(NPR)   NPR manages to find a 30-year-old who's never seen inflation this high. She's also never gamed on an Atari 2600, never driven a Camaro, and never sent a telegram. Stay tuned for tomorrow's riveting interview with a 20-year-old who never experienced 9-11   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best part of inflation was interest rates. The first new car I bought (1982) was $9800 and after a down payment, my three year loan required payments of $385/month. That's $1118/month in 2021 dollars.

/someone will be along shortly to tell us how easy it was for us boomers to buy a house
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High inflation and low interest rates is basically a money fight.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're now charging for bread and butter," she says. "I was so devastated by it. But it's just another example of an increase across the board."

2/10/22 NEVER FORGET!!1!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's definitely never spent wet afternoons typing a computer game into a TRS-80. Good times.

You couldn't pay me to go back to 1982, the last time US inflation was this high. It wasn't that great a year, least of all in Ireland, still the Mexico of Britain at the time.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the attempt at downplaying our current skyrocketing inflation.

"Inflation was worse 40 years ago! Kids these days"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has she tried driving the Camaro to the Bahamas?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, pointy shins.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR went to shiat sometime around 2015-16. I'm not sure what happened. Is someone new running the thing? Are they cow-towing for fear of losing public funding? I don't know or care. I just know I don't really listen to it any more.

Conservatives turn everything to crap so they can rule over it - the authoritarian dumbasses.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"They're now charging for bread and butter," she says. "I was so devastated by it. But it's just another example of an increase across the board."

If that's what she calls devastating, how does she react to actual bad news?
 
EL EM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She doesn't even know why Constantinople got the works!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We were going to buy a clock puzzle for a toddler until we realized that they don't have any analog clocks in their house and she has probably never seen one.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: She's definitely never spent wet afternoons typing a computer game into a TRS-80. Good times.

You couldn't pay me to go back to 1982, the last time US inflation was this high. It wasn't that great a year, least of all in Ireland, still the Mexico of Britain at the time.


Bah! Try programming different ways to program the calculation for the area under a curve.

We did get to watch Tron a lot and Mathemagicland in that class.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: The best part of inflation was interest rates. The first new car I bought (1982) was $9800 and after a down payment, my three year loan required payments of $385/month. That's $1118/month in 2021 dollars.

/someone will be along shortly to tell us how easy it was for us boomers to buy a house


Sounds like you got ripped off. Maybe you should have played less Atari and did more research on cars and financing.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The collective Fark is really mad people are upset about higher prices and not stoically taking it because right now only Republicans complain about inflation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In 1982 we went to the World's Fair in Knoxville.  We ate inside the Sunsphere.  My dad spent the whole time complaining about the prices.  I still have the menu.  A chicken sandwich was $6 which is $17.82 in 2022 dollars.  I can still hear his voice:  "$6 for a chicken sandwich?!  Jesus Christ!  You believe this shiat?!"

That is pretty outrageous.  Disney doesn't charge that much in 2022 dollars.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Samfucious: NPR went to shiat sometime around 2015-16. I'm not sure what happened. Is someone new running the thing? Are they cow-towing for fear of losing public funding? I don't know or care. I just know I don't really listen to it any more.

Conservatives turn everything to crap so they can rule over it - the authoritarian dumbasses.


Yeah, it's hard to listen to Nice Polite Republicans these days.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the headlines of Big Businesses posting record breaking profits and shareholders stock prices soaring.

A lot of this "inflation" is big corporations raising prices, while freezing wages and pocketing record profits, and blaming it on "inflation."
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It is not inflation, you don't have companies reporting record profit margins across the board by raising the price on goods and services then call it inflation.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: I love the attempt at downplaying our current skyrocketing inflation.

"Inflation was worse 40 years ago! Kids these days"


Let's call it what it is - price gouging.

This isn't consumer inflation. This is supply side punishment of the serfs for daring to threaten the status quo politically or economically.

The message from the money class is clear - either vote who we want you to vote for, and never bother us about taxes, or we'll smash the economy and grab all the cash we can get our hands on.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: She's definitely never spent wet afternoons typing a computer game into a TRS-80. Good times.

You couldn't pay me to go back to 1982, the last time US inflation was this high. It wasn't that great a year, least of all in Ireland, still the Mexico of Britain at the time.


The music was a lot better and I was a lot younger.  If I could go back knowing what I know now (in general, not specific events) I'd do it in a heartbeat.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "They're now charging for bread and butter," she says. "I was so devastated by it. But it's just another example of an increase across the board."

