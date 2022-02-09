 Skip to content
(MSN)   Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-size tumor. Who wouldn't be stressed if they had a tumor that big?   (msn.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.


"Bro, really?"

As a practicing physician (as if you couldn't tell by my username), I have one of the easiest jobs in the world. Why? I don't have to be innovative or creative. I just follow evidence-based medicine and accepted standards of practice.

So, yes. I'm a well-paid mechanic who didn't design or build the car.

I've known many Australian physicians. Why they didn't do a simple ultrasound earlier is beyond the pale.

Will my children go into medicine? Negative, Ghost Rider
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they spike it over the next?

The wife had a football sized tumor removed.  The doctor ran in backwards for an HR xtra point (arena football rules).
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lady is like:
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


The doctor is like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh look another case of doctors not taking a woman's health concerns seriously.

They really need to cut that shiat out.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

Doctor in question.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More importantly, Catton said, physicians need to listen to patients instead of dismissing them.

"How about no?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: How many Rhode Islands is that?


A volleyball is roughly .15 Smoots in diameter, so.... I don't know.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: More importantly, Catton said, physicians need to listen to patients instead of dismissing them.

"How about no?"

[Fark user image image 850x637]


It's not farking lupus!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Petit_Merdeux: More importantly, Catton said, physicians need to listen to patients instead of dismissing them.

"How about no?"

[Fark user image image 850x637]

It's not farking lupus!


Except that one time it actually was lupus!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Her doctors:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ahasp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.


My wife went to an endocrinologist because she couldn't lose weight. The doctor was very rude to her and told her that it was that she ate too much, didn't exercise enough, and was lying to herself.  Turns out, my wife had thyroid cancer.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My lady was looking for help with breathing problems. Her doctor would only see her over video chat because of COVID. He quickly diagnosed her as having panic attacks.

She got a new doctor, and a proper diagnosis. She got an aggressive treatment plan. She eventually got an induced coma and a ventilator. And a really nice funeral.

She didn't die from COVID. But the pandemic contributed to the delay in her care. Also, fark that doctor.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I could never watch House because I only see Hugh Laurie as the Prince Regent.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Her doctors:

[i.pinimg.com image 500x500]


Now streaming on Goopflix.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And this is a relatively-thin 20 year old blonde woman.  A 40-year old overweight woman (of any race really) would die of it.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sources say authorities are reporting a recent spike in cases...
 
thornhill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This happened with my mother. For a few years she complained to her doctor about a pain in her thigh that would keep her up at night unless the leg was in a certain position. The doctor's reaction was "that's weird" and he shrugged his shoulders. After enough enough complaining, the doctor ordered an MRI, which revealed a tumor.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oh look another case of doctors not taking a woman's health concerns seriously.

They really need to cut that shiat out.


I have literally taken a man in the room with me so I'm "valuable" to the doctor. It's the only way to be taken seriously. If they think I belong to someone, I matter more. This is why I am way overdue for a physical and labs.

I had one doctor tell me to not use medical terminology because it's off-putting and intimidating.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.

"Bro, really?"

As a practicing physician (as if you couldn't tell by my username), I have one of the easiest jobs in the world. Why? I don't have to be innovative or creative. I just follow evidence-based medicine and accepted standards of practice.

So, yes. I'm a well-paid mechanic who didn't design or build the car.

I've known many Australian physicians. Why they didn't do a simple ultrasound earlier is beyond the pale.

Will my children go into medicine? Negative, Ghost Rider


My wife had a thoracic tumor the size of a brick 20 years ago (Hodkins Lymphoma) that for a half dozen years prior doctors told her she had asthma and prescribed all sorts of medications for her breathing problems that the tumor was causing. She went to a cardiologist and the doctor told her that her heart was "backwards" because of the EKG signals (the heart was pushed a few inches to her left because of the tumor). Finally, one bright doctor decided to do an X-ray (cheap and easy) and there it was. 6 months later it was reduced to a small bit of scar tissue and 5 years after that she was declared "cured" of cancer. I am convinced that today's doctors are nothing more than pharmaceutical drug pushers (especially for the drugs advertised on TV all the time) and are primarily concerned about the bottom line. Theirs.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flamark: Primum non nocere: Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.

"Bro, really?"

As a practicing physician (as if you couldn't tell by my username), I have one of the easiest jobs in the world. Why? I don't have to be innovative or creative. I just follow evidence-based medicine and accepted standards of practice.

