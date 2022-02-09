 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Florida Manchild throws high chair, promises to return with a gun from his stroller   (news4jax.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Gun, Firearm, online of a man, high chair, general manager, Tijuana Flats restaurant, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Man throws  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Jacksonville, and the manager thought he "might" be armed?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun okay? F*cking ammophile gun nuts. God damn I don't like wishing death upon people but is this douchebag's life worth saving?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The let Trump have a gun?!?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The let Trump have a gun?!?


I knew I couldn't possibly be alone in assuming it was him.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Local news, no matter what city or state, are so pathetic. Most of them wouldn't cut it for varsity or minor league. Their reporting seems like barely above middle school newspaper, no matter what the story.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.