(Some Guy)   Just start pumping it into Walmart ventilation systems and the Pandemic will be licked   (brighterworld.mcmaster.ca) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The fact no needles are involved will change a lot of minds.
Not all but some
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: The fact no needles are involved will change a lot of minds.
Not all but some


They will just claim they are being gassed by nazis
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn. I saw the article and wasn't fast enough. I was going to say "ventilation systems of honkie-tonks and bingo halls" but wal-mart works too. We should probably throw in Dollar General for good measure.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Personally, I actually prefer the flu shot over the flu mist. Flu shot's I've never really felt too bad after. The mist on the other hand gunks up my throat and makes it sore for a few days after. But if this helps people with aversion to needles, I'm all for it. Also, FTA, " a single batch of vaccine could go 100 times farther." Hopefully, this can be deployed to Africa.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "Both types of the new McMaster vaccine are effective against highly transmissible variants because they are designed to target three parts of the virus, including two that are highly conserved among coronaviruses and do not mutate as quickly as spike."

I make no claim to even be a Fark scientician, but this sounds like pretty good news.
OTOH, it's in Canadia. What's its efficacy on girlfriends?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God damn, this is good.

"The reported preclinical study, which was conducted on animal models, has provided the critical proof of concept to enable a Phase 1 clinical trial that is currently under way to evaluate inhaled aerosol vaccines in healthy adults who had already received two doses of a COVID mRNA vaccine."
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just start pumping it into Walmart ventilation systems and the Pandemic will be licked"

Guaranteed, that will make the anti-vaxxers start wearing masks.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And school board meetings.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark Walmart.  Fill up the skeeter trucks and spray down every neighborhood
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We wanted, first and foremost, to design a vaccine that would work well against any variant," explains the study's co-lead author Matthew Miller, an associate professor at McMaster's Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research.

American-Irish eyes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is never going to be eradicated.  The current vaccines don't even prevent
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

phalamir: Fark Walmart.  Fill up the skeeter trucks and spray down every neighborhood


No, no, no.

Chemtrails.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: It is never going to be eradicated.  The current vaccines don't even prevent


Infection.  So don't get your hopes up.  Besides, the epidemic is over.  It is endemic.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: FTA: "Both types of the new McMaster vaccine are effective against highly transmissible variants because they are designed to target three parts of the virus, including two that are highly conserved among coronaviruses and do not mutate as quickly as spike."

I make no claim to even be a Fark scientician, but this sounds like pretty good news.
OTOH, it's in Canadia. What's its efficacy on girlfriends?


I always wondered why the vaccine makers targeted the mutable parts of the virus. "Uh-oh, new variant. Time to start over. "
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: phalamir: Fark Walmart.  Fill up the skeeter trucks and spray down every neighborhood

No, no, no.

Chemtrails.


Too slow.  Best part is, the places that have skeeter trucks are also the ones infested with Nurglings.  Don't even have to change locations.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. When can I get a bear mace-sized canister to spray at plague rats?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: It is never going to be eradicated.  The current vaccines don't even prevent


Aren't you precious?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Michael D'Agostino demonstrates use of the inhaled vaccine system:


That's right. Work it, Michael.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: Good. When can I get a bear mace-sized canister to spray at plague rats?


You mean people that go outside and socialize with other people?  Try it and see how far you get.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Besides, the epidemic is over. It is endemic.


Here's this rightwing talking point again. They think once they sell it, they can complete the sentence.
"It's endemic, no use in doing anything about it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phalamir: Fark Walmart.  Fill up the skeeter trucks and spray down every neighborhood


This.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thorpe: American-Irish eyes: Besides, the epidemic is over. It is endemic.

Here's this rightwing talking point again. They think once they sell it, they can complete the sentence.
"It's endemic, no use in doing anything about it.


