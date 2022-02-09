 Skip to content
(MSN)   Moose attacks Iditarod sled dog team. Tag is seriously underselling the story   (msn.com) divider line
62
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mynd You, Møøse Bites Kan Be Pretty Nasti...
 
sunsawed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Mynd You, Møøse Bites Kan Be Pretty Nasti...


Døne yn the Føøbies.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You shall not pass!"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Idiotrod!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

This is not an unknown thing with the Iditarod. A few years back, one musher had to euthanize a couple of his dogs that got trampled by a moose in the middle of nowhere.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I stay south of The Wall.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needed a bigger gun, per TFA.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Mynd You, Møøse Bites Kan Be Pretty Nasti...


this HAD to be the bewbies. my faith in humanity is restored. well done.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those poor dogs.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
.380?
Allow me to introduce The Alaskan:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.


meese are big and it takes more than one bullet to stop a bull moose
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: .380?
Allow me to introduce The Alaskan:
[Fark user image 576x768]


Exactly.

.357 Magnum or bigger if there is even a chance of running into large game.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bears get all the press, but moose kill and injure more people. Every year. They're belligerent as hell and can turn on you very suddenly.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Mynd You, Møøse Bites Kan Be Pretty Nasti...


Is this about your sister?
 
drtgb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was hiking on the Superior Trail in MN a few years ago when I saw a moose coming down the trail running towards me. They don't avoid you. They don't move aside. They don't care if you shout and wave. How they get through the trees without snagging their antlers is amazing. I ducked behind the biggest tree that I could find and let it lumber past.

Moose are huge and scary.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.

meese are big and it takes more than one bullet to stop a bull moose


Moose are huge. I've seen one get hit by a car that was doing probably 50mph. Totaled the car, moose got up and walked away. Living in AK gives you a deep respect for wildlife, especially huge herbivores.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.


That single rifle shot that finally took it down must have been very satisfying.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I didn't like any part of this story :(
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've fought moose before, but you need a really big stick and a couple grenades.
 
IceMaiden
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The bastards are huge and mean, one hit to our dog's shoulder last Winter, he was saved, but never the same.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Brings a whole new meaning to the term 'mush.'

Poor doggies.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Said she "emptied her gun" into the beast. I'm going to assume she didn't bring enough gun. I'll also assume the friend did bring enough gun. Lesson learned.

/ handgun may be convenient to carry in bear country, but not what I'd want to face a grizzly or moose with
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: .380?
Allow me to introduce The Alaskan:
[Fark user image 576x768]


No thanks.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
.380 is passable enough for two-legged animals, but it's far too weak for moose.  .44 or .454 would be better, if one wishes to stay with a handgun.  A rifle would be better, but I guess that mushers have to worry about weight.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Said she "emptied her gun" into the beast. I'm going to assume she didn't bring enough gun. I'll also assume the friend did bring enough gun. Lesson learned.

/ handgun may be convenient to carry in bear country, but not what I'd want to face a grizzly or moose with


I imagine that weight is a big factor in what you're carrying during a race.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was 18 and in Finland I was invited to go on a moose hunt (as an observer as they are rather strict on moose hunting). So I partnered up with one of the hunters and we got into position and waited. Not too long into the hunt the largest animal I have ever seen in the wild walked past us, not more than 10 feet away. I mean, this thing was huge, like the Andre the Giant of deers. But the guy I was with let it pass by. When I asked him why he did not shoot he said that was a juvenile moose and they were not allowed to shoot it. Yeah, unless you have been up close with a wild moose you really have no idea just how big they are.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When he got home to his pregnant wife, Mr moose was still in big trouble.

"I WANTED CRUSHED PEPPER FOR PIZZA NOT CRUSHED PUPPERS!"
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somewhere online there's video of a moose doing exactly this to a dude in Anchorage.  Right in the middle of town.  People had been throwing snowballs at this moose and it was getting pissed off.  Random dude walks out of the bank and turns a corner, he's face to face with a pissed off moose.  Moose stomps him to death.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Those poor dogs.


