(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why it's time to drop the phrase, "Follow the science" from our discourse, especially in regard to wearing masks. Fark: Because Americans are too stupid to understand what it's supposed to mean   (slate.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they too stupid, or poorly educated? Or just too lazy? Or maybe brainwashed by the GOP?

Maybe all above...
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's maybe drop "do your own research" while we're at it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell people that mother nature doesn't give a damn what I think or what they think. It doesn't give a damn if I think I am stronger or smarter or richer or better than everyone else. We are all subject to, and bound by, her laws. Ignore them at your own peril.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure to force the OR staff to remain maskless next surgery you're in.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Science can tell us the probable results if we take a course of action. It can not actually recommend a course of action. That is up to human notions of what is beneficial or good, and those are not based in science.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why so many, are so dumb.

No.... Masks do not prevent all infections.

What they DO, is lower the free-floating viral load in the air.

Less viral load, the less likely you are to contract the virus.

It is as simple as understanding that you need to eat daily, to sustain life.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe in science. I'm a Sagittarius, so it's in my nature.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives swear they are the ones "following science". They look at a few websites that exist to reinforce their beliefs, and claim actual scientists are either dumb or evil when they try to explain Actual science. It's not a new phenomenon.
Fark user image
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have treated these anti-maskers with the disdain they deserve right from the beginning and never let up. It's one of the most basic, least intrusive things you can do in life to help yourself and others. And I say this as someone with a long beard that masks truly fark up so I really don't like wearing them, but I can understand that's just my vanity farking with me.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, subby... Everybody knows that the science is the guy in a white lab coat holding the test tube in his hand. That's science and not your fancy schmancy vaccines!
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a limit on how much you can dumb down a message.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So teach more science, civics, and history in school.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a little NSFW

Dara O'Briain: Science doesn't know everything
Youtube uDYba0m6ztE


posted 2009
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Buzzfeed headline would be "Following the Science: You're Doing It Wrong"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop it because the people using it don't do it themselves. And because it's pretty much meaningless given that science is an ongoing effort to tell us what reality is, not what to do about it. The latter belongs to politics, common sense, human nature, and what's achievable.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Are they too stupid, or poorly educated? Or just too lazy? Or maybe brainwashed by the GOP?

Maybe all above...


Stop blaming the GOP. This mess belongs to the man in the White House now. The GOP made and still makes there own trouble but it is the ones in power now that have screwed the pooch on this. This man is senile and the ones that pull the strings to make him talk are insane. Blame should go to the right idiots.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: We should have treated these anti-maskers with the disdain they deserve right from the beginning and never let up. It's one of the most basic, least intrusive things you can do in life to help yourself and others. And I say this as someone with a long beard that masks truly fark up so I really don't like wearing them, but I can understand that's just my vanity farking with me.


People with beards do not follow mask science. Just sayin.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, if it's so smart why come science keeps changing its mind then? Riddle me that, Batman.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Merltech: Are they too stupid, or poorly educated? Or just too lazy? Or maybe brainwashed by the GOP?

Maybe all above...

Stop blaming the GOP. This mess belongs to the man in the White House now. The GOP made and still makes there own trouble but it is the ones in power now that have screwed the pooch on this. This man is senile and the ones that pull the strings to make him talk are insane. Blame should go to the right idiots.


Blame sits firmly, and correctly, on the right idiots:  The GOP.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: It is as simple as understanding that you need to eat daily, to sustain life.


Look at the average American and it's pretty clear they don't even understand that.  They eat enough to sustain multiple lives.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sid Deuces:

People with beards do not follow mask science. Just sayin.

Are you sure?

Fark user image
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Science tells you that a given mask type makes you x percent likely to catch COVID.

But when you tell people that they should wear a mask, that's engineering.

/ Not that I'm complaining, pretty much all government is social engineering
// Wear a mask, idiots
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, "science" has been a trigger word for the smoothbrain collective for a while now.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: We should have treated these anti-maskers with the disdain they deserve right from the beginning and never let up. It's one of the most basic, least intrusive things you can do in life to help yourself and others. And I say this as someone with a long beard that masks truly fark up so I really don't like wearing them, but I can understand that's just my vanity farking with me.


We did.

They got belligerent and sometimes violent then just like now, and they got away with it. Just like now.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accusing the freedum patriots of stupidity is being generous.   Excusing all this shiatty behavior as being due to ignorance gives the person engaging in that shiatty behavior an easy out.    The reality is that most of these people are rotten, and their ignorance is willful.   Yesterday I had a very interesting conversation with my barber, a young guy in his 30s.  He's proud of the fact that he never got vaccinated and then he dropped a bomb that left me staring at him in disbelief.   He stated that COVID is no big deal.  He claims he had COVID and it was no worse than a bad cold and that he didn't miss a single day of work!   This guy was bragging that while infected with COVID he was hovering over his customers cutting their hair.   No concern whatsoever of infecting his customers.  No thought as to how vulnerable his customers may be to COVID.    Time to find a new barber.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Deuces: WhackingDay: We should have treated these anti-maskers with the disdain they deserve right from the beginning and never let up. It's one of the most basic, least intrusive things you can do in life to help yourself and others. And I say this as someone with a long beard that masks truly fark up so I really don't like wearing them, but I can understand that's just my vanity farking with me.

People with beards do not follow mask science. Just sayin.


