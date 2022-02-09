 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   At this rate, by the time work starts in 2029 the cost of California's bullet train will exceed the annual GNP of every nation on Earth   (ktla.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, screw you and your political bias, submitter. This is America, what could possibly be more important than bullets?

*Freedom Eagle Noises*
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fraction of it towards actual construction, the rest being needed to buy off obstructionists.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just outsource the job to Elon Musk, I'm sure he can build a one lane tunnel for cars at a fraction of the cost.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Just outsource the job to Elon Musk, I'm sure he can build a one lane tunnel for cars at a fraction of the cost.


I heard Massachusetts knows how to dig on the cheap.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, your mom should be running this train.  I heard she's an expert.
 
majestic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They need to get Arlo Pear in there to get things under control.
 
txwebguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Texas is likely to get theirs done before California.
 
sid244
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it needed to ship all the "cheap" labor from LA to San Francisco for all the tech companies?
 
sid244
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's 19 SoFi stadiums, if anyone cares.
 
BOAT_OWNER_MUMSI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Just outsource the job to Elon Musk, I'm sure he can build a one lane tunnel for cars at a fraction of the cost.


I know this John Henry guy who could get it done
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it costs $80B, feds pay half and because CA has 40M ppl, $40B is $1000 per person, or $0.80 per month interest each. Meh.

/not worried about the cost
//oh it'll cost more than that
///but still...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
who the hell wants to go from fresno to merced?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sid244: That's 19 SoFi stadiums, if anyone cares.


I hope the Lambs choke in the Super Bowl.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: who the hell wants to go from fresno to merced?


Right?  When you're too poor to live in Fresno but still have to work there.

/fail
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sid244: That's 19 SoFi stadiums, if anyone cares.


So... that's, what, maybe four miles? Maybe 6 or 7 miles if you include the length of the parking lot?

You can easily fit 19 stadiums in one Rhode Island, and I don't know how many dozens of Rhode Islands in one California. 19 stadiums is not a great distance for trains, even narrow-gauge steam engines.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here's the bottom line:

if ( distance / train speed ) > (distance / plane speed + 2 hr) then print "trying to replace this flight with a train is stupid."

LA to SD works. LA to LV or SF is on the outer edge of working. Anything further is just stupid.

Nobody is going to get on a train from LA to Portland that's going to take 5 hours (assuming it doesn't make a single stop in between, LOL) when they can get on a plane and be there (from arrival at airport to at destination) in a shade over 3 hours.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thanks, Jerry Brown you a**wipe
 
majestic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

erik-k: Here's the bottom line:

if ( distance / train speed ) > (distance / plane speed + 2 hr) then print "trying to replace this flight with a train is stupid."

LA to SD works. LA to LV or SF is on the outer edge of working. Anything further is just stupid.

Nobody is going to get on a train from LA to Portland that's going to take 5 hours (assuming it doesn't make a single stop in between, LOL) when they can get on a plane and be there (from arrival at airport to at destination) in a shade over 3 hours.


Farther. And I would gladly avoid the TSA nightmare and being jammed in a tube in exchange for a couple of hours and the ability to get up and walk around.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

erik-k: Here's the bottom line:

if ( distance / train speed ) > (distance / plane speed + 2 hr) then print "trying to replace this flight with a train is stupid."

LA to SD works. LA to LV or SF is on the outer edge of working. Anything further is just stupid.

Nobody is going to get on a train from LA to Portland that's going to take 5 hours (assuming it doesn't make a single stop in between, LOL) when they can get on a plane and be there (from arrival at airport to at destination) in a shade over 3 hours.


You also need to consider capacity.

Planes can be a lot more frequent. In fact they have to be because of their capacity compared to a train.

A train you really only see the environmental gains with if it is running with a good number of people on it.

Even if the train is quicker, if it doesn't get me to where i need to be at the time i need to be there, but a flight does....

/traveled a on between NYC\BOS\DC. I loved the Acela, but sometimes a plane or jumping in the car still made more sense.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
100 billion is worth it for a infrastructure paradigm shift, if it will be heavily used.

if it is another san jose light rail, then maybe not.

