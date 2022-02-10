 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Free Rats   (whdh.com) divider line
Interceptor1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Adopters who take advantage of the "adoptathon" will save $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig

Do rabbits and guinea pigs really cost that much in a pet store?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No thanks.  I couldn't possibly house and feed half the GOP population
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dryknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So basically all the guys with pythons will be adopting this weekend?
 
flak bag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't explain it and it's really not all that funny but somehow "free rats" just cracks me up--or up which it cracks me.  Your choice.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: So basically all the guys with pythons will be adopting this weekend?


I came in to say this, ... though not as succinctly
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Aaannnd leaving satisfied.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The MSPCA says guinea pig and rabbit surrenders have increased by more than 66 percent in the last year."

...and so many of the mid-lockdown "hmm I think I'd like a pet, but not something that takes work like a dog" decisions come full circle
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter are waiving adoption fees for small pets this weekend as they look to rehome the furry animals.

Misspelled the word "pests".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Adopters who take advantage of the "adoptathon" will save $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig

Do rabbits and guinea pigs really cost that much in a pet store?


 At a chain like petco yeah, not at a private owned.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wipers - Return Of The Rat
Youtube 47_qIoXE-Lw
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Numberlady2: So basically all the guys with pythons will be adopting this weekend?


If you're adopting mice, here are the most popular names

Mickey Mousse
Dessert Storm
Snack Attack
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What does one do with a guinea pig anyway?
 
