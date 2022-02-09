 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   State police involved in high speed chase with the King of Macedonia shut. down. everything   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid, Pennsylvania Turnpike, state police units, state police, preliminary hearing, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, 28-year-old Rodley Balthazar, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, Court documents  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Madagascar, maybe?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they stop him before he conquered Persia?
 
squidloe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read that as King of Macadamia.

I thought there was an Abe Froman type out there who was having a psychotic break.
 
redmid17
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This was farking dumb
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Once I was the King of Spain now I eat humble pie
Oh... my unspeakable wife, Queen Lisa now I eat humble pie
I'm telling you I was the King of Spain now I eat humble pie
And now I work at the Pizza Pizza
Is that part of Spain now? /s
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh. I learned that there's still a country called Macedonia (North Macedonia, anyway)
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
High speed chase in a Rav4?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Huh. I learned that there's still a country called Macedonia (North Macedonia, anyway)


From what I recall the greeks don't care for it and would like it to be named something else. The greek province of Macedonia is the "real" historical macedonia and they feel like the northern Macedonians are sort of using a fake name.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least he didn't have that silly little ghost with him as a passenger.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: High speed chase in a Rav4?


I know... most underpowered, squirrely driving SUV I've ever tested.  I'm amazed that if he could get it up to speed, he could keep control of it.

The RAV-4 made me regrett ever visiting the Toyota dealership.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tabletop: iheartscotch: Huh. I learned that there's still a country called Macedonia (North Macedonia, anyway)

From what I recall the greeks don't care for it and would like it to be named something else. The greek province of Macedonia is the "real" historical macedonia and they feel like the northern Macedonians are sort of using a fake name.


The Greeks don't want no freaks
 
debug
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good idea, get in a high speed chase on a road that you can only exit every 40 miles or so out in that area.  They'll never be able to keep track of you.  I'm sure if you go fast enough you will lose them before you get to the next state police barracks that is right on the side of the road.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Huh. I learned that there's still a country called Macedonia (North Macedonia, anyway)


It is most definitely not just plain "Macedonia" --- the Greeks blocked them from being allowed into NATO until they changed it to "North Macedonia."
 
proteus_b
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FFYROMNNM (Former Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Now North Macedonia)
 
CitizenjaQ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There must be some confusion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tabletop: iheartscotch: Huh. I learned that there's still a country called Macedonia (North Macedonia, anyway)

From what I recall the greeks don't care for it and would like it to be named something else. The greek province of Macedonia is the "real" historical macedonia and they feel like the northern Macedonians are sort of using a fake name.


It used to just be called "Macedonia". The Greek government was holding up their entrance to the EU until they named it "North Macedonia".

I had a Greek friend who insisted on calling it "FYROM" for "Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia". This was twenty years ago.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Tabletop: iheartscotch: Huh. I learned that there's still a country called Macedonia (North Macedonia, anyway)

From what I recall the greeks don't care for it and would like it to be named something else. The greek province of Macedonia is the "real" historical macedonia and they feel like the northern Macedonians are sort of using a fake name.

It used to just be called "Macedonia". The Greek government was holding up their entrance to the EU until they named it "North Macedonia".

I had a Greek friend who insisted on calling it "FYROM" for "Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia". This was twenty years ago.


It's because the people calling themselves Macedonians aren't Greek, they're Bulgarians pretending to be Slavs.  Given that this is the Balkans, it's a small miracle that the Greeks confined themselves to stroppy diplomacy instead of full-out ethnic cleansing.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: Interceptor1: High speed chase in a Rav4?

I know... most underpowered, squirrely driving SUV I've ever tested.  I'm amazed that if he could get it up to speed, he could keep control of it.

The RAV-4 made me regrett ever visiting the Toyota dealership.


You clearly never drove one with the 3.5 liter V6.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bondith: Arkanaut: Tabletop: iheartscotch: Huh. I learned that there's still a country called Macedonia (North Macedonia, anyway)

From what I recall the greeks don't care for it and would like it to be named something else. The greek province of Macedonia is the "real" historical macedonia and they feel like the northern Macedonians are sort of using a fake name.

It used to just be called "Macedonia". The Greek government was holding up their entrance to the EU until they named it "North Macedonia".

I had a Greek friend who insisted on calling it "FYROM" for "Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia". This was twenty years ago.

It's because the people calling themselves Macedonians aren't Greek, they're Bulgarians pretending to be Slavs.  Given that this is the Balkans, it's a small miracle that the Greeks confined themselves to stroppy diplomacy instead of full-out ethnic cleansing.


Not that miraculous - Greece doesn't have the materiel or the people to win that one, or even close, and other European powers are entirely sick of ethnic cleansing bullshiat. Greece would get the door slammed on their dicks with all kinds of intervention in about 2 seconds

/they're both NATO members - so honestly more like point 2 seconds
//they'd never even get it off the ground
///the rest of NATO (the U.S. included) is not gonna tolerate stupid shiat - even more so lately
 