If that's what she calls devastating, how does she react to actual bad news?


Don't be cheugy; young people's vernacular is saturated with hyperbole these days.  Like instead of saying, "that shiat was funny", they say, "I'm dead."
 
atomic-age
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A big part of my family's "wealth" was from saving money during the 70s and buying cars without financing them. Of course, they were able to do that because they had two decent incomes and a (relative to today) dirt cheap house. They paid less than 25% of their income for it.

It was the days when one bought a house, not a "home," and one's house was purchased as a place to reside, rather than an investment. In short, before realtor became the only job title that's farking capitalized.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I can't wait for the headlines of Big Businesses posting record breaking profits and shareholders stock prices soaring.

A lot of this "inflation" is big corporations raising prices, while freezing wages and pocketing record profits, and blaming it on "inflation."


ye olde supply chain
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I can't wait for the headlines of Big Businesses posting record breaking profits and shareholders stock prices soaring.

A lot of this "inflation" is big corporations raising prices, while freezing wages and pocketing record profits, and blaming it on "inflation."


Price gouging under cover of "inflation."
 
atomic-age
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Moose out front: I can't wait for the headlines of Big Businesses posting record breaking profits and shareholders stock prices soaring.

A lot of this "inflation" is big corporations raising prices, while freezing wages and pocketing record profits, and blaming it on "inflation."

Price gouging under cover of "inflation."


Also, limiting of items stocked and then blaming the "lack" of employees. Maybe give people fixed schedules and guaranteed hours, so their jobs are not complete trash that doesn't support them. The people who stock the shelves have to pay rent (note: not mortgages, none for you, serf).

Right now, my house has an estimated monthly rental value of significantly less than half the cost of the mortgage of it if I were to buy it at today's market price and finance it for 30 years. It's less unaffordable to rent.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: The best part of inflation was interest rates. The first new car I bought (1982) was $9800 and after a down payment, my three year loan required payments of $385/month. That's $1118/month in 2021 dollars.

/someone will be along shortly to tell us how easy it was for us boomers to buy a house


I just bought a huge house at like 2.something % for the mortgage.  The value is rocketing even faster than inflation. Surely nothing can go wrong here!

Is this where homes and cars go back to 1920's prices?

Wait, this isn't Bitcoin.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: The best part of inflation was interest rates. The first new car I bought (1982) was $9800 and after a down payment, my three year loan required payments of $385/month. That's $1118/month in 2021 dollars.

/someone will be along shortly to tell us how easy it was for us boomers to buy a house


Did you live in your car?
 
jkpdx [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: The collective Fark is really mad people are upset about higher prices and not stoically taking it because right now only Republicans complain about inflation.


But I thought it was just the invisible hand of the free market doing its thing?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I bought my first house in 1977, the interest rate on the mortgage was 9.75%. And this was a bargain. I heard stories of people paying 15% and more.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ahhh the good old days, when you couldn't lose your portable computer in your other purse or lose it in a jacket pocket

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In 1982 we went to the World's Fair in Knoxville.  We ate inside the Sunsphere.  My dad spent the whole time complaining about the prices.  I still have the menu.  A chicken sandwich was $6 which is $17.82 in 2022 dollars.  I can still hear his voice:  "$6 for a chicken sandwich?!  Jesus Christ!  You believe this shiat?!"

That is pretty outrageous.  Disney doesn't charge that much in 2022 dollars.


Did you buy some wigs?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gaslighting the poors - not just for Republicans anymore.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Rapmaster2000: In 1982 we went to the World's Fair in Knoxville.  We ate inside the Sunsphere.  My dad spent the whole time complaining about the prices.  I still have the menu.  A chicken sandwich was $6 which is $17.82 in 2022 dollars.  I can still hear his voice:  "$6 for a chicken sandwich?!  Jesus Christ!  You believe this shiat?!"

That is pretty outrageous.  Disney doesn't charge that much in 2022 dollars.

Did you buy some wigs?


I bought a Pac Man blacklight poster and a World's Fair Rubik's Cube.  It was peak 1982.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Inflation? are you calling me fat?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Samfucious: NPR went to shiat sometime around 2015-16. I'm not sure what happened. Is someone new running the thing? Are they cow-towing for fear of losing public funding from the Koch Brothers?

Yes. FTFY.
 
Forty-Three
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: The collective Fark is really mad people are upset about higher prices and not stoically taking it because right now only Republicans complain about inflation.


