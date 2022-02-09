 Skip to content
Philadelphia is getting a bath
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
48 inches is impressive.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute. Is that Lootie?
Fark user imageView Full Size

What an opportunist!
 
KB202
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: 48 inches is impressive.


I can't remember -- is that the length of 4 human penises, or the size of 6-7 washing machines?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sound like another one of Hercules' labors. It might not be a stable, but it is full of shiat.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No money for federal assistance for infrastructure. Need at least 30 more aircraft carriers.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KB202: edmo: 48 inches is impressive.

I can't remember -- is that the length of 4 human penises, or the size of 6-7 washing machines?


Can we just admit defeat and use the metric system already?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoops...should have picked one that said "town".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The streets are extended gutters and the gutters are full of blood and when the drains finally scab over, all the vermin will drown.  The accumulated filth of all their sex and murder will foam up about their waists and all the whores and politicians will look up and shout "Save us!"...

...and I'll look down, and whisper "no."
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More infrastructure propaganda in Pennsylvania geez
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: KB202: edmo: 48 inches is impressive.

I can't remember -- is that the length of 4 human penises, or the size of 6-7 washing machines?

Can we just admit defeat and use the metric system already?


You mean, de meters?
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
buttgod said he won't send another floody floody
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Someday A Rain Will Come And Wash All The Scum Off The Streets" | Taxi Driver | CineClips
Youtube iFme5QgpJxo
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I grew up in the Philly market and had no idea Jim Gardner was still doing the news! I have nothing to add about the story, but it was nice to see the man my late parents and I watched every night.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: KB202: edmo: 48 inches is impressive.

I can't remember -- is that the length of 4 human penises, or the size of 6-7 washing machines?

Can we just admit defeat and use the metric system already?


Sounds like 1/32000 of a Rhode Island..
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait. Jim Gardner's still alive?  Last time I saw him, he was talking about the fire raining down on Osage Avenue.  God bless him.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: 48 inches is impressive.


Well, some guys may think  so...
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: I grew up in the Philly market and had no idea Jim Gardner was still doing the news! I have nothing to add about the story, but it was nice to see the man my late parents and I watched every night.


I know.  It's wild to see him now!
 
LessO2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: 48 inches is impressive.


That's what she said.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rotsky: StrandedInAZ: I grew up in the Philly market and had no idea Jim Gardner was still doing the news! I have nothing to add about the story, but it was nice to see the man my late parents and I watched every night.

I know.  It's wild to see him now!


He just stopped doing the 11 pm slot last month.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LessO2: edmo: 48 inches is impressive.

That's what she said.


Right before she died.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In Philadelphia, it's 48 inches....
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do Not Tumble Dry.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hope they got this...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/FYI, be careful typing "rubber duck" without inadvertently becoming NSFW
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skinink: [Fark user image image 850x501]


Mind the brown trout.
 
