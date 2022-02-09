 Skip to content
"By the time you read this, you'll be older than you remember." ― Chuck Palahniuk. Well, that plus the bourbon, I guess. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Age Before Beauty or Sobriety Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently, Fark is twenty-three years old (approximately) this week. I can't really remember what I was doing at 23, although I'm pretty sure it was something silly. We're also gearing up for the seventh annual Fark Fiction Anthology, which means we've been doing this thing for . . . uh (does the math) er, seven years. I kind of think that's a hugely impressive feat, considering that most of it has been spent with me incompetently flailing about trying to figure out how to make it work. If it weren't for the whole team, none of this would have happened. Huge thanks!

But even better news: We're gearing up for seventh annual Fark Fiction Anthology!

That's right, submissions will open on March 1st and run until July 31st as always. This year we may try to make some changes to our process in the hopes of getting the edition out before December-we'll figure that out when we get there-but as always, we will be looking for short fiction (under 10K words) in any of the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Mystery! Suspsense! Thriller!
Horror!

I'll have more information as we get closer to the date, and I'll provide submission instructions and terms and conditions when we launch. We're also still looking for good title ideas, so if you have a burning flash of genius for a title, let us know!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Age before beauty?
Pearls before swine!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Older - They Might Be Giants (Best Version)
Youtube q2bo_u_YmW8
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q2bo_u_YmW8]


TIME, is marching on
AND TIME, is still marching on
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also apropos of nothing my favorite passage from my favorite book

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thought you might like to add this to your collection of quotes on writing.

   In the beginning was the Word.  Nobody knows what it actually was, although it would be nice to think it was 'Sorry.'
   After a while, the Word began to feel bored.  It checked its spelling, but that was all right.  It tried rhyming with itself, but it had an idea that that made you go blind.It put itself into italics, but they hurt.  There was nothing for it to do but to create some other words and see what happened.
  --Tom Holt.  Ye Gods! (c1992)  (beginning of Chapter 2 if you're interested)
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GN Nymph: Thought you might like to add this to your collection of quotes on writing.

  In the beginning was the Word.  Nobody knows what it actually was, although it would be nice to think it was 'Sorry.'
  After a while, the Word began to feel bored.  It checked its spelling, but that was all right.  It tried rhyming with itself, but it had an idea that that made you go blind.It put itself into italics, but they hurt.  There was nothing for it to do but to create some other words and see what happened.
--Tom Holt.  Ye Gods! (c1992)  (beginning of Chapter 2 if you're interested)


That word must be a slippery goon to learn, sicne it predates concrete realities and all...

"Religious ideas are like words - of little use and often misleading unless you know the concrete realities to which they refer."

--Alan Watts. (2011). The Wisdom of Insecurity. New York: Vintage Books, p. 23.
 
