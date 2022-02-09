 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Police pull over car because of tinted windows. Inside of a hidden compartment in the passenger side door was a handgun they discovered was stolen out of Georgia, as well as several oxycodone pills and paraphernalia. The gun is reported to be OK   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Firearm, Crime, Bail bondsman, traffic stop, Law enforcement terminology, Sheriff, Collateral consequences of criminal charges  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probable cause for the extreme search vs just a ticket for too dark a tint?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Probable cause for the extreme search vs just a ticket for too dark a tint?


Welcome to Port Matilda!  Central Pennsylvania's most notorious speed trap and ticket capital of Centre County.  Busted headlight?  5 mph over the limit?  Sticker covering a bit too much of your windshield?  It's a ticket for you, my friend, and cha-ching for the Port Matilda police!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rfenster: [Fark user image image 850x572]


You're doing that Meme backwards
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Third Man: BizarreMan: Probable cause for the extreme search vs just a ticket for too dark a tint?

Welcome to Port Matilda!  Central Pennsylvania's most notorious speed trap and ticket capital of Centre County.  Busted headlight?  5 mph over the limit?  Sticker covering a bit too much of your windshield?  It's a ticket for you, my friend, and cha-ching for the Port Matilda police!


It was State Police, I'm 95 percent certain there is no Port Matilda police force.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: The Third Man: BizarreMan: Probable cause for the extreme search vs just a ticket for too dark a tint?

Welcome to Port Matilda!  Central Pennsylvania's most notorious speed trap and ticket capital of Centre County.  Busted headlight?  5 mph over the limit?  Sticker covering a bit too much of your windshield?  It's a ticket for you, my friend, and cha-ching for the Port Matilda police!

It was State Police, I'm 95 percent certain there is no Port Matilda police force.


Believe me, Port Matilda is a place unto itself.  I mean, check out this scam...at one point the service even founded an "International Police Museum" to funnel money towards itself!

https://www.causeiq.com/organizations/international-police-museum,472160188/
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The tintedest windows in my town are all on cop cars.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So they get to toss his car just because they think the tint is too dark?

What a load of crap.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Probable cause for the extreme search vs just a ticket for too dark a tint?


A big hole the defense attorney is going to drive right through.

Or Mr. Gray was less than forthcoming about other materials visible in the vehicle once the window was rolled down.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The tintedest windows in my town are all on cop cars.


Same here in PA.  The cops don't follow the law, though.  Given their ability to steal and murder with impunity, they are indeed above the law.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only on Fark will farking idiots side with a criminal who cannot possess a fire arm especially a stolen one with drugs as being the victim here.

Its not a problem to be a POC just dont be a criminal.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Only on Fark will farking idiots side with a criminal who cannot possess a fire arm especially a stolen one with drugs as being the victim here.

Its not a problem to be a POC just dont be a criminal.


You may find this hard to believe, but criminals have rights too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why did they search the car and find a stolen gun and oxy?  Tinted windows and out of state plates?  It's not like the guy was likely nervous, sweating in PA during February, and moving furtively.

Don't people have rights when transporting concealed stolen weapons and when storing drugs outside of their prescription bottle?

This is exactly why the police get a bad name from the stolen gun, crossing state lines, and drugs crowd.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Its not a problem to be a POC just dont be a criminal.


You sound whiter than me.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Only on Fark will farking idiots side with a criminal who cannot possess a fire arm especially a stolen one with drugs as being the victim here.

Its not a problem to be a POC just dont be a criminal.


Right because the article was so clear about the probable cause for the search.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen trucks with windows "tinted" so dark the guy had to roll down his window to drive.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about the 20k in cash?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Probable cause for the extreme search vs just a ticket for too dark a tint?


Yep, this 8 sentence lng news story is totally the whole story and includes all of the evidence police used to obtain a search warrant for the car. Yep, that's how it works.

Police don't tow a car and apply for a search warrant based on window tint.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The weirdest part is the compartment was found in a different car.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Police don't tow a car and apply for a search warrant based on window tint.


No, they claim they 'smelled' drugs from the next block over, during the winter with the windows up.

Sorry, I like the bad guys busted as much as the next guy - but these police extortion rackets are over the top and need massive smackdown.

Like the California town in the news yesterday. Pulls over legal armored cars carrying legal currency from legal state dispensaries - just because, and seizes millions to fund the town budget.

Wake up. Many cops are good, but the bad ones have become so bad I no longer trust a single one. And I'm a conservative.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The weirdest part is the compartment was found in a different car.


The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!: Security check.
Youtube lyLwfJkNTRY
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: So they get to toss his car just because they think the tint is too dark?

What a load of crap.


There's probably nothing more suspicious than a dark tint that prevents one from seeing inside. As members of society, we must both exercise the right to freedom of privacy, and the expectation that our privacy is deserved. Tinting windows of a brief personal transport so that nobody can see what you're up to is a bit on the suspicious end and less of the freedom end. What legitimate freedom do you need to tint the windows that way? It's always a balance.
 