So, yes. I'm a well-paid mechanic who didn't design or build the car.

I've known many Australian physicians. Why they didn't do a simple ultrasound earlier is beyond the pale.

Will my children go into medicine? Negative, Ghost Rider

My wife had a thoracic tumor the size of a brick 20 years ago (Hodkins Lymphoma) that for a half dozen years prior doctors told her she had asthma and prescribed all sorts of medications for her breathing problems that the tumor was causing. She went to a cardiologist and the doctor told her that her heart was "backwards" because of the EKG signals (the heart was pushed a few inches to her left because of the tumor). Finally, one bright doctor decided to do an X-ray (cheap and easy) and there it was. 6 months later it was reduced to a small bit of scar tissue and 5 years after that she was declared "cured" of cancer. I am convinced that today's doctors are nothing more than pharmaceutical drug pushers (especially for the drugs advertised on TV all the time) and are primarily concerned about the bottom line. Theirs.


The five minutes they spend looking at you, they have Steamboat Willie playing in their heads.

Friend just had a hysterectomy. The surgeon told her three separate times she could resume inserting tampons at 2 weeks post op.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They give degrees and doctorates to just about anybody these days.
 
spaceberry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yep. If she was fat or melanated, she'd either still be suffering or she'd be dead.

/how's that American healthcare system workin out for ya, buds?
//but healthcare for everyone is socialism!
///die for your government, die die die.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

atomic-age: flamark: Primum non nocere: Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.

"Bro, really?"

As a practicing physician (as if you couldn't tell by my username), I have one of the easiest jobs in the world. Why? I don't have to be innovative or creative. I just follow evidence-based medicine and accepted standards of practice.

So, yes. I'm a well-paid mechanic who didn't design or build the car.

I've known many Australian physicians. Why they didn't do a simple ultrasound earlier is beyond the pale.

Will my children go into medicine? Negative, Ghost Rider

My wife had a thoracic tumor the size of a brick 20 years ago (Hodkins Lymphoma) that for a half dozen years prior doctors told her she had asthma and prescribed all sorts of medications for her breathing problems that the tumor was causing. She went to a cardiologist and the doctor told her that her heart was "backwards" because of the EKG signals (the heart was pushed a few inches to her left because of the tumor). Finally, one bright doctor decided to do an X-ray (cheap and easy) and there it was. 6 months later it was reduced to a small bit of scar tissue and 5 years after that she was declared "cured" of cancer. I am convinced that today's doctors are nothing more than pharmaceutical drug pushers (especially for the drugs advertised on TV all the time) and are primarily concerned about the bottom line. Theirs.

The five minutes they spend looking at you, they have Steamboat Willie playing in their heads.

Friend just had a hysterectomy. The surgeon told her three separate times she could resume inserting tampons at 2 weeks post op.


I hope she asked him to repeat that again, slowly, with women present.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When my grandmother was in the hospital with failing organs the doctor asked her what she wanted them to do. When she said "whatever you can" he literally said "okay, but I don't know why. You'll be dead by Christmas anyway".

I don't want to go all ITG but if I wasn't in a hospital room with my dying grandmother and a bunch of other family, that doctor would have had a very bad day and would have needed his workplace's services.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oh look another case of doctors not taking a woman's health concerns seriously.

They really need to cut that shiat out.


Does everything have to be bigotry.  What happened to good ol'gross incompetence?
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oh look another case of doctors not taking a woman's health concerns seriously.

They really need to cut that shiat out.


I am shocked at how often this happens. Happened to my wife while she was having pancreatitis. It's super painful and the doc kept asking about stress and anxiety. Even when her priest came in as the hospital chaplain, he prayed for relief of her anxiety. It wasn't until her labs came back did they treat her symptoms seriously.
 
passive
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spaceberry: Yep. If she was fat or melanated, she'd either still be suffering or she'd be dead.

/how's that American healthcare system workin out for ya, buds?
//but healthcare for everyone is socialism!
///die for your government, die die die.


She's English and this is in Australia, dumbass.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.


Fun fact: Most doctors don't really listen to patients. They maybe process one out of five words their patients say when describing what's wrong with them.
 
Nobody Here
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After seeing women in my life go through "oh, you're just fat" with medical issues multiple times I can easily see where the "doctors don't know anything" movement came from and why it still has so much inertia.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: How many Rhode Islands is that?


Are you making yourself look silly on purpose?
Everyone knows Rhode Islands is a measure of area and not mass.
This lady's tumor was 0.89 hogsheads.

