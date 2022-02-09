 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   If you stole 60,000 bees from the Giant, please report to the Brothers Grimm immediately   (abc27.com) divider line
18
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show caution. I'm to understand that giants tend to have a posse
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Show caution. I'm to understand that giants tend to have a posse


They'll catch the perps in a sting operation.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder who was on that heist crew.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wonder who was on that heist crew.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Giant has interrogated a suspect who wears a red riding-hood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 357x200]

[Fark user image image 220x143]


I am overly entertained that both those gifs play at once.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is unknown at this time how the theives obtained magic beans for the beanstalk.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, however I may have "borrowed" 59,999 bees sometime ago.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I only steak bees in 50k batches.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I only steak bees in 50k batches.


And I also only steal them in 50k batches.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I read that as beers, got wood

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Show caution. I'm to understand that giants tend to have a posse


He isthe Brute Squad
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a minute, I just found them!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


/Simpson, you diabolical...
 
Madaynun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Free The BEES!
Think of all the Unpaid Worker Bees.
 
