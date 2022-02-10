 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Triple murder solved 50 years after dried chum found in bathtub   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, North Carolina, Appalachian State University, Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Police, Boone, North Carolina, Billy Sunday Birt, Georgia inmate, Billy Wayne Davis  
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if some speculation on the motive was given for either of the murder cases. I assume they didn't just do this for fun, especially if the same four guys were on the hit squad for both sets of murders.
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some mighty fine police work there, Lou.

50 years...
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, 50 years ago was 1972. It feels like yesterday for me, sucking on a titty, pooping my diapers. Oh, wait, that was yesterday.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So basically  guys responsible were identified, pretty much all of them are dead and escaped justice and also we don't know who hired them or why they killed them.
 
BigMax
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: It would be nice if some speculation on the motive was given for either of the murder cases. I assume they didn't just do this for fun, especially if the same four guys were on the hit squad for both sets of murders.


Hired hit. Person who hired them is unknown.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
as long as you don't find a shark in your tub

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Came in for Batman, leaving batisfied.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chum is Fum!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Raylan Givens would not have let this remain unsolved.
 
sniderman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a subplot in The Shawshank Redemption?
 