/just looked it up. TIL that that is an actual unit of measurement
//what do people have against the metric system?!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When it comes to medicine, the two most screwed groups of people are women and fat people.
/G-d help fat women
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They give degrees and doctorates to just about anybody these days.


I got mine from Hollywood Upstairs Medical College. I can prescribe anything I want!
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You Farkers got some pretty shiatty doctors. Geezus! You guys need to upgrade.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But I will admit, us physicians are no better (but hopefully now worse) than lawyers, law enforcement, politicians, educators about policing our own.

As far as the profit motive. Bullshiat. I could charge a $1,000,000 for any office visit or procedure, and Blue Cross would just laugh and pay the practrice $37.28 and make us charge the patient a $70.00 co-pay.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've had medical professionals be quite dismissive of me until they find out I'm a lawyer and then their demeanor changes. It's pretty crappy that either they're afraid of being sued, or once it's known you're a professional all of a sudden you're worthy of more care.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Defund the Doctors?
 
passive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On account of defensive medicine, the idea that someone with extreme abdominal pain could get out of a larger US ED without a CT is nearly inconceivable.  To the cynics, hospitals make money off of tests, too - not just medications.  I do validate the need to take women's - and young people's - health concerns seriously, along with the need for ovarian cancer awareness.
 
scififan4 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can confirm this happens. I have severe rheumatoid arthritis. It really kicked off in a giant flare after my youngest son was born.  I couldn't move my fingers at all for a month, and could barely walk for over a year (at one point not at all, my legs just collapsed because of the inflammation). My joints swelled so much I couldn't wear regular shoes and could only wear shorts or skirts, which made leaving the house a challenge. Let's just say the pain was extreme.

Oh and did I mention without a diagnosis I couldn't get any accommodations at work? I had to pretend to write notes in meetings since I could hold a pen but not grip it to write. And commuting involved a bus, a train and two horrifyingly long blocks to walk to our office building. I know exactly how many awful steps it took to get there.  Good times.

The first several doctors I saw suggested dehydration or bad posture due to breast feeding. After 6 months a doctor I was seeing for another autoimmune condition thought maybe it was RA and gave me a blood test.

Almost a month later the area rheumatologist had time to see me and confirm the diagnosis and set up a treatment plan.

Two years later life is almost normal even if now I'm immunocompromised and have to very very carefully manage it to avoid similar flares.

According to studies if I had gotten a diagnosis in a month or two it would be way less severe and life destroying. But now it's severe forever.  Thanks American Medical System.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oh look another case of doctors not taking a woman's health concerns seriously.

They really need to cut that shiat out.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
atomic-age:

Friend just had a hysterectomy. The surgeon told her three separate times she could resume inserting tampons at 2 weeks post op.

I am agog at this.

I'd be like, "Excuse me, but why the fark would I need a tampon if I don't have the GODDAMNED UTERUS anymore?!?"
 
The Garden State
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.

"Bro, really?"

As a practicing physician (as if you couldn't tell by my username), I have one of the easiest jobs in the world. Why? I don't have to be innovative or creative. I just follow evidence-based medicine and accepted standards of practice.

So, yes. I'm a well-paid mechanic who didn't design or build the car.

I've known many Australian physicians. Why they didn't do a simple ultrasound earlier is beyond the pale.

Will my children go into medicine? Negative, Ghost Rider


May I ask why your children won't go into medicine? Asking for a daughter who is applying to med school next year.
 
Ashraiel [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This happened to me--started having ankle pain. I used to be a runner so I RICEd it and when, after two weeks, it wasn't getting better broke and went to the ER. I was in so much pain I wasn't sure I'd be able to keep driving there (it's my right ankle, so my pedal foot).

Get there, doctor snits at me, says there's no bruising and no swelling so it can't be too bad. I protest that the pain is so bad it's waking me up from a dead sleep. That I HAVE been RICEing it for two weeks already. He rolls his eyes and orders an x-ray. Looks it over, declares nothing is wrong, gives me an air cast and sends me home.

MONTHS later I am still in pain. I schedule an appointment with a foot and ankle specialist. Guy pulls up my x-ray, and there, clear as f-ing day is a broken, triangular bone chip in the center of my ankle joint. He literally said, "Holy shiat, you've been walking on this HOW long?"

Schedule an MRI to get the exact shape and size of the stupid thing in Jan 2020. Sends me to a surgeon and I really, really do not like this guy. He's talking about shortening my ligaments and doing all this other crazy shiat.

