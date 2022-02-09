 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   What's more important, a $200 rowboat or your life? This guy picked the boat   (local3news.com) divider line
29
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he went into the lake to get his boat when he didn't know how to swim?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know plenty of people who own boats who would rather drown than pay to store and maintain them.

This guy got off easy.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: So he went into the lake to get his boat when he didn't know how to swim?


Probably hypothermia + winter clothes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably was a $50,000 bass boat that he was making payments on with no retirement savings.  His whole life was probably invested in that boat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: So he went into the lake to get his boat when he didn't know how to swim?


I can see it - one of those "Oops boat got away from me I'll just lean out a little.  Damn, can't quite get to it it's shallow I'll just take a few more steps, oops almost..." and before he's really aware of it he's out too far and being towed further by the movement of the boat even if he does grab on.  It's usually a succession of small steps that seem reasoanble at the time, but leave you literally in deep water before you know better.  This shiat happens a lot

/similar when working with machinery
//safety rules demand you let something go if it gets away from you, don't risk yourself trying to grab it
///but a lot of people do, 'cause it's not that far it's not even close to dangero... <SCRONCH!>  Somebody call 911 the belt got Ed!
 
smokewon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Clarence Brown: So he went into the lake to get his boat when he didn't know how to swim?

I can see it - one of those "Oops boat got away from me I'll just lean out a little.  Damn, can't quite get to it it's shallow I'll just take a few more steps, oops almost..." and before he's really aware of it he's out too far and being towed further by the movement of the boat even if he does grab on.  It's usually a succession of small steps that seem reasoanble at the time, but leave you literally in deep water before you know better.  This shiat happens a lot

/similar when working with machinery
//safety rules demand you let something go if it gets away from you, don't risk yourself trying to grab it
///but a lot of people do, 'cause it's not that far it's not even close to dangero... <SCRONCH!>  Somebody call 911 the belt got Ed!


Ed's dead baby....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I know plenty of people who own boats who would rather drown than pay to store and maintain them.

This guy got off easy.


Username checks out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smokewon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Clarence Brown: So he went into the lake to get his boat when he didn't know how to swim?

I can see it - one of those "Oops boat got away from me I'll just lean out a little.  Damn, can't quite get to it it's shallow I'll just take a few more steps, oops almost..." and before he's really aware of it he's out too far and being towed further by the movement of the boat even if he does grab on.  It's usually a succession of small steps that seem reasoanble at the time, but leave you literally in deep water before you know better.  This shiat happens a lot

/similar when working with machinery
//safety rules demand you let something go if it gets away from you, don't risk yourself trying to grab it
///but a lot of people do, 'cause it's not that far it's not even close to dangero... <SCRONCH!>  Somebody call 911 the belt got Ed!

Ed's dead baby....


Sounds like Ed shook hands with danger.

@RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)
Youtube _nqa6e6WV2o
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everyone concentrates on the boat, not the little man.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the man, along with another man, were trying to launch the fishing boat when the boat slid off the trailer at the boat ramp.

...thus answering the question "how many men does it take to launch a boat?"  Turns out the answer is at least three.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bystanders did nothing.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"On second thought..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it a really nice boat at least?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I know plenty of people who own boats who would rather drown than pay to store and maintain them.

This guy got off easy.


If it flies floats or farks you're better off to rent it.

Or so I've been told. I don't really have the money for either so I wouldn't actually know.

/but it sounds like good advice right?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like the subtle touch that the graphics department put on this story. Still body of water? Tasteful and thought provoking... but our readers are idiots, so better spell it out for them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's looking like another banner Darwin year
 
Tabletop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$200 will hardly get you an inflatable kayak nowadays. It's more realistic as the deposit on a rental canoe than as the price of anything you would call a boat.

That being said, I go kayaking a lot and have definitely seen people put their life at risk to refloat a rental so they can get their deposit back.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Protip: attach a line (rope) to the boat and secure it to the trailer before launching boat. This allows you to pull the boat back in if it drifts out too far.
 
berylman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A man drowned Tuesday while attempting to launch a boat the Eldridge Road/Eldridge Slough on Chickamauga Lake.

This is one of those rare times I feel the need to compose a country / dungeons and dragons song about what happens on Eldritch Slaw
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, the $200 rowboat probably has the higher net worth.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The two best days of owning a boat.  The day you buy your boat, and the day before you drown to save your boat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: I mean, the $200 rowboat probably has the higher net worth.


I dunno, even a single kidney is worth like three grand these days.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Row fisherman Row
You've got to reach on higher ground!

The Congos - Row Fisherman
Youtube PDr0-Gv9jZc
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Bystanders did nothing.


FTFA: "Bystanders called 911."

So, next to nothing.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FaultyFacetiousness: weirdneighbour: Bystanders did nothing.

FTFA: "Bystanders called 911."

So, next to nothing.


Hey guys, let's all jump in after the guy drowning trying to save his boat so there can be multiple corpses instead of just one!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

King Something: Nice boat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
stephenthelawyer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