I think it's more that people are mad that Republicans are misrepresenting the current causes of said inflation, and attempting to whip up a fury of misdirected anger to elect TFG (or someone like him) again.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Samfucious: NPR went to shiat sometime around 2015-16. I'm not sure what happened. Is someone new running the thing? Are they cow-towing for fear of losing public funding? I don't know or care. I just know I don't really listen to it any more.


Gawker owns NPR now.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Let's call it what it is - price gouging.


Lol.

Biden Administration's evolution on inflation:

It doesn't exist!
It's transitory!
Okay so it's here to stay but it's not our fault!
It wouldn't exist if weren't for those greedy price-gouging companies!
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Has she tried driving the Camaro to the Bahamas?


You're kidding!
 
Cheron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: The best part of inflation was interest rates. The first new car I bought (1982) was $9800 and after a down payment, my three year loan required payments of $385/month. That's $1118/month in 2021 dollars.

/someone will be along shortly to tell us how easy it was for us boomers to buy a house


First college loan, 1983 was at 9%. Banks were offering 6% to 8% for CDs. We have tools to ease inflation we just don't want to stop the low interest rates we've enjoyed since 2008
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"They're now charging for bread and butter," she says. "I was so devastated by it. But it's just another example of an increase across the board."

LOL, break the law, go to prison...you'll get all the bread & butter you want.  No wait!  That's bread and water!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

atomic-age: A big part of my family's "wealth" was from saving money during the 70s and buying cars without financing them. Of course, they were able to do that because they had two decent incomes and a (relative to today) dirt cheap house. They paid less than 25% of their income for it.

It was the days when one bought a house, not a "home," and one's house was purchased as a place to reside, rather than an investment. In short, before realtor became the only job title that's farking capitalized.


Those were also the days when land just outside of the suburbs was still cheap, plentiful, and not too far from the jobs downtown.  That's changed.

Also, we have REETs and the well monied buying up homes for short- and long-term rentals.  When you're a first time buyer relying on FHA or VA financing, it is hard to compete with a cash buyer able to go far above appraised value.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: "They're now charging for bread and butter," she says. "I was so devastated by it. But it's just another example of an increase across the board."

LOL, break the law, go to prison...you'll get all the bread & butter you want.  No wait!  That's bread and water!

[Fark user image 850x672]


Fresh off the Trump presidency, and you come up with this?
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gotta be a fake NPR article as it has no reference to Human Caused Global Warming, race, or the January 6th insurrection- pretty sure at least one of those is required to be weaved into every NPR story these days....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

p51d007: "They're now charging for bread and butter," she says. "I was so devastated by it. But it's just another example of an increase across the board."

LOL, break the law, go to prison...you'll get all the bread & butter you want.  No wait!  That's bread and water!

[Fark user image 850x672]


If you ever need evidence that Joe Public is a moran, it's Carter getting blamed for the inflation problem that he did more than Ford or Nixon to solve - and eventually did solve.  https://www.npr.org/transcripts/456855788
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: Gotta be a fake NPR article as it has no reference to Human Caused Global Warming, race, or the January 6th insurrection- pretty sure at least one of those is required to be weaved into every NPR story these days....


Can you show me on the doll where Terry Gross touched you?
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In 1982 we went to the World's Fair in Knoxville.  We ate inside the Sunsphere.  My dad spent the whole time complaining about the prices.  I still have the menu.  A chicken sandwich was $6 which is $17.82 in 2022 dollars.  I can still hear his voice:  "$6 for a chicken sandwich?!  Jesus Christ!  You believe this shiat?!"

That is pretty outrageous.  Disney doesn't charge that much in 2022 dollars.


13 year old Earl Green had the same experience.  13 year old Earl Green also thought that the World's Fair would be the greatest collection of carnival rides ever assembled and the fun would be nonstop.  13 year old Earl Green sat through an Andrews Sisters concert and it was better than anything else at that trade show with a deceiving name.
CSB
 
cocozilla
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: I love the attempt at downplaying our current skyrocketing inflation.

"Inflation was worse 40 years ago! Kids these days"


Except as was recently posted, a great deal of so-called inflation is profit taking by companies.

God forbid NPR would cover that
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EL EM: She doesn't even know why Constantinople got the works!


But now it's Istanbul
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NINEv2: EL EM: She doesn't even know why Constantinople got the works!

But now it's Istanbul


That's none of our business.
 
