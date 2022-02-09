 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLY Spokane)   1 in 10 Americans don't wear seat belts. So it's not the vaccines, we're just morons   (kxly.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Seat belt, Copyright, teen drivers, seat belt, car seat use, total lives, study, City of Spokane  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 12:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do motorcycle helmets.  Comedy is tragedy in slow motion, unless it involves motor vehicles.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People wearing seat belts still die in bad accidents!  Chex mix, liberals!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I strap on my seatbelt out of habit and for safety.

But even if I didn't have those motives, the incessant "Ding. Ding. Ding." of any car built after the Reagan Administration would drive me to do it anyway. Any car I've had in the past 20 years or more surely Dings! if I don't put on my seatbelt and go over 5 mph. I only know that from moving my car in a parking lot (where I, admittedly, should still be strapped in).

Do these people plug in their seatbelt, then sit down with the seatbelt behind them?

And any parent that doesn't strap their kid in 100% of the time is guilty of negligent abuse of a child at best (if that's even a real charge).

Then again, I guess some people are "country, y'all!"
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always seat belt up.  Force of habit.

Today I went to get my grandson's dog from the vet (nothing serious, just shots, general checkup).  Very well trained dog, but insists on sitting in the front seat.  83 lb dog is heavy enough when sitting in the front seat to trigger the seat belt alarm.  Noche (the dog) likes to ride with my grandson, so was right at home watching traffic, was better behaved in the car then my wife is, didn't want anything or tell me why I'm driving like an idiot.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Now do motorcycle helmets.  Comedy is tragedy in slow motion, unless it involves motor vehicles.


Its called "final velocity" for a reason.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One day I drove without a seatbelt and made it around the block before I felt completely strange and unnatural. Like... my whole body is moving around as I make a turn? What is this shiat? Ohhhh... I was distracted and skipped the seatbelt because I was trying to get Sob Rock to play.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would imagine there's a good deal of overlap on the Venn diagram that has a circle for "anti-vax" and a second for "anti-seatbelt", so I'm thinking there might be fewer (but more extreme) morons than Subby believes.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The sex without the trojan.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...teen drivers are the least likely to use a seatbelt

They're most likely to survive a devastating crash though, so six in one...
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB
Back in college we'd go out to my buddies car to smoke weed so we wouldn't stink up the dorm. We finish up a session and go to head back inside but when I try to get out of the car I'm yanked back by the seatbelt. Although the car never started and we never drove anywhere I habitually clicked it as soon as I got it the vehicle.
End CSB

\didn't even realize I did it
\\pass the habit on
\\\thanks mom
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can legally restrain your kids in a car! That's a WIN!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: The sex without the trojan.


I have to say it's a massive public health victory that having sex without a condom is so odd to young people that they have slang for it
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"You not gonna tell me to use a commie restraint, with yer Federal farkin' badge. I'm a 'murican, and I got freedumbs! I got rights! I don't trust the gummint. I just trust Tucker Carlsin, feller! Car safety is a myth, Jack. That's why I still drive muh Firebird with the T tops! Lost the driver's seat in a cigarette lighter fire. But I put a lawn chair in there, and it works!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am actually surprised that high a percentage don't use seatbelts

/I know, welcome to Fark
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's a secret seatbelt technique they don't want you to know. Only for the 10%.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My sister's ex got to personally test his hypothesis that he would fly out the window to safety if he wasn't strapped in to the car.  His conclusion was that it was the best thing that ever happened to him because it was a city truck and the resulting settlement for his injuries was about half his expected lifetime earning.

Then he blew it all at a casino.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In 2019, nearly 14 of every 100 U.S. adults aged 18 years or older (14.0%) currently smoked cigarettes.

Probably while driving unbuckled, protecting their freedom.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Being in the military we had to wear them, both on and off base, so it just became habit for me. At on point I had a civilian friend who worked on base, he wore it while on base because they were super strict about it, but the second he drove through the front gate he took it off. Long story short, he died some years later in a traffic accident because he wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

I just don't get it, once you get used to them you don't even realize you're wearing one.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Had a buddy who never wore his seatbelt. "I wanna be able to escape if they car catches on fire."  "You won't be able to escape if you're knocked out from getting slammed into the steering column, which is far more likely than a fire."

Anyway, when I'm the driver, it's my rules. You wear your seatbelt or you don't come. When asked "Why? It's my choice". I say "No. If we get into an accident, and you die or get injured because you didn't wear a seatbelt, that will weigh on MY conscience forever. And I'm not taking that risk. Buckle up, or get out."
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's spelld m-o-r-a-n-s, moran
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: My sister's ex got to personally test his hypothesis that he would fly out the window to safety if he wasn't strapped in to the car.  His conclusion was that it was the best thing that ever happened to him because it was a city truck and the resulting settlement for his injuries was about half his expected lifetime earning.

Then he blew it all at a casino.


1. How did he even win when not wearing a belt
2. No surprise there about blowing all that money
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a car that screams at me if a seat is occupied but doesn't have a seatbelt engaged. Gives me a perfect excuse to kick passengers out if they refuse to put it on, cause im not driving myself insane  for your idiotic convenience, bub.

The actual kicking out hasn't occurred yet, though, so i'm lucky there, though.

That part hasn't happened yet
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.