(although the SJLR is great for getting to sharks games)
 
Northern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: El_Dan: Just outsource the job to Elon Musk, I'm sure he can build a one lane tunnel for cars at a fraction of the cost.

I heard Massachusetts knows how to dig on the cheap.


We tried to extend the subway a relatively short distance.  The governor said it would cost $1 billion, the transport authority said $2 billion, and the unions said $5 billion.  So double that.
The funny thing is that all of the real estate along the proposed route went way up in value.  Hardly any of those millionaires that bought those condos though wont take public transportation.  They will complain that they can't back out their Maybach or 7 series BMW out of their driveway because the T car is approaching.
It would be much better to build a high speed train from Haverhill to Boston using the inside lanes of Rt 93 (or Providence RI in the south and Springfield in the west).
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Just outsource the job to Elon Musk, I'm sure he can build a one lane tunnel for cars at a fraction of the cost.


Too late. He moved to Texas, so he will not be interested. In fact, he probably moved to Texas because California was not interested in his "help".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's the expensive land, stupid. When they built the old railroad, they killed the natives, stole the land, or "bought it" w/ junk bonds. The freeways were almost as bad. Lex Luthor wasn't really all that crazy, how was he supposed to know Superman could literally reset time?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

majestic: erik-k: Here's the bottom line:

if ( distance / train speed ) > (distance / plane speed + 2 hr) then print "trying to replace this flight with a train is stupid."

LA to SD works. LA to LV or SF is on the outer edge of working. Anything further is just stupid.

Nobody is going to get on a train from LA to Portland that's going to take 5 hours (assuming it doesn't make a single stop in between, LOL) when they can get on a plane and be there (from arrival at airport to at destination) in a shade over 3 hours.

Farther. And I would gladly avoid the TSA nightmare and being jammed in a tube in exchange for a couple of hours and the ability to get up and walk around.


Why wouldn't bullet trains have similar security to planes?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The bullet train's only purpose is to put taxpayer money into the right hands.  Providing transportation isn't even close to being important.
 
majestic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dafatone: majestic: erik-k: Here's the bottom line:

if ( distance / train speed ) > (distance / plane speed + 2 hr) then print "trying to replace this flight with a train is stupid."

LA to SD works. LA to LV or SF is on the outer edge of working. Anything further is just stupid.

Nobody is going to get on a train from LA to Portland that's going to take 5 hours (assuming it doesn't make a single stop in between, LOL) when they can get on a plane and be there (from arrival at airport to at destination) in a shade over 3 hours.

Farther. And I would gladly avoid the TSA nightmare and being jammed in a tube in exchange for a couple of hours and the ability to get up and walk around.

Why wouldn't bullet trains have similar security to planes?


Do trains or buses have them now? I haven't been on either in a long time. OK. I'll just drive.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

erik-k: Here's the bottom line:

if ( distance / train speed ) > (distance / plane speed + 2 hr) then print "trying to replace this flight with a train is stupid."

LA to SD works. LA to LV or SF is on the outer edge of working. Anything further is just stupid.

Nobody is going to get on a train from LA to Portland that's going to take 5 hours (assuming it doesn't make a single stop in between, LOL) when they can get on a plane and be there (from arrival at airport to at destination) in a shade over 3 hours.


3 hours in the air, plus all the time traveling to the airport and waiting there...
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You think work will actually begin in 2029, Subby?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The problem with "mass transit" had always been that first word.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$105 billion from San Fran to L.A. That's around $275 million per mile of track. California's government is insane.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

majestic: erik-k: Here's the bottom line:

if ( distance / train speed ) > (distance / plane speed + 2 hr) then print "trying to replace this flight with a train is stupid."

LA to SD works. LA to LV or SF is on the outer edge of working. Anything further is just stupid.

Nobody is going to get on a train from LA to Portland that's going to take 5 hours (assuming it doesn't make a single stop in between, LOL) when they can get on a plane and be there (from arrival at airport to at destination) in a shade over 3 hours.

Farther. And I would gladly avoid the TSA nightmare and being jammed in a tube in exchange for a couple of hours and the ability to get up and walk around.


Hahahahaha. You sweet summer child. You think the TSA isn't going to get in on this? There are people who want to get to their destination to slow down.
 