Schedule a second opinion at Mayo. Doctor was agape at the idea of shortening ligaments and all the other stuff the other guy wanted to do, and essentially says the only reason he's agreeing to do surgery is that I've been in pain for so long. Before they can do surgery everything shut down. I got a lucky break in June when they opened up surgeries again and since the calendar had been cleared because of COVID I went in to another specialist on Thursday and they went, "So how's Monday sound?"

Less time than I wanted to mentally prepare and make sure I had an ankle scooter and elevation pillow for, but okay.  Got surgery, and thankfully my state had mandated WFH so I got to recover for a year before I had to go back to work on it.

Tl:dr- Between asshole doctors and COVID I walked around on a broken ankle for more than a year and a half.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A friend of mine found a lump in her breast while doing a self check and the doctors told her it was nothing about 4 times because she was too young to have breast cancer.   She went to patient advocacy and finally got a scan which revealed.... it was farking breast cancer.   She would have died listening to those idiots.

// still doing chemo
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: what do people have against the metric system?!


Get out of here with your goddamn commie metric system! Comin' in here... Hey, see what we got? We got a metric system! The outlaw Josey Wales with a metric system. Yeah, he's sharp. Watch him - he's got those millimetres and centilitres and those millipedes. Full of insects - communist insects!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spaceberry: Yep. If she was fat or melanated, she'd either still be suffering or she'd be dead.

/how's that American healthcare system workin out for ya, buds?
//but healthcare for everyone is socialism!
///die for your government, die die die.


Was she subject to the American system when she was living in Kent, England or Melbourne, Australia?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

atomic-age: flamark: Primum non nocere: Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.

"Bro, really?"

As a practicing physician (as if you couldn't tell by my username), I have one of the easiest jobs in the world. Why? I don't have to be innovative or creative. I just follow evidence-based medicine and accepted standards of practice.

So, yes. I'm a well-paid mechanic who didn't design or build the car.

I've known many Australian physicians. Why they didn't do a simple ultrasound earlier is beyond the pale.

Will my children go into medicine? Negative, Ghost Rider

My wife had a thoracic tumor the size of a brick 20 years ago (Hodkins Lymphoma) that for a half dozen years prior doctors told her she had asthma and prescribed all sorts of medications for her breathing problems that the tumor was causing. She went to a cardiologist and the doctor told her that her heart was "backwards" because of the EKG signals (the heart was pushed a few inches to her left because of the tumor). Finally, one bright doctor decided to do an X-ray (cheap and easy) and there it was. 6 months later it was reduced to a small bit of scar tissue and 5 years after that she was declared "cured" of cancer. I am convinced that today's doctors are nothing more than pharmaceutical drug pushers (especially for the drugs advertised on TV all the time) and are primarily concerned about the bottom line. Theirs.

The five minutes they spend looking at you, they have Steamboat Willie playing in their heads.

Friend just had a hysterectomy. The surgeon told her three separate times she could resume inserting tampons at 2 weeks post op.


Because the sutures were that lousy.
 
gregario
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: Jake Havechek: Doctors are the worst. They'd rather you die from a misdiagnosis then admit they were wrong.

"Bro, really?"

As a practicing physician (as if you couldn't tell by my username), I have one of the easiest jobs in the world. Why? I don't have to be innovative or creative. I just follow evidence-based medicine and accepted standards of practice.

So, yes. I'm a well-paid mechanic who didn't design or build the car.

I've known many Australian physicians. Why they didn't do a simple ultrasound earlier is beyond the pale.

Will my children go into medicine? Negative, Ghost Rider


As far as I'm concerned, doctors are just well paid guessers who don't listen. If you ever find one that shows empathy, listens, AND follows up you've found a rare gem.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My mother had an obgyn who was so incompetent he didn't realize, despite her complaints of pain etc., that a 12lb tumor was growing inside her ovary. Almost the size of a basketball. It was found by a kidney doctor during an ultrasound. Malignant, stage 1, soon removed without incident. She named it Elvira, because that was the ugliest name she could think of, and demanded that they take a photo of the thing after it was removed. We understand that obgyn is not an obgyn anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spaceberry: Yep. If she was fat or melanated, she'd either still be suffering or she'd be dead.

/how's that American healthcare system workin out for ya, buds?
//but healthcare for everyone is socialism!
///die for your government, die die die.


This happened in England.
 
