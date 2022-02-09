 Skip to content
Florida Man .... rejected
    Florida, Automobile, Profanity, Vanity plate, Volkswagen Beetle, Serial killer, Plate tectonics, car's license plates, Volkswagen  
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: Trump?


If only.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A55🍊RGY
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon DeSantis will get wind of this and order the plates approved.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They rejected POOPMASTR and HARRYNARDS?! I don't want to live in this country anymore.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: A55🍊RGY


Florida Fark Party?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Purple_Urkle: A55🍊RGY

Florida Fark Party?


You are thinking of a lemon party.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just apply for an obscene plate.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
shiatB0X...
perfection
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

apathy2673: shiatB0X...
perfection


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tin Roof Rusted
Youtube PmfnsVCYB_E



/farkers lagging I cannot stand
 
