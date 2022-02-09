 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Pro-tip: When designing psychiatric facilities make sure there's nothing sharp metal and stabby in the ceiling   (mlive.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a good protip
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$15/hr job
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the MLive site, that fire at the strip mall is an insurance scam if I had to guess.  Every business there has had trouble even before Covid.  I'll bet ABC Warehouse is bummed they didn't burn as well...
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or old ladies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the more sincere protips I've heard in awhile
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking.... totally not from experience or anything... If someone in a psychiatric ward wants to hurt themselves or others, there's not really a way to stop them.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately there are designers who put form over function. Those are usually the ones that get all pissy when you tell them things like you're giving a weapon to a crazy person.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Speaking.... totally not from experience or anything... If someone in a psychiatric ward wants to hurt themselves or others, there's not really a way to stop them.


I have a friend who wound up in a psychiatric ward after spending too many years working in them.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dknsvsbl: talkyournonsense: Speaking.... totally not from experience or anything... If someone in a psychiatric ward wants to hurt themselves or others, there's not really a way to stop them.

I have a friend who wound up in a psychiatric ward after spending too many years working in them.


What? You mean a high stress criminally underfunded job where you get to see how society really treats people day in and day out is eroding to one's sanity?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the floor...

Terminator 2 Security Guard's death
Youtube DXsyn-9VLVA
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Unfortunately there are designers who put form over function. Those are usually the ones that get all pissy when you tell them things like you're giving a weapon to a crazy person.


My first thought was: "suspended ceiling"?
In the wrong (or skilled) hands, a Dixie Cup can be a lethal weapon.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Dknsvsbl: talkyournonsense: Speaking.... totally not from experience or anything... If someone in a psychiatric ward wants to hurt themselves or others, there's not really a way to stop them.

I have a friend who wound up in a psychiatric ward after spending too many years working in them.

What? You mean a high stress criminally underfunded job where you get to see how society really treats people day in and day out is eroding to one's sanity?


Yes.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always thought that a good mental asylum should resemble as much as possible a Bed, Bath & Beyond.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... for when they are bouncing off the walls?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I've always thought that a good mental asylum should resemble as much as possible a Bed, Bath & Beyond.


If that is what you need, that is what you should have access to.
Different good places for all of us.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eravior: Or old ladies.

[Fark user image image 320x184]


I see the baby from Trainspotting grew up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here, just another case of Legitimate Mental Health Discourse.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Unfortunately there are designers who put form over function. Those are usually the ones that get all pissy when you tell them things like you're giving a weapon to a crazy person.


Drop ceilings are used in almost all dry settings, and most clients aren't going to pay premiums for occurrences as rare as this.  A garbage can trash bag can be a lethal weapon, too, if it gets put over someone's head.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Protip for any of you locked up patients: Security screws like this one are removable using a metal fork.

seascrew.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"and then they are transported via conveyer belt to the rotating knives..."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
familyhandyman.comView Full Size


The piece of metal in question is almost certainly the things shown here holding up the tiles.  They can be broken off easily and the edge is likely sharp.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Suspended ceilings all have metal spacers that would make an easy shiv.

Got to watch out in psych facilities. If you are a physician it is a good idea to go tieless or wear bowties to prevent strangulation (or having it grabbed and your head slammed into the table).
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nytmare: Protip for any of you locked up patients: Security screws like this one are removable using a metal fork.

[seascrew.com image 180x180]


Dammit, if I had a metal fork I wouldn't need to pull the metal off the ceiling!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RiverRat: One of the more sincere protips I've heard in awhile


Sounds good and all, but try finding any vaguely modern commercial building with no drop ceilings.  Good luck, as it's how they do all the conduit etc. generally.  And where there are drop ceilings, there are brace bars - and yeah if you're determined those can be repurposed.  Remodeling such a building to not have drop ceilings is almost always going to be economically unfeasible so.... yeah.  Now what?
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RiverRat: One of the more sincere protips I've heard in awhile

Sounds good and all, but try finding any vaguely modern commercial building with no drop ceilings.  Good luck, as it's how they do all the conduit etc. generally.  And where there are drop ceilings, there are brace bars - and yeah if you're determined those can be repurposed.  Remodeling such a building to not have drop ceilings is almost always going to be economically unfeasible so.... yeah.  Now what?