You are right, but it's still better than not wearing a mask.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they saying NOW, the science has changed, which is why they are rolling the restrictions back?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Conservatives swear they are the ones "following science". They look at a few websites that exist to reinforce their beliefs, and claim actual scientists are either dumb or evil when they try to explain Actual science. It's not a new phenomenon.
Fark user image 320x240


I had never seen a picture of Asimov without his killer sideburns. I am intrigued but also disapproving.
 
Cryoteck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The core problem is most Americans want to feel smart and not put in the mental effort and discipline that goes in to being actually smart.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cryoteck: The core problem is most Americans want to feel smart and not put in the mental effort and discipline that goes in to being actually smart.


That's one reason. The other reason is Cletus likes to fark. A lot.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sid Deuces: WhackingDay: We should have treated these anti-maskers with the disdain they deserve right from the beginning and never let up. It's one of the most basic, least intrusive things you can do in life to help yourself and others. And I say this as someone with a long beard that masks truly fark up so I really don't like wearing them, but I can understand that's just my vanity farking with me.

People with beards do not follow mask science. Just sayin.


I bet that if I could get it past the ethics committee, I could conclusively prove that incinerating everyone who got a positive corona test would do a lot to reduce the spread of the disease. Imagine getting that published, and shove it in people's faces when they say "follow the science."

Sure. You first.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cryoteck: The core problem is most Americans Farkers want to feel smart and not put in the mental effort and discipline that goes in to being actually smart.


FTFY.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

daffy: Merltech: Are they too stupid, or poorly educated? Or just too lazy? Or maybe brainwashed by the GOP?

Maybe all above...

Stop blaming the GOP. This mess belongs to the man in the White House now. The GOP made and still makes there own trouble but it is the ones in power now that have screwed the pooch on this. This man is senile and the ones that pull the strings to make him talk are insane. Blame should go to the right idiots.


Yeah, that Biden. Ain't he dethpicable?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cryoteck: The core problem is most Americans want to feel smart and not put in the mental effort and discipline that goes in to being actually smart.


Fark user image
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Science can tell us the probable results if we take a course of action. It can not actually recommend a course of action. That is up to human notions of what is beneficial or good, and those are not based in science.


Yes, that was the actual point of TFA, not "people are too dumb to understand science". And speaking as a scientist who works on decision-relevant problems, I agree completely with your statement.

Real world policy is full of constraints and compromises and tradeoffs and risk tolerance and conflicting stakeholder values.  Picking out one particular thing that science can make predictions about (e.g., disease transmission) and treating it as the only objective to optimize is meaningless.  But the deeper issue is that science isn't prescriptive in the first place.  There is no "scientific proof" of what pandemic policy should be. Science can tell you that if you do X, then the risks are Y.  That's it.  It doesn't say whether you should or shouldn't do X.  It's exactly the "is-ought" problem.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Merltech: Are they too stupid, or poorly educated? Or just too lazy? Or maybe brainwashed by the GOP?

Maybe all above...


Ooh, a rare" little column A, little column B, little column C, little column D" comment.

I almost never get four columns to choose from!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well one good thing about the last couple of years is all the new internet PHDs that are out there that went to Trump U and Prager U.
Fark user image
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

awruk!: Oh, subby... Everybody knows that the science is the guy in a white lab coat holding the test tube in his hand. That's science and not your fancy schmancy vaccines!


im.ezgif.com


/ the correct term is "scientician"
// "boffin" would also be accepted
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: Well one good thing about the last couple of years is all the new internet PHDs that are out there that went to Trump U and Prager U.
Fark user image 850x477


Crisis actors.
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark user image 850x976


This is what Carl Sagan warned about in The Demon Haunted World.  Not only are people increasingly ignorant of science in an age where scientific literacy is increasingly crucial, but mass media has (inadvertently?) created dumb role models for dumb people to aspire to.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When this first started the "science" said masks didn't work. Turns out the scientists just wanted medical personnel to be able to horde the good masks for themselves. They didn't want the poor to be allowed to mask up. Then that science changed again and again and again and keeps changing
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user image 417x750


"DNA vaccine immune groups"?
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Science will only lead you where you character and inclinations predispose you to go.
Knowledge will not make a wicked and stupid person good and wise,
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A lot had to do with security theater versus science and Chicken Little syndrome.

I'd equate a non N95 mask with a lambskin condoms to try to prevent AIDS. It might help a bit, but it's not going to do the job. My parents went to the doctor early in the pandemic for something and were handed masks made out of paper towels. That pretty much blew the credibility of masks for them, as all they did was divert your breath sideways.  They helped about as much as Ralph on the Simpsons.

Yes we are all vaccinated and boosted.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's say follow the results from testing the hypothesis and discount results that are outliers, unable to be reproduced, blatantly falsified, not from controlled testing, and biased.

Then let's form a theory that we will continue to test to make sure we were not wrong, and if we were repeat to the hypothesis testing until the theory is solidified.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: When this first started the "science" said masks didn't work. Turns out the scientists just wanted medical personnel to be able to horde the good masks for themselves. They didn't want the poor to be allowed to mask up. Then that science changed again and again and again and keeps changing


Citation please - and please top shiatting threads with stupid lies.
 
scanson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I came up with the phrase 'stand on the science' a while back.

It's what we should use.

You're welcome, internet
 
