or pretends that their family line is special because of geopolitical power absolutely deserves to catch covid and die. It would be very amusing if all royal families everywhere were wiped out.


I'm happier having the Queen, or even Charles, as head of state than Donald Trump.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: daffy: He is self isolating? But, But who's going to dress him, shave him, wipe his royal arse for him? I feel so bad for the poor man.

I know it's a joke about how royals aren't able to do any of those things but is it the same for rich people here in the U.S.?


It looks that way. I saw a documentary once where basically the richest guy in a town went bankrupt and when he tried to go shopping on his own he didn't even know if he should buy ketchup or catsup.

/he was in way over his head
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

havocmike: All part of the long game.
First Charles,
Then William & all his kids.
Then the queen.
Then Harry - the hardest one of all.
Then - boom - Archie is the first American King. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland become the 51st, 52nd, 53rd and 54th states.


No thanks
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Sofa King Smart: camilla's probably fine... I assume she's been on the ivermectin for quite some time now.

It'll take more than Covid to bring ol' Camilla down.

[Fark user image image 210x210]


Well, yeah, she's been on the horse paste longer than anyone
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh... so William might be king after all.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Again?  He caught it last year, too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's just a Democratic hoax to get their grubby hands on your social assistance cheques for the Gubbermint. Prince Charles and the King of Spain prove this, somehow, don't ask. Some bugger'll manspain it if you do.

Gubbermint hands off my white-entitled welfare!

(I wonder if they are cognizant of how bad they have it., Then again, they vote Republican, so there is no sign of sentience let alone cognizance.)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: oldfarthenry: I have a cunning plan in the event that this goes pear-shaped:
[Fark user image 300x304]
Totes adorbs - with a long line of other attractive "herstorians" in waiting.

Her majesty's Royal dildo and Royal ben-wah ball are quite impressive.


Dude...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Anyone who refers to themselves as royalty or pretends that their family line is special because of geopolitical power absolutely deserves to catch covid and die. It would be very amusing if all royal families everywhere were wiped out.


Username doesn't check out
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So a royal flush then.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: havocmike: All part of the long game.
First Charles,
Then William & all his kids.
Then the queen.
Then Harry - the hardest one of all.
Then - boom - Archie is the first American King. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland become the 51st, 52nd, 53rd and 54th states.

No thanks


There will never be a 51st state, you Dumb Brits. That's why Canada has never been invaded. It would mean a bloody Civil War Deux* if you added Canada as one state, let alone ten states and three territories. Republicans would face twenty new Senators. Even Alberta is left of Massachusetts.

*Up to Four if you count the Revolution.
 
alice_600
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: daffy: He is self isolating? But, But who's going to dress him, shave him, wipe his royal arse for him? I feel so bad for the poor man.

I know it's a joke about how royals aren't able to do any of those things but is it the same for rich people here in the U.S.?  If that's the case then it makes a book like "Atlas Shrugged" an even bigger joke than it was previously since it expects the reader to believe that rich people who have always had servants doing everything for them, can go out and live on their own without the assistance of any servants.


I always thought it would be cool to have a manservant/butler, I wanted a guy who was knowledgeable, awesome cook, and can clean and pay my bills while i'm at work.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am not saying 20 new Democratic Senators couldn't be a feature rather than a bug. But Dream On, oh Amerkia.
 
alice_600
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Latinwolf: daffy: He is self isolating? But, But who's going to dress him, shave him, wipe his royal arse for him? I feel so bad for the poor man.

I know it's a joke about how royals aren't able to do any of those things but is it the same for rich people here in the U.S.?

It looks that way. I saw a documentary once where basically the richest guy in a town went bankrupt and when he tried to go shopping on his own he didn't even know if he should buy ketchup or catsup.

/he was in way over his head


that was an episode of the Simpsons where Mr. Burns fired Smithers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Mad_Radhu: I don't want to know what Prince Andrew has tested positive for.

You can't get HIV from stuffed animals. They're just cuddly toys.


So, you just ignore the rape rape
 
indylaw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wxboy: havocmike: All part of the long game.
First Charles,
Then William & all his kids.
Then the queen.
Then Harry - the hardest one of all.
Then - boom - Archie is the first American King. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland become the 51st, 52nd, 53rd and 54th states.

At the same time, the European Union merges with the US also, to become the EUSA.


Oceania, which has always been at war with Eurasia.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Bandito King: Anyone who refers to themselves as royalty or pretends that their family line is special because of geopolitical power absolutely deserves to catch covid and die. It would be very amusing if all royal families everywhere were wiped out.

I'm happier having the Queen, or even Charles, as head of state than Donald Trump.


You're comparing a four year term generations of inbreeding?
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Fingers crossed.

[assets.vice.com image 850x535]


Now that Peter O'Toole and Richard Griffiths are dead, who would teach him royal protocol?
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alice_600: Latinwolf: daffy: He is self isolating? But, But who's going to dress him, shave him, wipe his royal arse for him? I feel so bad for the poor man.

I know it's a joke about how royals aren't able to do any of those things but is it the same for rich people here in the U.S.?  If that's the case then it makes a book like "Atlas Shrugged" an even bigger joke than it was previously since it expects the reader to believe that rich people who have always had servants doing everything for them, can go out and live on their own without the assistance of any servants.

I always thought it would be cool to have a manservant/butler, I wanted a guy who was knowledgeable, awesome cook, and can clean and pay my bills while i'm at work.


We're talking about going further than that.  You described a regular employee, we're talking about people who have to help people who can't do basic things like putting on their clothes.
 
