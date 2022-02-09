 Skip to content
(Ottawa Citizen)   Dear protesters, say hello to Bill   (ottawacitizen.com) divider line
42
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Far as I know GoFundMe is still sitting on several million dollars that were donated to cover the expenses of the protestors, right?  That money sure as shiat wasn't going to the useful idiots roaming downtown Ottawa any ways so may as well land in a better spot then funding the next Lich led wexist idiocy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Far as I know GoFundMe is still sitting on several million dollars that were donated to cover the expenses of the protestors, right?  That money sure as shiat wasn't going to the useful idiots roaming downtown Ottawa any ways so may as well land in a better spot then funding the next Lich led wexist idiocy.


I thought they were refunding they money back to the contributors
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: BumpInTheNight: Far as I know GoFundMe is still sitting on several million dollars that were donated to cover the expenses of the protestors, right?  That money sure as shiat wasn't going to the useful idiots roaming downtown Ottawa any ways so may as well land in a better spot then funding the next Lich led wexist idiocy.

I thought they were refunding they money back to the contributors


Hasn't happened yet, still time to get this funding of terrorism properly redirected.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still say they should have sugared the gas tanks.

Or glycol the diesel, whatever.
 
austerity101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The 5th Dimension - Wedding Bell Blues (Official Audio)
Youtube uiQjJraovrI
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gopher321: Still say they should have sugared the gas tanks.

Or glycol the diesel, whatever.


The people of Ottawa probably don't want to make it hard for them to GTFO.

/except maybe the handcuffy way
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't ordinarily cotton to laws that can be used to quash a particular message. In this case however I'm all for it.
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The use it to shutdown speech.

The last time was the G5 summit, IIRC.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Hello, ball Bill
 
AnyName
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Though this section of the law is not yet in force"

Truckers promptly wipe their asses with the bill
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: "The grand daily total is estimated in the range of $2.5 million and that doesn't include about $1 million a day the city is incurring in related municipal costs."

I'll kick myself if the city of Ottawa actually determines who to issue the bill in the first place, and then delivers the bill, but then the GoFundMe account's money is used to cover all of the expenses!
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Unobtanium: BumpInTheNight: Far as I know GoFundMe is still sitting on several million dollars that were donated to cover the expenses of the protestors, right?  That money sure as shiat wasn't going to the useful idiots roaming downtown Ottawa any ways so may as well land in a better spot then funding the next Lich led wexist idiocy.

I thought they were refunding they money back to the contributors

Hasn't happened yet, still time to get this funding of terrorism properly redirected.


Fund police? Cruz will really paint the bowl over that. Canaderp being his home country and all that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just wait until they get the bill for all of those lot lizards that have been keeping them company.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: BumpInTheNight: Far as I know GoFundMe is still sitting on several million dollars that were donated to cover the expenses of the protestors, right?  That money sure as shiat wasn't going to the useful idiots roaming downtown Ottawa any ways so may as well land in a better spot then funding the next Lich led wexist idiocy.

I thought they were refunding they money back to the contributors


I had read that they're giving it back to whoever asks but if they don't it's going to be donated.

/wonder if they're still taking their cut or not
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AnyName: "Though this section of the law is not yet in force"

Truckers promptly wipe their asses with the bill


The law is on the books. It looks like the council is considering using it to charge the truckers. The article doesn't make this clear.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bill?

You mean FREEDOM AIN'T FREE?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should be destroying the city instead. Then it'd be considered peaceful.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gopher321: Still say they should have sugared the gas tanks.

Or glycol the diesel, whatever.


Or they could've put a banana in the tailpipe like in Beverly Hills Cop NSFW
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What farking policing?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Should be destroying the city instead. Then it'd be considered peaceful.