I think they do make pvc brace bars/grid. Slightly better than the metal ones in this case.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RiverRat: One of the more sincere protips I've heard in awhile

Sounds good and all, but try finding any vaguely modern commercial building with no drop ceilings.  Good luck, as it's how they do all the conduit etc. generally.  And where there are drop ceilings, there are brace bars - and yeah if you're determined those can be repurposed.  Remodeling such a building to not have drop ceilings is almost always going to be economically unfeasible so.... yeah.  Now what?


The orderlies wear medieval armor and the patients get garb. Every day is medieval times!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Unfortunately there are designers who put form over function. Those are usually the ones that get all pissy when you tell them things like you're giving a weapon to a crazy person.


It was a part of the drop ceiling.  Ever 2 foot cross member can be pulled off and used as a weapon.  Most drop ceilings are out of reach so the tiles don't get bumped all the time.
Must have been a basement or a 10 foot tall guy.

Any time I have to replace a tile at one of my businesses I don't let anyone help hold the ladder, I fear one of these coming out and dropping straight on someone's head killing them.

Last just like anything is a dido if your brave enough, anything is a weapon if your crazy enough.  My brother was beaten by a metal drain pipe I guy ripped out from under a sink and john wick killed 12 people with a pencil, with a #$%@king pencil!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Unfortunately there are designers who put form over function. Those are usually the ones that get all pissy when you tell them things like you're giving a weapon to a crazy person.


Might have been designed as something completely different and then used to house psych patients later.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RiverRat: One of the more sincere protips I've heard in awhile

Sounds good and all, but try finding any vaguely modern commercial building with no drop ceilings.  Good luck, as it's how they do all the conduit etc. generally.  And where there are drop ceilings, there are brace bars - and yeah if you're determined those can be repurposed.  Remodeling such a building to not have drop ceilings is almost always going to be economically unfeasible so.... yeah.  Now what?

The orderlies wear medieval armor and the patients get garb. Every day is medieval times!


I've heard worse plans
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RiverRat: One of the more sincere protips I've heard in awhile

Sounds good and all, but try finding any vaguely modern commercial building with no drop ceilings.  Good luck, as it's how they do all the conduit etc. generally.  And where there are drop ceilings, there are brace bars - and yeah if you're determined those can be repurposed.  Remodeling such a building to not have drop ceilings is almost always going to be economically unfeasible so.... yeah.  Now what?

I think they do make pvc brace bars/grid. Slightly better than the metal ones in this case.


They do - but PVC gets brittle pretty quick when it's exposed to light constantly - one reason it's generally buried mostly. And when it gets brittle, it shatters into pointy and sharp (for a hit or two before they dull anyway) pieces.  So you're not necessarily doing yourself any favors - you have a much nastier edge/point on a bust piece of brittle PVC than you would a piece of metal pulled down, unless you have serious time to sharpen the metal and work a shank.  Likely not in such a facility
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: leeksfromchichis: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: RiverRat: One of the more sincere protips I've heard in awhile

Sounds good and all, but try finding any vaguely modern commercial building with no drop ceilings.  Good luck, as it's how they do all the conduit etc. generally.  And where there are drop ceilings, there are brace bars - and yeah if you're determined those can be repurposed.  Remodeling such a building to not have drop ceilings is almost always going to be economically unfeasible so.... yeah.  Now what?

The orderlies wear medieval armor and the patients get garb. Every day is medieval times!

I've heard worse plans


At some level, My solution to most societal ills is more ren fests.
 
