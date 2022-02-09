 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Popular Science)   Wait until they learn that the plan all along has been to turn them into 5G refrigerators   (popsci.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Woodpecker, Smallpox, Smallpox vaccine, Vaccination, Bird, Vaccine, Inuit, Bird tongues  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2022 at 6:14 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The group made it to the Americas just in time to use one final remaining pustule....But the legend of the poop knife is especially so.

Quick, Doctor, we need a way to open this orphan's last pustule else the entire transoceanic vaccine trip was pointless. There's nothing on hand, noth--wait... wasn't it just Taco Tuesday?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Negative - I am a meat Popsicle!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That changed in the 1790s, when Edward Jenner tested pus from cowpox blisters as a less dangerous form of inoculation, thereby inventing vaccines as we know them. He tested it in 1796 on his gardener's son, which is a bit of a foreshadowing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.