(Rolling Stone)   The Queen of Funk is dead. LONG LIVE FUNK   (rollingstone.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnitsomuch. She was definitely a badass, swampy funkateer.

RIP Ms.Davis
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beamed back to the Mothership
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.allure.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Single Malt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well damn. She was awesome. The demos she did with the Miles Davis Trio were da bomb. And that's how Herbie discovered funk!

RIP funky lady.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Betty Davis - They Say I'm Different
Youtube EKWPynScqgw
R.I.P. Didn't Sharon Jones go about this time last year? Bad year for Bettys and blues singers😕
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes
Youtube EPOIS5taqA8
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This popped up on a Spotify playlist yesterday. Enjoy. 
If I'm In Luck I Might Get Picked Up
Youtube W8b4hPEN05I
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
honestly I wasn't familiar with her until she was featured on an episode of "tales from the tour bus".

well worth the watch if you didn't see the show:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x80rq65
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ashamed to say I wasn't familiar with her and now that I've listened to some of the links in the article and in this thread, I'm really ashamed.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [YouTube video: Kim Carnes - Bette Davis Eyes]


"Betty Davis Eyes" probably means something different when you're married to Miles Davis
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn. :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's funked up.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Marva Whitney & the J.B.'S - It's my Thing.Rare Live 1969 Filmed TV Performance
Youtube 7PKpQwQ4ZGQ
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [media.allure.com image 850x1062]
RIP


media.glamour.comView Full Size


RIP
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Miley Davis = Jazz

Betty Davis = Funk

If you mix elements of both, do you get Junk?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tasteme: Miley Davis = Jazz

Betty Davis = Funk

If you mix elements of both, do you get Junk?


No, Junk is 99.9% of music other than Miles Davis.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RIP, funky music lady.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EKWPynScqgw] R.I.P. Didn't Sharon Jones go about this time last year? Bad year for Bettys and blues singers😕


Sharon Jones went in November of 2016
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

poconojoe: honestly I wasn't familiar with her until she was featured on an episode of "tales from the tour bus".

well worth the watch if you didn't see the show:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x80rq65


That series is the shiat. I want a third season so much.
 
tasteme
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: No, Junk is 99.9% of music other than Miles Davis.


You're right. Mr. Davis is a league of his own. I wonder why his wife left him.
 
