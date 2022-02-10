 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Oregon man clearly outdoes Florida man. Granted, Josephine County is Oregon's Florida   (oregonlive.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the bear okay?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about Joseph County?
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a bear. Yeah...that's the ticket!
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Is the bear okay?


He never got the pic-in-nic basket he was after, so no.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they're both very polite right about now.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curse at a bear in Finnish, or ask them politely to leave in Canadian.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bear made it look like a murder suicide
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Is the bear okay?


You're supposed to check on the gun first.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man who murdered his brother blamed it on a bear

then killed himself.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I my brothers bear keeper ?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
looks like the california expression of "everything east of i5 can go fark itself" is as true in oregon as it is in california.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is one of those stories that could use the ages of the people involved. Where they 18 and 19? That's kind of tragic.

Where they two brothers over 40 sharing a home? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Jake Havechek: Is the bear okay?

He never got the pic-in-nic basket he was after, so no.


since he seems to be the only one that didn't get shot, I think he did it. Score bear 2 idiots 0!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh, a 2nd amendment enthusiast shows himself to be an abject dumb asshole. It's not every half hour of the day you hear about one of those.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"You're not here for the hunting, are ya?"
 
