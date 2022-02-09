 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Government nuclear-waste agency apologises for calling Skegness 'Skegross'. That's nothing compared to fark-filtered Scoonthorpe   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
gaspode
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I grew up going to Skegness (and Mablethorpe) for holidays.

Its farking gross.

New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
hmmm genuine spelling error? or someone's bad handwriting typed up by another person not familiar with the town? or stupid subtled joke in a re: re: re: re: office email that somehow got mistakenly interpreted as real by someone also not familiar with real name of town?
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OMG, you won't believe what happened in 4th period! They called Skegness SKEGROSS!!!
 
shamen123
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's enough mutations there already.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been to Skeggy..the zoo had a sick lizard, twelve seagulls and a bucket of dead moths. That was the high spot of that visit.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

So did I. It has surprisingly gotten worse over the decades.
 
