(Streetsblog)   Just another day in NYC: dumping snow on a cop's truck that's parked at a bus stop and getting voicemails like "I'm gonna fark you and your wife" because you called 3-1-1   (nyc.streetsblog.org) divider line
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never forget 3-11
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But he had little sympathy for Melone, whose shoveling, Don said, cracked his truck's windshield.

Prove it
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Caltrops would've been more effective and discrete
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA-photo description: Dashboard accoutrements

Subby you can try all you like with your high-falutin story through a hoity and toity link, but you'll never get Farkers to use 'accoutrements,' in a sentence.

/other than that one time right there
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA-photo description: Dashboard accoutrements

Subby you can try all you like with your high-falutin story through a hoity and toity link, but you'll never get Farkers to use 'accoutrements,' in a sentence.

/other than that one time right there


"I thought my date had bad breath, but when she asked me if I had any accoutrements, I realized it wasn't coming from her mouth."
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know, America, you have a serious police problem.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA:Then the phone calls began.
"I'm gonna kill you, Melone," a caller told him several times 45-minutes later before hanging up,Melone said.
Less than an hour after that: "I'm gonna fark you and your wife."
Two hours later, according to Melone: "I saw you had the cops come. I'm gonna hurt you."
Five minutes later, in a call Melone recorded: "I'm going to kill you, I'm going to kill you."
Finally, shortly after 5 p.m., a voicemail: "Don't think I forgot about you. I'm going to fark the shiat out of you when I get a chance. You and your farking wife. And if you keep them little sloppy sexy little kids around I'm going to get them too, you son of a biatch." (A recording of this voicemail is below. Warning: it is explicit.)

Methinks Officer Doofus of the NYPD should probably be investigated not only for these harassing calls, but they should get a warrant, seize his home computer, and find out what's on that.
 
comrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where does it say the guy is a cop?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: You know, America, you have a serious police problem.


2 decades of slobbering LE knob after 9/11 with all that "real heroes" stuff really went to the head of those already prone to right-wing nationalism and racism
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Caltrop


Oh I am so glad you posted, we all know CALTRANS but one day I saw a CALTROP truck and wondered what it meant.  I googled nothing, I asked friends nothing, no one knew the meaning of the CALTROP.

You are finally going to give me the answer I have wondering about for years.
 
