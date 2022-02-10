 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   That guy who was found carrying his own severed arm? Yeah, he cut it off himself. Just walked up to the meat-cutting band saw that was used to process meat in the rear of the store, and BRRRRRRRRR- ZZZZZZZZZZZZZAAA- aaahahahahaha   (wgme.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lewiston man, Tom Caron, OSHA, employee of market, French Canadian, arm  
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFAAfter speaking with numerous witnesses and reviewing hours of both store and neighboring footage, police say it appears the incident was self-inflicted.

Well it's still a mystery then but I'm glad someone gave him a hand.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suspect appears to be unarmed."
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When asked how he met with the untimely accident, he said "Like this........

oh, farking hell. There goes another one."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's going to be all right now.

Arrested Development - He's going to be all-right.
Youtube Vevyf7blQ-4
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just when they get to the meat of the article, they cut it off.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guess he got tired of hitting himself.
 
ieerto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet it was causing him to sin.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A sign that things are getting better when a good piece of meat only cost this guy an arm instead of an arm and a leg.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OSHA closed the case because they were stumped.
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was just trying to get the deli to make him a hand sandwich.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He must've be beside himself.
 
flamingboard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
