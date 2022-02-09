 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   This man, right here, wins the all time Distracted Driver championship - with video goodness   (jalopnik.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Mason James Cowgill, Police, The Road, Viggo Mortensen, Sparkling wine, Constable, footage of Cowgill, Driver's license  
•       •       •

1310 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 4:16 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's so distracted that he doesn't even notice he's in the passenger seat!!!!!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can't be that distracted, though, because he had the foresight to color-coordinate his outfit with the seats.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Drinking, watching videos, texting, all pretty bad, but rolling the joint while driving?
Kinda impressive!
/All while on the clock too!
 
thornhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think we could have given him an honorary Florida tag.
 
special20
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Woo hoo! Ride 'em Cowgill!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He KNEW he was on camera. He already knew that.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cepheidvariable [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, let's give him full credit for choosing a very good Champagne, at least.
 
special20
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He rolls  ^^^  his own too.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cepheidvariable: Well, let's give him full credit for choosing a very good Champagne, at least.


theedgesusu.co.ukView Full Size


Approve.
 
scottywotty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Farking litterbug.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hope he flew thru the windshield. Texting drivers are worse than dui.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's his fark handle?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seat belt was fastened. Safety first doncha' know.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If it's mind mindbogglingly stupid, it's already been parodied on Always Sunny

media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What an idiot, he knew he was being recorded and still did all that stuff?!
 
fredirc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Hope he flew thru the windshield. Texting drivers are worse than dui.


I don't agree, but in this case, he was both. So we can both be equally angry.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

H31N0US: If it's mind mindbogglingly stupid, it's already been parodied on Always Sunny

[media.phillyvoice.com image 577x384]


This was even dumber than the parody in It's Always Sunny.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: What an idiot, he knew he was being recorded and still did all that stuff?!


I'm guessing that A. his employer only checks camera footage if there is an incident and B. he thought he was accident-proof.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Constable Babs?

A female version of Constable Bob?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was a proper driver when the company color was azure.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: He KNEW he was on camera. He already knew that.

[c.tenor.com image 220x220]


It's the UK. He'll probably just claim and get disability for his actions and will never have to work again.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You farkers don't know multi-tasking when you see it. This guy GETS THINGS DONE.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Drinking, watching videos, texting, all pretty bad, but rolling the joint while driving?
Kinda impressive!
/All while on the clock too!


Could just be a cigarette, I roll my own, it's not hard to do
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.