I can't imagine having to stand there watching those dogs try to get away knowing that they're tied to the sled and I was the one that tied them to it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.

meese are big and it takes more than one bullet to stop a bull moose


I'm more horrified by the fact that a moose will stomp on another animal for a farking hour.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: leeksfromchichis: fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.

meese are big and it takes more than one bullet to stop a bull moose

I'm more horrified by the fact that a moose will stomp on another animal for a farking hour.


that's just a given
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I've fought moose before, but you need a really big stick and a couple grenades.


And possibly a helicopter.
 
Explodo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
.44 mag would be my minimum sidearm for that sort of area.  Carrying a .38 was just stupid.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Nick Nostril: Said she "emptied her gun" into the beast. I'm going to assume she didn't bring enough gun. I'll also assume the friend did bring enough gun. Lesson learned.

/ handgun may be convenient to carry in bear country, but not what I'd want to face a grizzly or moose with

I imagine that weight is a big factor in what you're carrying during a race.


Indeed. Right behind not getting eaten.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is another reason why I want to breed 40lb Maine Coon/Norwegian Forrest Cat hybrid sled cats. Just imagine one removing itself from a harness, as cats do, and leaping onto the face of a Moose and attacking it. Moose steaks for everyone.

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


/Cat for reference
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: leeksfromchichis: fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.

meese are big and it takes more than one bullet to stop a bull moose

I'm more horrified by the fact that a moose will stomp on another animal for a farking hour.


It was the first time he had warm feet since August
 
goodncold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember watching a documentary on moose and said they have a deep visceral reaction to canines because their biggest predator is the wolf.

And they showed how they kick with their front hooves. It looks already pretty bad but the hooves are sharp so they are effectively stabbing the dog.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok, John Wick with knife vs. a moose, discuss.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I didn't like any part of this story :(


same here.   Moose are just being moose.   Saw 'em once in awhile when I was stationed in northern Maine and you turn tf around when you come across one unless you're in a tank.   More than once they had to shut down the runway and send a six-pack out to try to convince one to go home.   Mind you, this was a B-52 base, but no aircraft is big enough to land with a moose on the runway.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was just telling someone on here yesterday that those things are like furry tanks with antlers and a canon would be needed to take one out.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Ok, John Wick with knife vs. a moose, discuss.


Why? Did a moose kill his puppy or something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: send a six-pack out


What does that mean in this instance?  Six people out to chase the moose off?  A certain weapon?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: leeksfromchichis: fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.

meese are big and it takes more than one bullet to stop a bull moose

I'm more horrified by the fact that a moose will stomp on another animal for a farking hour.


I can't imagine shooting it a few times did anything but enrage it.
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.


The look on those dogs' faces. Just confused and defeated.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Private_Citizen: .380?
Allow me to introduce The Alaskan:
[Fark user image 576x768]

Exactly.

.357 Magnum or bigger if there is even a chance of running into large game.


Another fun Alaska fact.  If you go halibut fishing bring a gun.  Yeah, a cosh can be used to kill 40-50 lb salmon.  It will just make an already berserk 30 lbs halibut madder.  God help you if you catch a big one (100+ lbs).  The small ones can break bones if you pull them into the boat.  Never mind you are most likely an hour or two off the Kenai (only place I ever fished for Halibut).

Jesus this is reminding me why I hate fishing so much.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: fiddlehead: leeksfromchichis: fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 479x637]

A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week - and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

What the FARK.

meese are big and it takes more than one bullet to stop a bull moose

I'm more horrified by the fact that a moose will stomp on another animal for a farking hour.

I can't imagine shooting it a few times did anything but enrage it.


If you turn the sound way up I think you can actually hear it giggle when she shot it.
 
gadian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's been so much wet and heavy snow, moose can't get to the scrub and it is hard for them to get anywhere.  They're extra ornery this year.  One is hanging behind my house because of the plowed driveway and he charged the neighbor and his dog.  Usually we can just all avoid each other, even in the woods.  It'll be a big year for die off.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Teams of dogs racing across harsh terrain and enjoying it.   Meanwhile my dog:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
