(AP News)   Eeny, meeny, miney, moe, catch a tiger by the toe was not supposed to be literal   (apnews.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was, originally, attractive and successful.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satellite and drone surveillance, find the poachers and kill them.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he holler?
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can rebuild him. We have the technology.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What immortal hand or eye,
Farked up thy fearful symmetry?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: It was, originally, attractive and successful.


I got into the worst trouble of my little three year old life for repeating that rhyme. My mother grabbed me and said "Bad people use that word for black people! WE do not use that word!" And I never did again. I was just an ignorant kid and I'd heard it from some neighbor kids.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 417x750]


That's hideous.

I want one.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor tiger! Someone should die for this
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: OtherLittleGuy: It was, originally, attractive and successful.

I got into the worst trouble of my little three year old life for repeating that rhyme. My mother grabbed me and said "Bad people use that word for black people! WE do not use that word!" And I never did again. I was just an ignorant kid and I'd heard it from some neighbor kids.


Happily, your mother hasn't/didn't hear that Spotify pays people $100 Million for using That Word, unless someone notices.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: Satellite and drone surveillance, find the poachers and kill them.


GoFund that ***, I'm in.

/Swear Jar?
//what fresh hell is this?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO SAD HURT KITTIES!! 😡😡😡😡😡
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: blondambition: OtherLittleGuy: It was, originally, attractive and successful.

I got into the worst trouble of my little three year old life for repeating that rhyme. My mother grabbed me and said "Bad people use that word for black people! WE do not use that word!" And I never did again. I was just an ignorant kid and I'd heard it from some neighbor kids.

Happily, your mother hasn't/didn't hear that Spotify pays people $100 Million for using That Word, unless someone notices.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Therion: Satellite and drone surveillance, find the poachers and kill them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jeez that's awful. I imagine the hind limb was caught in a trap and wrenched loose and dismembered out of desperation.
/no James Franco you are not welcome to participate in this story
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone jumping to conclusions. Do we know what causes it?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"You don't eat a tiger like that all at once."
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Variation on a theme.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Therion: Satellite and drone surveillance, find the poachers and kill them.


Not CSB:

We rescued a kitten who had a deformed rear leg from a birth defect, and just had to have the bad leg amputated. He's doing great now, but went through a series of infections for both urinary and abcesses that were fairly nasty.

This shiat just enrages me knowing this poor critter is suffering due to some farking asshole who could care less other than killing it :(
 