Its okay Grampa, lets wheel you away from the Fox News box and you can play some nice bingo for a while okay?  I know I know you like the loud assholes telling you how bad life is now but you've been wasting away in front of that thing for 25 years.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Roger Rabbit Slack Slack Buggy Eye Hospital Bill Wild Take Cartoon
Youtube CDduBqTq_6I
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So how exactly would something like this be enforced? Do the police just go up to protestors and start writing them tickets for say, $50,000? Or do they use facial recognition and later mail them a bill? Maybe arrest everyone and then fine them? Yeah, there is some snark there in my questions but I am genuinely curious as to how they would enforce this.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Should be destroying the city instead. Then it'd be considered peaceful.


Show us on the doll where BLM made you derp this hard.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: I don't ordinarily cotton to laws that can be used to quash a particular message. In this case however I'm all for it.


In this case, the message is written in Zapf Dingbats.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Crystals - Da Doo Ron Ron (HQ)
Youtube L0dikX80Ed8
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: So how exactly would something like this be enforced? Do the police just go up to protestors and start writing them tickets for say, $50,000? Or do they use facial recognition and later mail them a bill? Maybe arrest everyone and then fine them? Yeah, there is some snark there in my questions but I am genuinely curious as to how they would enforce this.


Gonna go out on a limb and guess they're going to enforce it the same way they've been enforcing existing laws and ordinances.

/aka not at all
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: So how exactly would something like this be enforced? Do the police just go up to protestors and start writing them tickets for say, $50,000? Or do they use facial recognition and later mail them a bill? Maybe arrest everyone and then fine them? Yeah, there is some snark there in my questions but I am genuinely curious as to how they would enforce this.


That's okay, they don't know either.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now do it to "insert protests that you agree with"!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lots of hosers in this situation. Can't everyone just sit down with some poutine and beer and work it out?
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the cast of characters involved in this shiat show. Yes Canada has them too.
https://pressprogress.ca/meet-the-extremists-and-social-media-influencers-at-the-centre-of-the-far-right-siege-of-ottawa/
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they have the stones to do this I'll be pleasantly amazed.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: So how exactly would something like this be enforced? Do the police just go up to protestors and start writing them tickets for say, $50,000? Or do they use facial recognition and later mail them a bill? Maybe arrest everyone and then fine them? Yeah, there is some snark there in my questions but I am genuinely curious as to how they would enforce this.


If I remember correctly they do have a portable facial recognition system they can use to ID people if they're in the system. Otherwise they get images and then enter them in the system.
 
AnyName
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: AnyName: "Though this section of the law is not yet in force"

Truckers promptly wipe their asses with the bill

The law is on the books. It looks like the council is considering using it to charge the truckers. The article doesn't make this clear.


I took "not in force" to mean it's passed but the date it goes into effect isn't here yet.  Do you have more info?  Quick search gave me no info.
 
shamen123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well that's a sneaky way to put off protestors. Call it an event and bill the organizers.

You are free to protest, citizen. As long as you can afford to.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Should be destroying the city instead. Then it'd be considered peaceful.


Oh that thing that only happened in the minds of scared rural conservatives?

Y'all should get out more.
 
Braggi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grab their license plate and don't allow them to use their trucks for business anymore
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rucker10: great_tigers: Should be destroying the city instead. Then it'd be considered peaceful.

Oh that thing that only happened in the minds of scared rural conservatives?

Y'all should get out more.


you mean the 1 to 2 Billion Dollars in damage over a two week period?

https://www.axios.com/riots-cost-property-damage-276c9bcc-a455-4067-b06a-66f9db4cea9c.html
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: Rucker10: great_tigers: Should be destroying the city instead. Then it'd be considered peaceful.

Oh that thing that only happened in the minds of scared rural conservatives?

Y'all should get out more.

you mean the 1 to 2 Billion Dollars in damage over a two week period?

https://www.axios.com/riots-cost-property-damage-276c9bcc-a455-4067-b06a-66f9db4cea9c.html


Flaccid Whatabouatism noted.  Now back to sports with Tiffany, today we're talking with the latest Chinese athlete to openly cheat in the olympics without repercussions...
 