We've tried to "do something" about it for two years.  The results have been less than stellar and inconsistent at best.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: elvisaintdead: FTA: "Both types of the new McMaster vaccine are effective against highly transmissible variants because they are designed to target three parts of the virus, including two that are highly conserved among coronaviruses and do not mutate as quickly as spike."

I make no claim to even be a Fark scientician, but this sounds like pretty good news.
OTOH, it's in Canadia. What's its efficacy on girlfriends?

I always wondered why the vaccine makers targeted the mutable parts of the virus. "Uh-oh, new variant. Time to start over. "


Because the immune system generally targets the spike proteins to attach to.  The way it works naturally is that the body produces little buggers that clamp onto the spike proteins.  Those buggers then scream "Kill me!" to the rest of the immune system.  Which rushes in and kills them - along with the virus they are clinging to.  It is rare that those buggers clamp onto the main body of a virus.  Vaccines are generally hacking the immune system to add to the range of buggers looking for virus to clamp to.  Targeting spike proteins is relatively easy.  Inventing something that is more basal is more time-consuming and difficult.  You'd be lucky to get a vaccine in a decade if that was the main method. It is more cost effective to keep hitting new variants than hope you can land on a more basal attack by main force.  There has been some news of labs working for a more basal solution to COVID, but they are probably years away from even being able to kill mice, much less people.  So, the spike vaccines are to buy time until then.  Kind of like how the Allies didn't hunker down and do nothing except fund Normandy - they also bombed the hell out of everything they could reach to take pressure off Engerland until D-Day was ready.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: neongoats: Good. When can I get a bear mace-sized canister to spray at plague rats?

You mean people that go outside and socialize with other people?  Try it and see how far you get.


No, that's not what I mean. I mean people deliberately and maliciously spreading a deadly contagion. IE: every right winger that tests positive, since you farking sick filthy reprobates do shiat like go to parties and infect 40 people with your snail trial of filth and have loudly and shiattily like the trash you are done everything humanly possible to prolong things because you're a bunch of oppositional defiant disorder toddlers.

In conclusion: eat shiat and get farked
 
neongoats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: thorpe: American-Irish eyes: Besides, the epidemic is over. It is endemic.

Here's this rightwing talking point again. They think once they sell it, they can complete the sentence.
"It's endemic, no use in doing anything about it.

We've tried to "do something" about it for two years.  The results have been less than stellar and inconsistent at best.


Thanks to you terrible shiatty excuses for people.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd rather not lick anything at a Walmart, thanks.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: American-Irish eyes: It is never going to be eradicated.  The current vaccines don't even prevent

Infection.  So don't get your hopes up.  Besides, the epidemic is over.  It is endemic.


'the pandemic is over because I say so, time for everybody to do what I've been doing and advocating for everyone to do since the beginning of the pandemic anyways,'

says single random person on the internet who holds no relevant credentials demonstrating their ability to make such a judgment,

and whose layman opinions are refuted by a majority of those who actually do
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: thorpe: American-Irish eyes: Besides, the epidemic is over. It is endemic.

Here's this rightwing talking point again. They think once they sell it, they can complete the sentence.
"It's endemic, no use in doing anything about it.

We've tried to "do something" about it for two years.  The results have been less than stellar and inconsistent at best.


that you believe the plague rats legitimately tried anything for 2 years is adorable
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neongoats: Jeebus Saves: thorpe: American-Irish eyes: Besides, the epidemic is over. It is endemic.

Here's this rightwing talking point again. They think once they sell it, they can complete the sentence.
"It's endemic, no use in doing anything about it.

We've tried to "do something" about it for two years.  The results have been less than stellar and inconsistent at best.

Thanks to you terrible shiatty excuses for people.


Totes.
 
telejester
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: It is never going to be eradicated.  The current vaccines don't even prevent


Trumper-like typing detected
 
your cats butt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Put it in diesel fuel. Truckers will spread it far and wide. Coal rollers will target the rednecks (unknowingly). The school busses will help kids who have idiot parents.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But those people are CANADIAN!
 
