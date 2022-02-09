 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   These past few months have been horrible. First, we lose Betty White. Now we lose the Kitten Bowl. Unpleasantries trifecta now in play   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Super Bowl, Super Bowl XLIII, American football, Super Bowl XLIV, Super Bowl XL, Halftime show, Kitten Bowl, Hallmark Channel  
764 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 09 Feb 2022 at 5:40 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😿 🙀
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nooooooooooooooooooo not the kitten bowl!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does it conflict with their white woman falling in love with a rich country bumpkin show?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Supply chain issues?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
YOU WENT TO FAR!

y.yarn.coView Full Size


DAMN YOU ALL TO HELL!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Puppy Bowl is on, I guess that means dogs win over cats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hay hoomin, make wif dah kitties TV show right meow!"
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Puppy Bowl is on, I guess that means dogs win over cats.


No, No, and No
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And with that, Super Bowl Sunday has lost the only appeal it ever had for me.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Puppy Bowl is on, I guess that means dogs win over cats.


I was going to say the puppy bowl is still on.The puppy bowl vs. kitten bowl is like the Superb owl vs. The Pro Bowl
 
knobmaker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unpleasantries trifecta always in play, subby
 
alienated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: brainlordmesomorph: Puppy Bowl is on, I guess that means dogs win over cats.

I was going to say the puppy bowl is still on.The puppy bowl vs. kitten bowl is like the Superb owl vs. The Pro Bowl


Try not to cut yourself on that Lord of the edge
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dont forget that the half time show for the puppy bowl is a bunch of cats frolicking around on the field.  And, as much as I cant stand to be around cats (allergic,  not anything against them), I would MUCH prefer that half time show to the crap they are showing for the Superb Owl.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't even know there was a Kitten Bowl. :(

Puppy Bowl can suck my dick, it has become next to unwatchable with all the cuts for advertisements. You almost never get to see the puppies play for more than a few seconds at a time. Just let the little fellas go at it, how difficult is that? Couldn't care less about the Super Bowl but the Puppy Bowl was soooooooo awesome before it got ruined. :(
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Subby. Cat juggling is still a go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gotcha covered, Subs.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They can run "Cats" instead.
 
Bread314
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I watch the Puppy Bowl and did not know until today there was a cat version.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Puppy Bowl is on, I guess that means dogs win over cats.


Puppy Bowl is too much like actual football- it's 95% filler and 5% puppies playing. Kitten Bowl started going in that direction, but it still wasn't nearly as terrible as Puppy Bowl.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But the smell of cat pee is forever.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: They can run "Cats" instead.


No Mr. Corden they can't
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, Subby?

I'll help you out with completing what on a timeline would be the second part of our now completed trifecta of events which bring on national mourning. My second season DVD of Ally McBeal has gone missing. Dark days as an overwhelming sadness grips the country, I know.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Twitch has taken up the mantle of live critter viewing without millions of ads. Here, stare at some fluffy bunnies:
https://www.twitch.tv/QBunnyTV
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: brainlordmesomorph: Puppy Bowl is on, I guess that means dogs win over cats.

I was going to say the puppy bowl is still on.The puppy bowl vs. kitten bowl is like the Superb owl vs. The Pro Bowl


c.tenor.comView Full Size


aws1.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I told them a Thunderdome version of the Kitty Bowl would bring much better ratings but did they listen to Mr. Tweedy? Noooooooo. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn, where did I put my official Caturday torches and pitchforks?
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
