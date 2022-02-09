 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Fears of Ukraine invasion rise as top Russian commanders fly to Belarus for massive drill, which sounds like a PornHub title and maybe it is   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Russia, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian army, head of the Russian general staff, days of joint military drills, joint training exercises, Belarusian territory  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Feb 2022 at 4:46 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"HEY LOOK EVERYONE, WE'RE TOTALLY GONNA DO THIS!"
"IS EVERYONE LOOKING AT US?"
"PAY ATTENTION TO US!!!!"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And 6 massive landing ships are transiting the Bosporus into the Black Sea.

For someone claiming that they aren't undertaking an invasion, Putin sure is working hard to look like he's undertaking an invasion.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TOP. MEN.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
2 javelin anti-tank missiles issued to every Ukrainian man, woman and child within 50 miles of the border. Russia will probably still take the country, but at the cost of every moving piece of equipment they send across the frontier.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope it's in a cargo plane full of booze. I can't imagine there's any left on the ground.
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, it's pretty safe to assume someone's going to get farked here.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.