 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Brothels, nudist ranch properties up for sale near Las Vegas. Ice fishing shacks, nudist blue cheese holding out for higher bids in Ohio   (8newsnow.com) divider line
11
    More: PSA, Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada, Dennis Hof's Love Ranch brothel, Henderson, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, Sandy Valley, Phoenix, Arizona, Lamar Odom  
•       •       •

487 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 10:35 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we had a venture capitalists as landlords article a day or two ago, anyone think this could be the next market they get into?
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it include HBO "Bunny Ranch" era Isabella Soprano?

You sonnofabiatch, I'm in!!!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nudist blue cheese? I think that's called smegma.

Go do a GIS on that, totally safe, I swear.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is in Sandy Valley where the property once known as the Nevada Sun Rancho and before than the Las Vegas Sun Club is for sale. The property was a nudist ranch for at least 12 years from 1989 to 2007.

Why would one look for some nook in Sandy Valley?

That shiat is coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.

Imma head to Slippery Gulch instead... soft and smooth.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: It is in Sandy Valley where the property once known as the Nevada Sun Rancho and before than the Las Vegas Sun Club is for sale. The property was a nudist ranch for at least 12 years from 1989 to 2007.

Why would one look for some nook in Sandy Valley?

That shiat is coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.

Imma head to Slippery Gulch instead... soft and smooth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well just needs a coat of paint and new carpeting.
 
berylman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wouldn't do that if you paid me.
The Big Country (2005 Remaster)
Youtube 6JQiMIrAsYo
 
alice_600
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did anyone find the Zillow listing yet?
 
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$1.2 mil for an uncleaned brothel property in the middle of nowhere.

Hard pass.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

groppet: Well just needs a coat of paint and new carpeting.


And a light cleaning.
denverpost.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Convert it to a combination brothel and gas station, full service with a happy ending!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.